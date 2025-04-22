Submit Release
First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Net income was $18.4 million compared to $10.9 million reported for the same period of 2024;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.55 compared to $0.93 for the same period of 2024;
  • Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2024;
  • Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $1.8 million for the first quarter 2024; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $25.7 million compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2024.1

________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.84 billion versus $3.18 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.80%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $51 million or 1.35% from $3.79 billion as of December 31, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2025, were $3.85 billion compared to $3.19 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.74%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $16.9 million or 0.44% from $3.84 billion as of December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We have had six consecutive quarters of loan growth and have had another record quarter of net interest income. Our net interest margin has also continued to expand. We believe we are well positioned with our strong balance sheet, stable credit quality, and strong capital levels for continued growth.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $605 million, or 14.95%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $4.11 billion as of March 31, 2024. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $856 million, and time deposits were $726 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $738 million and $581 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $571.9 million compared to $520.8 million on March 31, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in January and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on April 15, 2025.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $48.26 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $44.08 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.18 per share, or 9.49%. Tangible Book Value per share was $38.13 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $36.26 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.87 per share or 5.16%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.32% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.00% at March 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was a record $52.0 million, compared to $38.9 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.1 million, or 33.5%. Interest income increased $13.6 million and interest expense increased $574 thousand year over year.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 4.11% compared to the 3.53% reported at March 31, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2025, were $10.2 million versus $24.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025, versus 0.76% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $13.3 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period 2024.

Net Charge-Offs

In the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2025, was $46.8 million compared to $40.0 million as of March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was unchanged from December 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $10.5 million and $9.4 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $36.8 million compared to $33.4 million in 2023.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 57.54% for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, versus 67.21% for the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $5.4 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 22.59% compared to 16.79% for 2024.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com


                     
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,    December 31,   March 31,   
       2025      2024      2024     
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                    
Assets   $ 5,549,094   $ 5,560,348   $ 4,852,615  
Deposits   $ 4,640,003   $ 4,718,914   $ 4,105,103  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs   $ 3,854,020   $ 3,837,141   $ 3,191,983  
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 46,835   $ 46,732   $ 40,045  
Total Equity   $ 571,945   $ 549,041   $ 520,766  
Tangible Common Equity (a)   $ 451,874   $ 427,470   $ 428,430  
                     
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
Total Assets   $ 5,508,767   $ 5,516,036   $ 4,804,364  
Earning Assets   $ 5,194,478   $ 5,196,352   $ 4,566,461  
Investments   $ 1,266,300   $ 1,311,415   $ 1,308,322  
Loans   $ 3,841,752   $ 3,790,515   $ 3,180,147  
Total Deposits   $ 4,650,883   $ 4,757,438   $ 4,045,838  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   $ 3,837,679   $ 3,925,740   $ 3,326,090  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 261,174   $ 134,553   $ 221,425  
Total Equity   $ 564,742   $ 556,330   $ 522,720  
                     
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Net Interest Income   $ 51,975   $ 49,602   $ 38,920  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)   $ 53,373   $ 50,985   $ 40,297  
Provision for Credit Losses   $ 1,950   $ 2,000   $ 1,800  
Non-interest Income   $ 10,511   $ 12,213   $ 9,431  
Non-interest Expense   $ 36,759   $ 39,801   $ 33,422  
Net Income   $ 18,406   $ 16,241   $ 10,924  
                     
PER SHARE DATA                    
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   $ 1.55   $ 1.37   $ 0.93  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   $ 0.51   $ 0.51   $ 0.45  
Book Value Per Common Share   $ 48.26   $ 46.36   $ 44.08  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)   $ 38.13   $ 36.77   $ 36.26  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding     11,842     11,824     11,803  

________________________
(a)   Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b)   Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c)   Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.


