Winnebago Industries, Leave No Trace Announce First-Ever RV & Boating Environmental Stewardship Guidelines

New partnership creates best practices to help outdoor enthusiasts protect natural spaces during their adventures

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. and BOULDER, Colo., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Month, Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, today announced a new partnership with the environmental non-profit, Leave No Trace, to promote environmental stewardship in boating and recreational vehicle (RV) activities. At the heart of the partnership, the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace have been adapted into first-of-their-kind guidelines to help RVers and boaters protect the outdoors while enjoying all the benefits of our country’s parks, campgrounds, roads and waterways.

“At Winnebago Industries, we want to ensure the outdoors remains a place to find health, happiness and connection, and we want to empower our customers to do the same,” said Stacy Bogart, chief legal officer and corporate responsibility lead at Winnebago Industries. “Our partnership with Leave No Trace supports our efforts to protect people and planet by promoting education on how to be good stewards of the outdoors while using our products.”

Responsible RVing and Boating

Leave No Trace provides innovative education, skills, research and science to help people care for the outdoors. Their 7 Principles give outdoor enthusiasts practical, easy-to-use guidelines to enjoy the outdoors with minimal impact to the environment, including:

Plan Ahead and Prepare Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces Dispose of Waste Properly Leave What You Find Minimize Campfire Impact Respect Wildlife Be Considerate of Other Visitors



Winnebago Industries and Leave No Trace have adapted the 7 Principles into sets of guidelines tailored specifically for RVers and boaters.

The RV guidelines offer best practices to protect campgrounds, parks and other outdoor areas, including:

Parking only in designated RV locations or on durable surfaces

Keeping pets leashed or inside the RV to protect them and surrounding wildlife

Driving slowly and cautiously in campgrounds and shared spaces



Guidelines to help boat owners protect waterways and coastal environments include:

Avoiding shallow waters where propellers may disturb marine life

Cleaning vessels thoroughly before entering new waters to prevent the introduction of invasive species

Practicing courteous, low-noise navigation, especially near residential areas and natural reserves



The full RV and marine specific principles can be found here.

A Shared Commitment to Protecting the Outdoors

“Responsible recreation is key to preserving the outdoor spaces we all enjoy,” said Leave No Trace Executive Director Dana Watts. “These new guidelines equip RVers and boaters with simple, effective ways to minimize their impact while still embracing adventure. We're proud to partner with Winnebago Industries to bring these best practices to the community.”

Adds Bogart, “We know our customers and communities share our passion for the environment. Our partnership with Leave No Trace is another way we are elevating every moment outdoors and helping RV and boat owners make the most of their time outside.”

The launch of the partnership was featured in a recent episode of the Overland Journal podcast, with Mark Nevils, senior manager of brand strategy for the Winnebago brand. To learn more about these marine and RV guidelines and download a copy of each for your use, visit www.winnebagoind.com/newsroom/our-stories.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

About Leave No Trace

Leave No Trace is an international movement, program and nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, education and stewardship, to ensure a sustainable future for the outdoors and the planet. The organization accomplishes this mission by delivering state-of-the-art education and research to millions of people across the country U.S., alone each year. For more information: www.LNT.org.

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.