Propane and the Environment: Ferrellgas Marks Earth Day

LIBERTY, Mo., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is marking Earth Day by raising awareness about propane’s environmentally friendly attributes. Propane is clean burning, non-toxic, and emits 52% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to an equivalent amount of grid-generated electricity, according to the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). Propane is also recognized as one of the cleanest renewable fuels under the Clean Air Act.

“Ferrellgas knows how important energy choice is, and Earth Day provides an opportunity to share the advantages of propane,” said President & CEO Tamria Zertuche. “Propane burns cleaner than other fossil fuels. It’s also versatile, affordable, and portable. We believe that propane is an important part of any energy conversation.”

Propane can be used in many ways, including heating homes, drying crops, powering school buses, and fueling backyard memories. In addition, propane is a vital fuel for disaster response. “Propane is there when you need it most,” said Zertuche. “In good times and difficult ones, our employee-owners are proud to support the communities we serve across the country.”

Ferrellgas takes its responsibility to the environment seriously. That’s one of the reasons why we created the Ferrellgas Century Project: to support important environmental initiatives on Earth Day and every day. We believe that together, we can make a difference. It all starts by sharing knowledge and raising awareness so that we can protect our planet.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2024. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com. For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact: Communications@Ferrellgas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.