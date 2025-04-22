2025 Taste of Asia Brings Together Industry Powerhouses in Seattle to Shape the Future of Asian Food Brands in North America

SEATTLE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Taste of Asia (TOA) B2B summit—the industry event in North America dedicated exclusively to Asian food and hospitality—will host its seventh edition in Seattle on April 28th, at the Mirra Social Entertainment Venue in Bellevue. Co-organized by the North American Asian Food & Hospitality Industry Association (NAAFIA) and MenuSifu, the event convenes visionary founders, investors, chefs, marketers, and legal experts to explore what’s next for Asian brands aiming to scale across the U.S. market.





With the Asian food segment projected to surpass $51.3 billion by 2031, TOA 2025 Seattle arrives at a pivotal time to address the sector’s most pressing questions: How can brands achieve multi-location growth while maintaining identity? How does automation reshape kitchen operations? And what narratives resonate with American consumers?

TOA 2025 kicked off its first stop in New York City last month with great success. The exhibition featured more than 30 booths offering interactive demonstrations and expert consultations in areas such as branding, packaging, payments, logistics, and technology solutions. “TOA is more than just a conference—it’s an incubator for the next decade of Asian food in North America,” said Cosmo Hu, founder of Taste of Asia and co-founder of the restaurant-focused investment firm Essent Capital. “By bringing together the operational, legal, and creative forces behind the industry, we’re helping brands build the structure and stories they need to thrive.”





This year’s Seattle summit centers on the theme: “How Can Asian Food Brands Achieve Scalable Growth Across North America?”

Key sessions include:

“Asian Food Is Rising—But Who Will Shape Its Future?”

Opening keynote by Cosmo Hu, who has led TOA through seven editions in five cities. She will reflect on a decade of Asian food brand evolution in the U.S. and outline TOA’s vision for the next wave of growth.



"From 1 to 30 Locations: Scaling Across Borders"

Featuring Brandon Ting, CEO of Kizuki Ramen (with 30+ stores) and President of the Seattle Asian Restaurant Association; Ben Hu, Founding Partner at Essent Capital; and Samantha Hu, a leading U.S. immigration attorney. The trio will dive into the organizational, financial, and legal pillars of cross-market expansion.



"Automation: Real Solution or Restaurant Buzzword?"

Led by Leo Li, Co-founder of MenuSifu, the leading POS system for Asian restaurants in the U.S. With experience empowering 15,000+ restaurants, Leo will address how technology can enhance—not replace—human-centered hospitality.



"From Kitchen to System: Turning Creativity Into Scalable Menus"

Jacky Yang, Sr. Corporate Chef of Lee Kum Kee USA, and Echo Zhou, Executive R&D Chef at Jun Bistro and 2023 U.S. Culinary Olympics silver medalist, will explore how standardized processes and inventive recipes can coexist.



"Telling Stories That Resonate Across Cultures"

A cross-disciplinary conversation featuring Alex Sung, Co-founder of Mochinut, the viral mochi donut brand; Henry Xiao, CEO of AC Marketing, known for campaigns with McDonald's and Lady M; and Amy Duan, Founder of Chihuo, North America’s top Asian food media platform with over 2M followers.



Featured Speakers

Cosmo Hu, Founder, Taste of Asia & Essent Capital – A key ecosystem builder and investor focused on bridging capital, supply chain, and brand-building for Asian food startups.



Brandon Ting, CEO, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya – A serial founder pushing the frontier of scalable ramen and dumpling concepts; leads Seattle’s Asian restaurant industry advocacy.



Ben Hu, Founding Partner, Essent Capital – Specializes in helping Chinese hospitality brands localize in North America through funding and operational support.



Samantha Hu, Managing Attorney, Law Office of Xiaomin Hu – A trusted legal advisor for L1 and EB-based immigration solutions, vital to cross-border brand growth.



Jacky Yang, Sr. Corporate Chef, Lee Kum Kee USA – Culinary veteran with over 30 years of experience and a pioneer in standardizing sauces for QSR efficiency.



Echo Zhou, R&D Chef, Jun Bistro – Michelin-trained and culturally innovative, Echo redefines modern Chinese cuisine through story-driven plate design.



Alex Sung, Co-founder, Mochinut – Behind one of the fastest-growing dessert chains in North America, he also operates Seoul Meat Co and 356 Korean BBQ.



Henry Xiao, CEO, AC Marketing – Leads a multicultural marketing agency helping Asian brands connect with Gen Z through bold, authentic storytelling.



Amy Duan, Founder, Chihuo – Digital media entrepreneur and NAAFIA co-founder with 13+ years in building Chinese food’s voice in the Western market.



Leo Li, Co-founder & COO, MenuSifu – A technologist powering the digital infrastructure of North America’s Asian restaurant industry.



Curtis Li, Founder & CEO, Curtis Su Associates – Specialist in restaurant space systemization, helping brands scale their physical presence efficiently.







About Taste of Asia (TOA)

Founded in 2022, Taste of Asia is North America’s only business-to-business summit series spotlighting the future of Asian food. With editions in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, TOA connects the entrepreneurs, strategists, and cultural storytellers driving the next wave of restaurant and retail innovation.

Seattle summit’s details:

- Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

- Time: 12:00 PM – 4:30 PM

- Venue: Mirra | Social Entertainment Venue

- Address: 500 Bellevue Way NE, Suite 310, 3rd Floor, Bellevue, WA 98004

- Parking: Free 3-hour garage parking, elevator access to 3F

- Tickets: ​​https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-taste-of-asia-food-restaurant-industry-confereseattle-tickets-1292213408089?aff=oddtdtcreator (Use code TOAdiscount for 20% off before April 18.)

Media contact: Mindy Zhu: mindy.zhu@thechihuo.com

