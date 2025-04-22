SEDA Experts Expands its Financing Instruments Practice

SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Paul Morgan joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Paul Morgan joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted that Paul is bringing his extensive experience across financing, derivatives and investment management to SEDA Experts,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Paul Morgan is a seasoned expert in structured products, securities trading, investment management, and capital markets. With over 30 years of experience, he has led and advised FCA-regulated entities, managed proprietary trading portfolios, and built high-performing investment teams. As a trusted advisor to financial institutions and boards, he provides strategic guidance on market volatility, risk management, and strategic growth.

Paul is the Managing Director of PH2 Capital Ltd, a private trading and advisory business. PH2’s mandates span portfolio management, hedge advisory, and providing client advice and execution on fixed income and structured asset business units. At PH2 he oversees a fixed income credit and special situations portfolio for a credit fund and, additionally, his broad network facilitates capital introductions for activities ranging from complex derivatives to real estate financing.

Previously, Paul was the Founder and CEO of Morgan Capital Advisors LLP, an FCA-regulated broker-dealer. Under his leadership, the firm attracted investment from a leading private equity firm, developed a highly efficient Model A trading platform, and built a geographically diverse client base. In 2011, he successfully led a management buyout, personally underwriting the acquisition and securing leveraged funding for the trading book. The company went on to advise across asset classes, counting institutions and supra-nationals as clients.

Earlier in his career, Paul was a Proprietary Trader at Royal Bank of Scotland, where he established a successful fixed income structured products trading desk, growing the balance sheet and profitability within a short timeframe. He began his career at Morgan Stanley International, spending over a decade in exotic interest rate derivative structuring and trading.

Since 2023, he has served as an expert witness providing guidance in legal disputes involving derivatives and asset management. His Directorships have included Solaris Consensus, an anti-ransomware start-up and Non-Executive Director of Goodman Masson Ltd, the international recruitment company.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

Name: Damiano Colnago Email: dcolnago@sedaexperts.com Job Title: Managing Partner

