Dental Services Market Size to Reach USD 814 Billion by 2034: Statifacts

The global dental services market size was evaluated at USD 519 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 814 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034. A study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global dental services market size is predicted to increase from USD 543 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 814 billion by 2034 expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034. The dental services market growth is driven by increasing demand for operational efficiency in dental facilities, rising dental expenditure, improved access to improved inventory management techniques, increasing young and female dental practitioners, and rising prevalence of dental disorders.

Market Overview

Dental services refer to the range of healthcare services provided by dental professionals to diagnose, treat, and prevent oral health problems. These services involve many treatments, including restorative procedures, cleanings, routine checkups, and specialized treatments for oral diseases. It can help to prevent tooth loss, bad breath, gum disease, and tooth decay. It is essential to visit the dentist regularly, which is generally every six months.

The dental services market refers to the production, distribution, and use of dental services is also known as oral medicine and dental medicine, which is the branch of medicine focused on teeth, gums, and the mouth. The benefits of regular dental visits include reduced inflammation, instilling good oral hygiene practices, dental X-ray detects hidden dental issues, early detection and treatment of cavities, prevent tooth loss, treatment and prevention of periodontal disease and gingivitis, dental exams help to detect oral cancer, and cleaning reduces the risk of heart disease.

Transforming dental services with the integration of innovative technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) in oral health, eco-friendly dentistry, dental software solutions, intraoral cameras, augmented reality (AR) for patient education, artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnosis, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), laser dentistry, tele-dentistry, 3D printing and digital impressions.

In September 2024, indirect investment in the Dental Innovation Alliance VC Fund I, LP to support the company’s commitment to advancements in dental technology, was announced by Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest-growing networks of dental practices, Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.



Dental Services Market Key Highlights

North America led the global market with the highest market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By procedure, the cosmetic dentistry segment captured the largest market share in 2024.

By procedure, the non-cosmetic dentistry segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the projection period from 2025 to 2034.

By service, the dental implant segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

By service, the orthodontics segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By gender, the female segment has held the biggest revenue share in 2024.

By gender, the male segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By end-use, the dental clinics segment led the dental services market and will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034.



Major Key Trends in the Dental Services Market:

Increasing demand for operational efficiency in dental facilities: Operational efficiency benefits include it can boost their bottom lines and greater sustainability. And more effective production process can result in reducing electricity bills, carbon footprint, and lower energy consumption.

Rising expenditure in dental care: Rising expenditure in dental care can help in preventing tooth decay, boosting self-confidence, pregnancy, and oral health, preserving cognitive function, digestive wellness, respiratory health, heart health connection, and preventing gum disease.

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders: The rising prevalence of chronic disorders is caused by the high intake of free sugars continuously, lack of removal of plaque by toothbrushing, and inadequate exposure to fluoride leading to the growth of the dental services market.



Limitations & Challenges in the Dental Services Market:

Quality control management across many locations: Quality control management across many locations’ risks includes quality assurance and improvement, staff training and development, patient feedback and satisfaction, equipment maintenance, calibration, clinical records and documentation, and infection prevention and control.

The presence of strict governmental regulations includes government overreach, which can lead to unintended consequences, complex regulatory processes, reduced innovation, and compliance with regulations that can be costly and limit the growth of the market.

Disadvantages of teeth cleaning: Teeth cleaning disadvantages include the possible enamel wear, a slight risk of infection, not a permanent solution, not removing deep internal stains, can also cause mild gum recession, discomfort during the process, minor gum bleeding or irritation, and temporary tooth sensitivity.



Development of Dental Service Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential



The development of a dental service platform offers many benefits to keep our teeth healthy. Modern dental software automates administrative tasks such as billing, appointment scheduling, and insurance claims processing, saving significant time for dental professionals. Mobile-friendly dental software for dentists in dental clinics benefits include improved patient engagement, patients can book, cancel, or reschedule appointments online anytime, enhanced accessibility for dentists, streamlined appointment management, improved clinic reputation, cost-effective operations, enhanced patient education, better inventory and supply management, real-time communication and partnership, and increased efficiency in record management.

In July 2024, the launch of PbN Presents, an innovative OTT platform specifically designed to meet the needs of dental professionals was announced by a leading all-in-one dental software solution, Practice by Numbers. This cutting-edge platform is set to revolutionize the way dentists and their teams access industry knowledge, insights, and professional development opportunities.



Regional Analysis:



North America Held the Dominant Position: Technological Advancement to Support Growth

North America dominated the global dental services market in 2024. Rising disposable income, innovative healthcare infrastructure, increasing availability of dental insurance, and increased awareness about dental care are driving the growth of the market in the North American region.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America

In October 2024, to bring Philips Sonicare, the No.1 dental professional recommended Sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, to Aspen Dental’s national network of over 1,100 locations, a global leader in health technology, Royal Philips announced a collaboration with the largest group of branded dental offices, Aspen Dental.

