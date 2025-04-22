Challenged Athletes Foundation Surpasses 50,000 Grants: A Historic Milestone in Global Adaptive Sports

CAF Provides Life-Changing Support to Athletes with Physical Disabilities of All Ages Around the World

San Diego, CA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a resounding belief in the power of sport to transform lives, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) proudly announces the distribution of its 50,000th grant this year, marking a historic milestone for the global adaptive sports movement. In 2025, CAF awarded 4,025 grants totaling $6.55M, empowering individuals with physical disabilities to pursue their athletic dreams through access to adaptive sports equipment, sports prosthetics, and expenses for training, coaching, and competition travel.a



Since 1994, CAF has helped tens of thousands of individuals redefine what’s possible, making movement accessible through sport. This year’s milestone distribution total embodies the spirit of unity, strength, and purpose that continues to fuel CAF’s impact globally.



“Movement is powerful—and when we move together, we are unstoppable,” said Kristine Entwistle, CAF’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we reach the milestone of distributing over 50,000 grants, it reminds us of the lives that have been changed. We are proud to champion the journeys of so many athletes who have discovered their strength, independence, and community through sport.”

This year’s grant distribution spans across 84 different sports and activities, including, but not limited to: track and field, wheelchair basketball, power soccer, cycling, surfing, fly-fishing, wheelchair rugby, Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, adaptive fitness training, and outdoor recreation. Grants were funded across all 50 states and 34 countries for individuals between the ages of four and 89 years old.

2025 Featured Grant Recipients: Athletes on the Move

Jude (Age 5), Winter Park, FL

Physical Disability: Limb Difference

Personal Story: Jude was born with a limb difference in both arms and legs. Sports have given him confidence and joy at an early age. With his CAF grant for swim and skate equipment, he’s gaining not only skills—but a community that supports his growth.

Daira (Age 15), Burbank, CA

Physical Disability: Paraplegia

Personal Story: Daira discovered her passion for tennis early, and now, thanks to her CAF grant for a new tennis wheelchair, she’s training harder than ever with hopes of competing on the world’s biggest stage.

Bridget (Age 48), Chicago, IL

Physical Disability: Amputation

Personal Story: A former police officer and deputy sheriff, Bridget turned to sailing during recovery. With an Operation Rebound grant, she continues to compete, heal, and inspire others through her journey on the water.

Somchai (Age 31), Mountain Home, ID

Physical Disability: Quadriplegia

Personal Story: After discovering adaptive sports at a CAF-Idaho event, Somchai embraced mountain biking. His new CAF-funded bike is more than equipment—it’s a pathway to coaching, mentoring, and leading others on the trail.

Allie (Age 35), Charlottesville, VA

Physical Disability: Below-Elbow Amputation

Personal Story: A competitive climber and community advocate, Allie is scaling new heights in adaptive climbing and building a space for others to do the same. Her CAF grant helps fuel her national and international goals.

Scott (Age 57), Discovery Bay, CA

Physical Disability: Quadriplegia

Personal Story: A seasoned half-marathoner, Scott is using his CAF grant for an all-terrain wheelchair to continue racing, staying active, and inspiring others with his story of resilience.

CAF Operation Rebound®: Serving Those Who Served

CAF’s Operation Rebound® program continues to uplift injured veterans, active-duty military, and first responders through sport. This year, 732 Operation Rebound grants totaling $805,648 were awarded. These grants support physical and emotional recovery, creating a sense of belonging and purpose through adaptive athletics.

CAF’s transformative impact would not be possible without the support of trusted partners committed to inclusion, innovation, and equity in sport.

Össur – Global Prosthetic Partner

For over 32 years, CAF’s exclusive and global prosthetic partner Össur has provided cutting-edge sports prosthetics to athletes with limb loss or limb difference. This year, 92 Össur grants were awarded, allowing recipients to pursue everything from everyday activity to elite-level competition.

Toyota – Mobility Partner

As CAF’s official mobility partner, Toyota shares a mission to remove barriers and empower movement for all. Through this partnership, grants were provided to athletes who use adaptive equipment across multiple disciplines, from sled hockey to wheelchair basketball. Toyota’s "Let’s Go Places" campaign and community presence continue to fuel CAF programs year-round.

“At Toyota, mobility means more than just getting from point A to point B - it’s about the freedom to move, grow, and thrive. Our partnership with CAF is a powerful extension of that belief. We’re proud to support CAF athletes who are breaking barriers and redefining what’s possible through sport,” said Michael Tripp, Group Vice President, Toyota Marketing.

J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation – CAF-Idaho Partner

The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation continues to be a transformative partner in CAF’s efforts to expand adaptive sports opportunities across Idaho. Their support powers the CAF-Idaho initiative and the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, a groundbreaking hub in Boise designed to provide inclusive access to sport, fitness, and community. In 2025, CAF-Idaho supported 235 athletes statewide with grants, equipment, and programming that inspires movement and connection through sport.



EoS Fitness – Training Partner

EoS Fitness continues championing inclusivity and accessibility in fitness through its partnership with CAF. This year, the national gym chain awarded 118 top-tier Will Power memberships to eligible CAF athletes across the US. With year-round gym access, CAF athletes are empowered to build strength, confidence and endurance while establishing health, fitness and wellness habits to last a lifetime.

Nike – Official Apparel Partner

Nike has supported CAF since its founding in 1994, starting as one of the first sponsors of the San Diego Triathlon Challenge by donating shoes to athletes with physical disabilities. Over the past 32 years, Nike has continued to champion access and equity in sport through generous product and financial support. This year, Nike helped fund grants for adaptive equipment, training, and competition expenses while empowering athletes to build strength, confidence, and community through sport.

2025 Grant Distribution Facts and Figures

84 sports

50 states

34 countries

Youngest grant recipient- Age 4

Oldest grant recipient- Age 89

30% are first-time grant recipients

35% female

63% male

1% non-binary/non-conforming

1% prefer not to indicate

Income Stats

39% of recipients’ households earn income under $20K/year

29% of recipients’ households earn income between $20K-$50K/year

Breakdown by Disability

16% Limb loss/Limb difference

9% Spinal Cord Injury

13% Spina Bifida

7% Paraplegia

10% Cerebral Palsy

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $191 million and fulfilled 52,000+ funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

