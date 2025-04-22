Bridge Properties Highlights Oxford’s Historic Treasures

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge Properties, a long-established property management company in the heart of Oxford, Mississippi, is proud to highlight the rich history and architectural value of its commercial buildings that contribute to the vibrant character of the city. Since the early 1990s, Bridge Properties has taken pride in owning and maintaining some of the area’s most storied locations, blending modern functionality with historic charm.Among the most iconic sites in their portfolio is the Ajax/Quacks building at 118 and 120 Courthouse Square. This revered structure holds a unique place in Oxford’s history as the city’s first city hall, with its second floor serving as a bustling theater in its earlier days. The location is now home to a variety of beloved local businesses, continuing its legacy of being a central gathering space for the community.Equally rich with history are the buildings located at 306 and 309 South Lamar. These properties were once part of a historic plantation before transitioning into a grocery store during later years. Today, these buildings carry forward the legacy of Oxford’s past while serving as a vibrant backdrop to modern commerce.Bridge Properties’ dedication to preserving the character of Oxford doesn’t end with these historic landmarks. Their commitment to stewardship is evident in the care they take in managing their extensive portfolio, ensuring each property contributes to the vitality and unique spirit of the city.For over three decades, Bridge Properties has played an integral role in Oxford’s commercial and residential landscape by fostering meaningful connections between property and community. Their long-standing presence reflects their unwavering commitment to not only preserving Oxford’s heritage but also supporting its continued growth and success.For more information about Bridge Properties or their property listings, please visit bridgeproperties.com.About Bridge PropertiesBridge Properties is a trusted property management company based in Oxford, Mississippi, with a diverse portfolio of historic and modern properties. With decades of experience, they are committed to fostering community connections, preserving local heritage, and providing professional property services to businesses and residents alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.