In June 2024, the launch of the AI-based patient engagement and communication platform, a modern software built from the ground up with AI and designed specifically for dental clinics across the United States and Canada announced by Heygent Dental AI.

What Expect From Asian Countries Till 2034?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The demand for aesthetic procedures such as orthodontics and whitening, expanded access to services, growing dental awareness, rising access to preventive care, growing aging population, and rising prevalence of chronic conditions are driving the growth of the dental services market in the Asia Pacific region.

Top Asian Countries for Dental Service

India: In March 2025, six mobile dental vans were inaugurated by Health Minister Pankaj Singh at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, as a part of the National Health Mission. The inauguration event was organized to mark World Oral Health Day and aims to expand vital healthcare services throughout the state.

Japan: In June 2024, the start of an initiative to promote awareness in oral and dental healthcare was announced by Fujitsu Japan Limited and Kamoenai Village. These two organizations will implement an oral checkup at a school for nearly 40 students, visualizing a protective dentistry approach using Fujitsu Preventive Dentistry Cloud Service.

Dental Services Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 543 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 814 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.6% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Procedure, By Service, By Gender, By End-user, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Procedure Insights

The cosmetic dentistry segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. Cosmetic dentistry benefits include helping with discolored teeth, modifying your bite for the better, achieving the effect of making one’s smile look younger, proving effective over time, benefiting our teeth and gums, and improving our glow. Changing global beauty standards and increasing disposable income worldwide are leading to more people opting for cosmetic dental procedures to deal with issues such as misaligned teeth, underbite, or overbite.

The non-cosmetic dentistry segment is projected to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. There is a significant growth in dental practitioners and clinics globally, leading to increased competition and a reduction in costs has made non-cosmetic dental procedures more accessible to common people. This is expected to drive massive growth in this segment during the coming years. Adding to this accessibility, new materials and technologies, including 3D printing, new instantly hardening resins, and cavity fillers, are leading to better treatment outcomes.

Service Insights

The dental implant segment held a dominant presence in the dental services market in 2024. The dental implant benefits include preserving the health of the surrounding bone and gums, helping keep the jawbone from shrinking because of bone loss, restoring cosmetic appearance, and restoring the ability to chew.

The orthodontics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Increasing awareness around dental and oral hygiene, as well as the increasing popularity of prosthodontic treatments, are driving demand in the segment. Many dentists and oral hygienists are offering a combination of orthodontic and prosthodontic procedures and implants, improving patient outcomes by offering them the best of both worlds; alleviating alignment and cosmetic concerns.

Gender Insights

The female segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. Women generally tend to visit dental clinics more often than men for a variety of preventative and curative treatments. Greater awareness and concern around aesthetics among women drive demand in the space. Women also tend to opt for more cosmetic dental procedures such as veneers, braces, or whitening. Women also show more significant trends when it comes to the adoption of novel dental procedures, especially in cosmetic dentistry.

The male segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. In recent years, changing beauty standards for men are also leading them to increasingly adopt cosmetic dental procedures, such as teeth whitening, along with non-cosmetic implants and other orthodontics. Non-cosmetic prosthodontics has seen a surge of interest among men in the past few years. A rise in the global geriatric population is also leading to growing adoption of orthodontics among men.

End-use Insights

The dental clinics segment led the dental services market and will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. A dental clinic includes all dental tools and equipment in one place and is staffed by dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental specialists, and dentists. Dental clinics focus on patient education to prevent disease and provide treatment options for the same procedures offered in general and specialty practices. They provide a place for patients to receive general, cosmetic, and family dental services from their dentist.

In October 2024, a dental clinic on wheels to provide dental care in remote areas of Ladakh was launched by JCBL.



Dental Services Market Top Companies:

Aspen Dental Management Inc.

InterDent, Inc.

National Health Service England

The British United Provident Association Limited

Apollo White Dental

Abano Healthcare Group Limited

Coast Dental

Dental Service Group

Axis Dental

Integrated Dental Holdings

Pacific Dental Service

Gentle Dental of New England

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Dental Services Market:

In March 2025, the US market launch of MIS LYNX, a cost-effective dental implant solution designed by MIS Implants Technologies was announced by Dentsply Sirona. It is a reliable choice for a wide range of clinical uses.

In September 2024, the operations in India, after establishing its local subsidiary and securing essential import approvals were officially launched by a Korean provider of implant-based dental and medical solutions, DENTIS.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Procedure

Cosmetic Dentistry

Non-Cosmetic Dentistry

By Service

Dental Implants

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Root Canal - Endodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Laser Dentistry

Dentures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Smile Makeover

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



