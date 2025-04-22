First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.
- Net income was $18.4 million compared to $10.9 million reported for the same period of 2024;
- Diluted net income per common share of $1.55 compared to $0.93 for the same period of 2024;
- Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.91% for the three months ended March 31, 2024;
- Credit loss provision was $2.0 million compared to provision of $1.8 million for the first quarter 2024; and
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $25.7 million compared to $14.9 million for the same period in 2024.1
1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.
Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.84 billion versus $3.18 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.80%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $51 million or 1.35% from $3.79 billion as of December 31, 2024. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.
Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2025, were $3.85 billion compared to $3.19 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $662 million or 20.74%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $16.9 million or 0.44% from $3.84 billion as of December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.
Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “We have had six consecutive quarters of loan growth and have had another record quarter of net interest income. Our net interest margin has also continued to expand. We believe we are well positioned with our strong balance sheet, stable credit quality, and strong capital levels for continued growth.”
Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.05 billion as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $605 million, or 14.95%. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.
Total Deposits
Total deposits were $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $4.11 billion as of March 31, 2024. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $856 million, and time deposits were $726 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $738 million and $581 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025, was $571.9 million compared to $520.8 million on March 31, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in January and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on April 15, 2025.
Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $48.26 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $44.08 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $4.18 per share, or 9.49%. Tangible Book Value per share was $38.13 as of March 31, 2025, compared to $36.26 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.87 per share or 5.16%.
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.32% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.00% at March 31, 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was a record $52.0 million, compared to $38.9 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.1 million, or 33.5%. Interest income increased $13.6 million and interest expense increased $574 thousand year over year.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 4.11% compared to the 3.53% reported at March 31, 2024.
Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2025, were $10.2 million versus $24.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025, versus 0.76% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $13.3 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.
Credit Loss Provision
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period 2024.
Net Charge-Offs
In the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2024.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2025, was $46.8 million compared to $40.0 million as of March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.22% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% as of March 31, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was unchanged from December 31, 2024.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 was $10.5 million and $9.4 million, respectively.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $36.8 million compared to $33.4 million in 2023.
Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 57.54% for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, versus 67.21% for the same period in 2024.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $5.4 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 22.59% compared to 16.79% for 2024.
About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.
Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|Assets
|$
|5,549,094
|$
|5,560,348
|$
|4,852,615
|Deposits
|$
|4,640,003
|$
|4,718,914
|$
|4,105,103
|Loans, including net deferred loan costs
|$
|3,854,020
|$
|3,837,141
|$
|3,191,983
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|46,835
|$
|46,732
|$
|40,045
|Total Equity
|$
|571,945
|$
|549,041
|$
|520,766
|Tangible Common Equity (a)
|$
|451,874
|$
|427,470
|$
|428,430
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Total Assets
|$
|5,508,767
|$
|5,516,036
|$
|4,804,364
|Earning Assets
|$
|5,194,478
|$
|5,196,352
|$
|4,566,461
|Investments
|$
|1,266,300
|$
|1,311,415
|$
|1,308,322
|Loans
|$
|3,841,752
|$
|3,790,515
|$
|3,180,147
|Total Deposits
|$
|4,650,883
|$
|4,757,438
|$
|4,045,838
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|3,837,679
|$
|3,925,740
|$
|3,326,090
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|$
|261,174
|$
|134,553
|$
|221,425
|Total Equity
|$
|564,742
|$
|556,330
|$
|522,720
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Net Interest Income
|$
|51,975
|$
|49,602
|$
|38,920
|Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)
|$
|53,373
|$
|50,985
|$
|40,297
|Provision for Credit Losses
|$
|1,950
|$
|2,000
|$
|1,800
|Non-interest Income
|$
|10,511
|$
|12,213
|$
|9,431
|Non-interest Expense
|$
|36,759
|$
|39,801
|$
|33,422
|Net Income
|$
|18,406
|$
|16,241
|$
|10,924
|PER SHARE DATA
|Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share
|$
|1.55
|$
|1.37
|$
|0.93
|Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.45
|Book Value Per Common Share
|$
|48.26
|$
|46.36
|$
|44.08
|Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)
|$
|38.13
|$
|36.77
|$
|36.26
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|11,842
|11,824
|11,803
(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.
