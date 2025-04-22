U.S. Oral Surgery Management Announces Partnership with Douglas J. Valentine DDS Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

IRVING, Texas and GRASS VALLEY, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management services organization U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has secured a new partnership with Douglas J. Valentine DDS Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Grass Valley, California, expanding its best-in-class network of oral and maxillofacial surgeon (OMS) partners.

“We announced six new partners in Q1 2025 and are excited to continue that momentum by announcing our partnership with Douglas J. Valentine DDS Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “Dr. Valentine has a well-earned reputation for clinical excellence and always goes the extra mile for his patients – characteristics we value highly and look for in potential partners.”

Dr. Valentine is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Dr. Valentine has been treating patients in the Grass Valley, California, area for more than 30 years. He is well known throughout the OMS specialty and in his community for his professionalism, OMS skills and unwavering dedication to his patients.

Dr. Valentine offers a full scope of OMS procedures from dental implants, extractions and wisdom teeth removal to oral pathology, maxillofacial reconstruction and more. Dr. Valentine strives to ensure his patients understand their conditions and treatment options and are comfortable during and after treatment. Dr. Valentine earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles and his MS and DDS from the University of California, San Francisco.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 29 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

