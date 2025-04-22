Target Test Prep’s New AI-Powered Chatbot Takes GRE Test Prep to the Next Level

TTP AI Assist is one of the first AI chatbots designed to provide real-time assistance to students preparing for the GRE

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Test Prep (TTP), a leader in innovative test preparation solutions, recently launched its latest advancement, TTP AI Assist, one of the first artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots designed to support students preparing for the GRE. The innovative technology integrates into the TTP GRE prep course and offers personalized, 24/7 real-time assistance with no additional cost to students.

Since 2016, the GRE has nearly tripled its share of the business school market. Today, 30% of students who enrolled at top business schools last fall submitted a GRE with their application. The increase in students taking the GRE to further their education has led to the need for access to more robust test-prep tools.

Target Test Prep has emerged as a leader in the test-prep space, and with the launch of TTP AI Assist students will now have 24/7 access to GRE coaching tailored to their needs and personalized study recommendations to help maximize their scores.

“We are helping students receive test prep instruction in a way that suits them best, which can lead to better understanding and retention,” said Scott Woodbury-Stewart, Founder and CEO of Target Test Prep. “We’re harnessing the potential of AI to elevate learning and offering innovative, impactful test prep that ensures equal opportunities for every student.”

Some of the key features of TTP AI Assist include:

Personalized Learning: Tailored assistance that adjusts to students’ needs and strengthens core concepts.

“Our engineering team developed TTP AI Assist with the intent of building a tool that effortlessly enhances students’ GRE prep experience and supports the growing role of AI in education,” said Amaury Peniche, VP of Engineering at Target Test Prep.

Learn more about TTP AI Assist and how it is transforming GRE test preparation at https://gre.targettestprep.com/ .

About Target Test Prep

Target Test Prep is a premier provider of online test preparation solutions, empowering students to achieve their highest potential scores with comprehensive, effective study tools and resources. Known for its proven approach that blends technology with personalized strategies, Target Test Prep serves students preparing for the GMAT, GRE, EA or SAT tests, helping them succeed and access the opportunities they deserve.

