Remediation and PFAS Treatment Expert Jennifer Byrd Joins CDM Smith

Byrd is an environmental engineer who specializes in data evaluation, regulatory agency negotiations and risk assessment.

Nashville, Tenn., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith welcomes environmental engineer Jennifer Byrd, PE to the firm. With 22 years of experience, she brings a wealth of professional expertise in the development and optimization of site-specific closure strategies, remediation alternatives analysis, remedy implementation cost benefit analysis and reserve estimating.

Byrd specializes in data evaluation, regulatory agency negotiations and risk assessment. She has presented at several conferences on a variety of remediation technologies, taught courses on bioremediation, in-situ chemical oxidation, 1,4-dioxane, PFAS and remediation alternatives analysis, and has published several technical articles on these topics.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer join our team! Jennifer’s robust experience with remediation strategy development and implementation will be directly applicable to so many of our environmental projects and programs,” stated Susan Vincelette, environmental engineer at CDM Smith. “Jennifer will be an excellent technical leader, and we are excited for her to be able to mentor our junior staff.”

Byrd holds a bachelor’s degree in biosystems engineering from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Clemson University.

“I focus on remediation strategy development and am passionate about solving complex problems while also helping clients find a solution that meets their business needs,” Byrd mentioned in joining the firm. “I love taking something nuanced and putting it in simple terms so that clients can truly grasp it and make the best business decision for their organization.”

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

