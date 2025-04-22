South Street Securities Holdings Marks Fourth Consecutive Year of Reforestation Efforts in Celebration of Earth Day 2025

New York, NY, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Day, April 22, 2025, South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. ("South Street") proudly continues its commitment to global reforestation through its ongoing partnership with Evertreen. This collaboration has resulted in the planting of 9,724 trees across Honduras, Kenya, Madagascar and Brazil. To date, these efforts have successfully offset 5,751.60 tonnes of CO₂ while creating 1,215.50 working hours for local communities.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Evertreen for a fourth consecutive year, as their innovative platform enables us to contribute meaningfully to global reforestation and carbon offsetting," said James Tabacchi, President and CEO of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. "By participating in this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to environmental responsibility while supporting communities in need."

Since the launch of the partnership in 2022, South Street has steadily expanded its impact. The company first planted 1,200 trees in Honduras, followed by 4,000 trees in Kenya and winning the FTF News Philanthropic Award in 2023. An additional 2,000+ trees were planted in Madagascar to honor Earth Day in 2024. This year, South Street has further extended its reach by planting 2,500 trees in Brazil, reinforcing its dedication to environmental sustainability.

"This initiative reflects the core values that define AmeriVet Securities—service, community and purpose-driven impact. As a disabled veteran-owned firm, we’re proud to stand alongside South Street in supporting meaningful, sustainable change,” commented Michael Naidrich, Co-CEO of AmeriVet Securities, Inc. “The collaboration is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when we unite around shared values.”

Evertreen’s advanced technology facilitates tree planting while ensuring transparency and accountability through satellite monitoring. The platform also provides stable employment opportunities for local farmers, helping drive economic growth in the regions where trees have been planted.

"Our long-standing collaboration with Evertreen reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship," added Stephen Mellert, Managing Director at Matrix Applications LLC. "Each year, we see the tangible impact of this initiative and remain dedicated to making a lasting difference."

South Street’s dedication to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles is a cornerstone of its operations. Through this initiative, the company continues to integrate sustainable practices into its business model, making a measurable impact on global reforestation efforts.

To explore the South Street Securities Holdings Evertreen Forest, click here.

