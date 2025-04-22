Pioneer Consulting Awarded Supervision Contract for Trans-Caspian Submarine Cable System

The first fiber optic submarine cable system across the Caspian Sea, spanning 380 km, will deliver more than 400 Tb/s between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan and ASTANA, Kazakhstan and HOBOKEN, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, announce the award of a supervision services contract to Pioneer Consulting, the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, for the construction of the Trans-Caspian Submarine Cable System.

Connecting Azerbaijan with Kazakhstan, the Trans-Caspian Submarine Cable System will be the first fiber optical cable system crossing the Caspian Sea. It will be capable of delivering more than 400 Tb/s across the world’s largest inland body of water. The cable system will be a critical piece of the Digital Silk Way project, which aims to create a new path for data connectivity between Asia and Europe. The cable is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Pioneer Consulting has been supporting design and procurement process since January 2024. Under this new contract award, Pioneer Consulting will supervise the project’s development using its full suite of implementation services, including route engineering, permit acquisition oversight, project management, technical oversight, and quality assurance. Pioneer Consulting will work closely with AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom to ensure the project is delivered on time and to spec. As of early March, Pioneer Consulting has already deployed its permitting and desktop study representatives to the region to oversee the initial phases of the project.

“The Trans-Caspian Submarine Cable System is a very exciting project,” said Dave Marie, Dubai-based Director of Client Solutions at Pioneer Consulting and Project Manager for the Trans-Caspian system. “Our team has a wealth of experience delivering unique submarine cable projects, especially along new routes, and we are very grateful to AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom for placing their trust in us. This new route will be a much-needed alternate way to connect Asia with Europe.”

“After evaluating many different consulting companies, we are glad to collaborate with Pioneer Consulting, a U.S. firm specializing in subsea fiber optic cables, and benefit from their expertise in supervising the construction of the Trans-Caspian Submarine Cable System,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman and CEO of NEQSOL Holding. “Pioneer’s onsite presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, combined with their extensive implementation experience in this field, makes their team a natural fit to advance our project. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Pioneer Consulting and constructing the Trans-Caspian Submarine Cable System.”

“The Trans-Caspian Submarine Cable System represents a significant advancement in bridging Asia and Europe. By providing a direct, high-capacity data transmission route, this initiative enhances connectivity and regional digital ecosystem in the evolving global telecommunications landscape," said Nurlan Meirmanov, Chief Strategy and External Asset Management Officer of Kazakhtelecom.

Construction of the Trans-Caspian Submarine Cable System comes at an important time when many countries and companies are seeking alternate digital highways between Asia and Europe that ensure reliable connectivity and high-capacity data transmission. The Digital Silk Way will provide connections from Asia through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, and Azerbaijan with onwards connectivity into Europe through Georgia and the Black Sea.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer Consulting has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer Consulting has completed 160+ projects, spanning every ocean across seven continents. To learn more about how this international company is driving global subsea connectivity, visit: www.pioneerconsulting.com .

About AzerTelecom

AzerTelecom is a leading telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan, providing wholesale carrier-grade communications, digital, and other services. The company operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding. AzerTelecom rapidly evolves within local, regional, and international markets. It consistently incorporates cutting-edge technologies and innovations to foster sustainable growth within both society and the ICT sector. https://www.azertelecom.az/en

About Kazakhtelecom

Kazakhtelecom JSC is Kazakhstan's largest telecommunications company, offering a comprehensive range of services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, internet access, television broadcasting, and data transmission. Established in 1994, the company has played a pivotal role in developing the nation's communication infrastructure. With its headquarters in Astana and regional offices across the country, Kazakhtelecom operates an extensive network that connects major cities and rural areas alike. The company is recognized for its significant contributions to the telecommunications sector, consistently ranking among the most profitable enterprises in Kazakhstan. Kazakhtelecom's commitment to innovation and quality service delivery has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. https://telecom.kz/en.