                   
Key Ratios      Three Months Ended  
    March 31,         December 31,        March 31,      
    2025     2024     2024        
Return on average assets   1.34 %   1.18 %   0.91 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   13.04 %   11.68 %   8.36 %
Efficiency ratio   57.54 %   62.98 %   67.21 %
Average equity to average assets   10.25 %   10.09 %   10.88 %
Net interest margin (a)   4.11 %   3.94 %   3.53 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.19 %   0.15 %   0.19 %
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases   1.22 %   1.22 %   1.25 %
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans   460.57 %   351.37 %   165.12 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.26 %   0.35 %   0.76 %
Tier 1 leverage   10.63 %   10.38 %   12.02 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   12.70 %   12.43 %   14.69 %

________________________
(a)   Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

                     
Asset Quality   Three Months Ended  
       March 31,       December 31,      March 31,      
    2025   2024   2024  
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days   $ 17,007   $ 22,486   $ 17,937  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more   $ 1,109   $ 1,821   $ 1,395  
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 9,060   $ 11,479   $ 22,857  
Other real estate owned   $ 560   $ 523   $ 167  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned   $ 10,729   $ 13,823   $ 24,419  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 13,631   $ 16,719   $ 27,307  
Gross charge-offs   $ 3,241   $ 3,070   $ 3,192  
Recoveries   $ 1,394   $ 1,633   $ 1,670  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 1,847   $ 1,437   $ 1,522  


             
Non-GAAP Reconciliations   Three Months Ended March 31, 
       2025      2024
($in thousands, except EPS)            
Income before Income Taxes   $ 23,777   $ 13,129
Provision for credit losses     1,950     1,800
Provision for unfunded commitments        
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income   $ 25,727   $ 14,929


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
       March 31,       December 31, 
    2025   2024
    (unaudited)
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $ 86,211     $ 93,526  
Federal funds sold     427       820  
Securities available-for-sale     1,182,495       1,195,990  
Loans:            
Commercial     2,208,426       2,196,351  
Residential     966,521       967,386  
Consumer     673,751       668,058  
      3,848,698       3,831,795  
(Less) plus:            
Net deferred loan costs     5,322       5,346  
Allowance for credit losses     (46,835 )     (46,732 )
      3,807,185       3,790,409  
Restricted stock     17,528       17,555  
Accrued interest receivable     25,556       26,934  
Premises and equipment, net     80,317       81,508  
Bank-owned life insurance     129,410       128,766  
Goodwill     100,026       100,026  
Other intangible assets     20,045       21,545  
Other real estate owned     560       523  
Other assets     99,334       102,746  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 5,549,094     $ 5,560,348  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Non-interest-bearing   $ 856,063     $ 859,014  
Interest-bearing:            
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits     145,609       144,982  
Other interest-bearing deposits     3,638,331       3,714,918  
      4,640,003       4,718,914  
Short-term borrowings     137,609       187,057  
FHLB advances     124,898       28,120  
Other liabilities     74,639       77,216  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     4,977,149       5,011,307  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;            
Authorized shares-40,000,000            
Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024            
Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024     2,019       2,018  
Additional paid-in capital     146,159       145,927  
Retained earnings     699,729       687,366  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)     (121,182 )     (132,285 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024     (154,780 )     (153,985 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     571,945       549,041  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 5,549,094     $ 5,560,348  


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 
       2025      2024
             
INTEREST INCOME:            
Loans, including related fees   $ 63,612   $ 50,052  
Securities:            
Taxable     6,002     5,931  
Tax-exempt     2,604     2,603  
Other     814     817  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME     73,032     59,403  
INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Deposits     18,199     17,731  
Short-term borrowings     1,693     976  
Other borrowings     1,165     1,776  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE     21,057     20,483  
NET INTEREST INCOME     51,975     38,920  
Provision for credit losses     1,950     1,800  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION            
FOR LOAN LOSSES     50,025     37,120  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:            
Trust and financial services     1,393     1,333  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     7,585     6,708  
Other service charges and fees     316     223  
Interchange income     214     179  
Loan servicing fees     165     269  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans     225     176  
Other     613     543  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     10,511     9,431  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Salaries and employee benefits     19,248     17,330  
Occupancy expense     2,676     2,359  
Equipment expense     4,505     4,144  
FDIC Expense     750     662  
Other     9,580     8,927  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     36,759     33,422  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     23,777     13,129  
Provision for income taxes     5,371     2,205  
NET INCOME     18,406     10,924  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)            
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes     11,100     (11,096 )
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes     3     73  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)   $ 29,509   $ (99 )
PER SHARE DATA            
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 1.55   $ 0.93  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)     11,842     11,803  