|Key Ratios
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Return on average assets
|1.34
|%
|1.18
|%
|0.91
|%
|Return on average common shareholder's equity
|13.04
|%
|11.68
|%
|8.36
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|57.54
|%
|62.98
|%
|67.21
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|10.25
|%
|10.09
|%
|10.88
|%
|Net interest margin (a)
|4.11
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.53
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
|0.19
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.19
|%
|Credit loss reserve to loans and leases
|1.22
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.25
|%
|Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans
|460.57
|%
|351.37
|%
|165.12
|%
|Nonperforming loans to loans and leases
|0.26
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.76
|%
|Tier 1 leverage
|10.63
|%
|10.38
|%
|12.02
|%
|Risk-based capital - Tier 1
|12.70
|%
|12.43
|%
|14.69
|%
(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.
|Asset Quality
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days
|$
|17,007
|$
|22,486
|$
|17,937
|Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more
|$
|1,109
|$
|1,821
|$
|1,395
|Nonaccrual loans and leases
|$
|9,060
|$
|11,479
|$
|22,857
|Other real estate owned
|$
|560
|$
|523
|$
|167
|Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned
|$
|10,729
|$
|13,823
|$
|24,419
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|13,631
|$
|16,719
|$
|27,307
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|3,241
|$
|3,070
|$
|3,192
|Recoveries
|$
|1,394
|$
|1,633
|$
|1,670
|Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
|$
|1,847
|$
|1,437
|$
|1,522
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|($in thousands, except EPS)
|Income before Income Taxes
|$
|23,777
|$
|13,129
|Provision for credit losses
|1,950
|1,800
|Provision for unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income
|$
|25,727
|$
|14,929
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|86,211
|$
|93,526
|Federal funds sold
|427
|820
|Securities available-for-sale
|1,182,495
|1,195,990
|Loans:
|Commercial
|2,208,426
|2,196,351
|Residential
|966,521
|967,386
|Consumer
|673,751
|668,058
|3,848,698
|3,831,795
|(Less) plus:
|Net deferred loan costs
|5,322
|5,346
|Allowance for credit losses
|(46,835
|)
|(46,732
|)
|3,807,185
|3,790,409
|Restricted stock
|17,528
|17,555
|Accrued interest receivable
|25,556
|26,934
|Premises and equipment, net
|80,317
|81,508
|Bank-owned life insurance
|129,410
|128,766
|Goodwill
|100,026
|100,026
|Other intangible assets
|20,045
|21,545
|Other real estate owned
|560
|523
|Other assets
|99,334
|102,746
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|5,549,094
|$
|5,560,348
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|856,063
|$
|859,014
|Interest-bearing:
|Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits
|145,609
|144,982
|Other interest-bearing deposits
|3,638,331
|3,714,918
|4,640,003
|4,718,914
|Short-term borrowings
|137,609
|187,057
|FHLB advances
|124,898
|28,120
|Other liabilities
|74,639
|77,216
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|4,977,149
|5,011,307
|Shareholders’ equity
|Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;
|Authorized shares-40,000,000
|Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024
|Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024
|2,019
|2,018
|Additional paid-in capital
|146,159
|145,927
|Retained earnings
|699,729
|687,366
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(121,182
|)
|(132,285
|)
|Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024
|(154,780
|)
|(153,985
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|571,945
|549,041
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|5,549,094
|$
|5,560,348
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|INTEREST INCOME:
|Loans, including related fees
|$
|63,612
|$
|50,052
|Securities:
|Taxable
|6,002
|5,931
|Tax-exempt
|2,604
|2,603
|Other
|814
|817
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|73,032
|59,403
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Deposits
|18,199
|17,731
|Short-term borrowings
|1,693
|976
|Other borrowings
|1,165
|1,776
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|21,057
|20,483
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|51,975
|38,920
|Provision for credit losses
|1,950
|1,800
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|FOR LOAN LOSSES
|50,025
|37,120
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Trust and financial services
|1,393
|1,333
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|7,585
|6,708
|Other service charges and fees
|316
|223
|Interchange income
|214
|179
|Loan servicing fees
|165
|269
|Gain on sales of mortgage loans
|225
|176
|Other
|613
|543
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|10,511
|9,431
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|19,248
|17,330
|Occupancy expense
|2,676
|2,359
|Equipment expense
|4,505
|4,144
|FDIC Expense
|750
|662
|Other
|9,580
|8,927
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|36,759
|33,422
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|23,777
|13,129
|Provision for income taxes
|5,371
|2,205
|NET INCOME
|18,406
|10,924
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes
|11,100
|(11,096
|)
|Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes
|3
|73
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|29,509
|$
|(99
|)
|PER SHARE DATA
|Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
|$
|1.55
|$
|0.93
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
|11,842
|11,803
