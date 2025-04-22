First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.

Net income was $18.4 million compared to $10.9 million reported for the same period of 2024;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.55 compared to $0.93 for the same period of 2024;

Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2024;

Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $1.8 million for the first quarter 2024; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $25.7 million compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2024.1



________________________

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.84 billion versus $3.18 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.80%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $51 million or 1.35% from $3.79 billion as of December 31, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2025, were $3.85 billion compared to $3.19 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.74%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $16.9 million or 0.44% from $3.84 billion as of December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We have had six consecutive quarters of loan growth and have had another record quarter of net interest income. Our net interest margin has also continued to expand. We believe we are well positioned with our strong balance sheet, stable credit quality, and strong capital levels for continued growth.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $605 million, or 14.95%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $4.11 billion as of March 31, 2024. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $856 million, and time deposits were $726 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $738 million and $581 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $571.9 million compared to $520.8 million on March 31, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in January and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on April 15, 2025.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $48.26 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $44.08 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.18 per share, or 9.49%. Tangible Book Value per share was $38.13 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $36.26 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.87 per share or 5.16%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.32% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.00% at March 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was a record $52.0 million, compared to $38.9 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.1 million, or 33.5%. Interest income increased $13.6 million and interest expense increased $574 thousand year over year.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 4.11% compared to the 3.53% reported at March 31, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2025, were $10.2 million versus $24.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025, versus 0.76% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $13.3 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period 2024.

Net Charge-Offs

In the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2025, was $46.8 million compared to $40.0 million as of March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was unchanged from December 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $10.5 million and $9.4 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $36.8 million compared to $33.4 million in 2023.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 57.54% for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, versus 67.21% for the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $5.4 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 22.59% compared to 16.79% for 2024.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E: rmchargue@first-online.com





Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 5,549,094 $ 5,560,348 $ 4,852,615 Deposits $ 4,640,003 $ 4,718,914 $ 4,105,103 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 3,854,020 $ 3,837,141 $ 3,191,983 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 46,835 $ 46,732 $ 40,045 Total Equity $ 571,945 $ 549,041 $ 520,766 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 451,874 $ 427,470 $ 428,430 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 5,508,767 $ 5,516,036 $ 4,804,364 Earning Assets $ 5,194,478 $ 5,196,352 $ 4,566,461 Investments $ 1,266,300 $ 1,311,415 $ 1,308,322 Loans $ 3,841,752 $ 3,790,515 $ 3,180,147 Total Deposits $ 4,650,883 $ 4,757,438 $ 4,045,838 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,837,679 $ 3,925,740 $ 3,326,090 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 261,174 $ 134,553 $ 221,425 Total Equity $ 564,742 $ 556,330 $ 522,720 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 51,975 $ 49,602 $ 38,920 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 53,373 $ 50,985 $ 40,297 Provision for Credit Losses $ 1,950 $ 2,000 $ 1,800 Non-interest Income $ 10,511 $ 12,213 $ 9,431 Non-interest Expense $ 36,759 $ 39,801 $ 33,422 Net Income $ 18,406 $ 16,241 $ 10,924 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.55 $ 1.37 $ 0.93 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 Book Value Per Common Share $ 48.26 $ 46.36 $ 44.08 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 38.13 $ 36.77 $ 36.26 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 11,842 11,824 11,803

________________________

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.







Key Ratios Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.18 % 0.91 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 13.04 % 11.68 % 8.36 % Efficiency ratio 57.54 % 62.98 % 67.21 % Average equity to average assets 10.25 % 10.09 % 10.88 % Net interest margin (a) 4.11 % 3.94 % 3.53 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.19 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.25 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 460.57 % 351.37 % 165.12 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.26 % 0.35 % 0.76 % Tier 1 leverage 10.63 % 10.38 % 12.02 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 12.70 % 12.43 % 14.69 %

________________________

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 17,007 $ 22,486 $ 17,937 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,109 $ 1,821 $ 1,395 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 9,060 $ 11,479 $ 22,857 Other real estate owned $ 560 $ 523 $ 167 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 10,729 $ 13,823 $ 24,419 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,631 $ 16,719 $ 27,307 Gross charge-offs $ 3,241 $ 3,070 $ 3,192 Recoveries $ 1,394 $ 1,633 $ 1,670 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,847 $ 1,437 $ 1,522





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 23,777 $ 13,129 Provision for credit losses 1,950 1,800 Provision for unfunded commitments — — Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 25,727 $ 14,929





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 86,211 $ 93,526 Federal funds sold 427 820 Securities available-for-sale 1,182,495 1,195,990 Loans: Commercial 2,208,426 2,196,351 Residential 966,521 967,386 Consumer 673,751 668,058 3,848,698 3,831,795 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 5,322 5,346 Allowance for credit losses (46,835 ) (46,732 ) 3,807,185 3,790,409 Restricted stock 17,528 17,555 Accrued interest receivable 25,556 26,934 Premises and equipment, net 80,317 81,508 Bank-owned life insurance 129,410 128,766 Goodwill 100,026 100,026 Other intangible assets 20,045 21,545 Other real estate owned 560 523 Other assets 99,334 102,746 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,549,094 $ 5,560,348 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 856,063 $ 859,014 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 145,609 144,982 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,638,331 3,714,918 4,640,003 4,718,914 Short-term borrowings 137,609 187,057 FHLB advances 124,898 28,120 Other liabilities 74,639 77,216 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,977,149 5,011,307 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024 Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024 2,019 2,018 Additional paid-in capital 146,159 145,927 Retained earnings 699,729 687,366 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (121,182 ) (132,285 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024 (154,780 ) (153,985 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 571,945 549,041 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,549,094 $ 5,560,348





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 63,612 $ 50,052 Securities: Taxable 6,002 5,931 Tax-exempt 2,604 2,603 Other 814 817 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 73,032 59,403 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 18,199 17,731 Short-term borrowings 1,693 976 Other borrowings 1,165 1,776 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 21,057 20,483 NET INTEREST INCOME 51,975 38,920 Provision for credit losses 1,950 1,800 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 50,025 37,120 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 1,393 1,333 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 7,585 6,708 Other service charges and fees 316 223 Interchange income 214 179 Loan servicing fees 165 269 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 225 176 Other 613 543 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 10,511 9,431 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 19,248 17,330 Occupancy expense 2,676 2,359 Equipment expense 4,505 4,144 FDIC Expense 750 662 Other 9,580 8,927 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 36,759 33,422 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 23,777 13,129 Provision for income taxes 5,371 2,205 NET INCOME 18,406 10,924 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 11,100 (11,096 ) Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 3 73 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 29,509 $ (99 ) PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.55 $ 0.93 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 11,842 11,803

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.