Molly Gallaher Boddy of Rightworks honored among CPA Practice Advisor’s “20 Under 40” Accounting Influencers

Recognized for her leadership and contributions to the accounting profession, Gallaher Boddy joins a trailblazing group of young professionals helping firms build practices that endure and thrive

NASHUA, N.H., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, is proud to announce Molly Gallaher Boddy, Director of Product Marketing, has been named among CPA Practice Advisor’s 2024 "20 Under 40” Accounting Influencers. This prestigious recognition highlights exceptional young professionals who are helping advance the accounting profession.

Now in its eighth year, the "20 Under 40” awards program honors professionals pioneering advancements in technology and enhancing firm processes that enable practitioners to be more productive, efficient and profitable, as they build practices that will endure and thrive.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by so many young professionals who are sharing their ideas, skills, and enthusiasm with the goal of making the accounting profession a better place,” said CPA Practice Advisor Editor-in-Chief Gail Perry. “Change is occurring rapidly in our profession and this year’s award winners are embracing and driving the changes.”

Gallaher Boddy, who joined Rightworks in 2022, works with accounting firms to uncover pain points and identify solutions based on their unique needs. She has led initiatives for Written Information Security Plans (WISP) and security awareness, helping firms meet mandatory IRS and FTC standards. In the last year, Gallaher Boddy focused on leveraging her extensive experience in cloud consulting to assist firms in achieving optimal cloud adoption, focusing on critical touchpoints such as security, change management and cultural transition.

"I’m honored to be recognized as one of CPA Practice Advisor's ‘20 Under 40’ Accounting Influencers alongside many inspiring and dedicated colleagues,” said Gallaher Boddy. “I look forward to helping firms embrace the rapid changes in the accounting profession so they can elevate their practices and face the challenges of tomorrow.”

For more information and to read the full list of honorees, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c4b1adb-0e59-422f-8b45-75971e107097

Media contact: Angel Flores 603-565-2194 aflores@rightworks.com

