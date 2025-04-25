Fermbox Bio Secures Multi-million Dollar Cellulosic Enzymes Supply Contract with An Indian 2G Ethanol Company

How EN3ZYME works: from agri-residue to cellulosic sugar, powering 2G ethanol and sustainable biomanufacturing.

Marks first large-scale commercialization of Fermbox Bio’s EN3ZYME, supporting India’s 2G ethanol push with flexible supply models

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fermbox Bio , a biotechnology research and manufacturing company, has signed a multi-million-dollar supply contract with one of India’s largest second-generation (2G) ethanol company for its high-performance cellulosic enzyme, EN3ZYME , developed for hydrolysing pretreated lignocellulosic biomass.With first deliveries expected in June 2025, the contract marks a key milestone in Fermbox Bio’s product commercialization.“This contract is a strong validation of our platform and purpose,” said Preeti Dharmagoudar , Co-founder of Fermbox Bio. “EN3ZYME gives 2G ethanol producers a reliable, high-performance enzyme solution that strengthens the biofuel supply chain and supports long-term energy resilience in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.”Fermbox EN3ZYME: Enabling India’s Biofuel VisionEN3ZYME is Fermbox Bio’s proprietary enzyme cocktail, developed using Dapibus expression system, to convert pre-treated agricultural biomass into fermentable sugars used in 2G ethanol production. It delivers consistent hydrolysis efficiency across feedstocks like rice straw, cane bagasse, bamboo, and corn fiber — offering greater flexibility, higher yields, and lower input costs.It is also the first product commercialized through Bio-ARC, Fermbox Bio’s integrated lab-to-launch platform. Bio-ARC combines microbial strain engineering, enzyme design, process development, and manufacturing into a seamless system for rapid, reliable scale-up.Fermbox Bio is currently the only Indian manufacturer producing globally competitive cellulosic enzymes at a large-scale for the 2G ethanol industry. The company’s co-located manufacturing strategy offers both onsite and offsite models, giving customers flexibility based on their operational needs. The onsite model has the potential to significantly reduce enzyme costs for 2G ethanol producers.“Bringing an industrial enzyme from lab to market at this scale is no small feat,” explains Richard LaDuca, Former Senior Director of Technology and Business Development at DuPont, and currently an advisor to Fermbox Bio. “Fermbox’s multi-pronged approach — combining strong technical development with strategic manufacturing — positions EN3ZYME as a meaningful enabler of growth for the 2G ethanol sector.”Alongside this agreement, Fermbox Bio is in advanced discussions to onboard additional customers over the next year through its flexible onsite and offsite manufacturing models.“We are seeing strong momentum, and this deal is just the beginning,” said Binod Daga, President of Business Development at Fermbox Bio. “Our focus is on delivering not just an effective product, but to ensure cost-effective enzyme supply chain. EN3ZYME brings together high performance and flexible manufacturing — exactly what this sector needs to scale.”About Fermbox BioFermbox Bio is a biotech research and manufacturing company headquartered in India, with a U.S. subsidiary and a joint venture facility in Thailand. The company develops sustainable bio-based products using precision fermentation and synthetic biology to help industries transition toward cleaner, more resilient supply chains.Through its integrated lab-to-launch platform, Fermbox Bio develops next-generation products that are scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible. With expertise from R&D to large-scale bio-manufacturing, its growing portfolio includes lipids, proteins, flavors, and colors used across energy, textiles, food, cosmetics, personal care, and nutraceuticals industries.

Fermbox Bio's EN3ZYME: A Cellulosic Enzyme for 2G Ethanol Production

