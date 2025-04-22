EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with MicroDried® for 60kW Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine and Signs License Amendment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announced today that it has signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) and License Amendment (the “Amendment”) with MicroDried®, the Company’s longest-standing royalty partner.

MicroDried®, a leading U.S.-based producer of premium fruit and vegetable ingredients, has utilized EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) dehydration technology since 2012 to deliver clean-label, nutrient-dense ingredients to the world’s top food brands. MicroDried’s portfolio of superior quality products is expansive, and their customer base includes many of the largest global consumer packaged goods companies.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, MicroDried will acquire an additional 60kW REV™ machine to support increased production capacity and meet accelerating demand across its diverse portfolio of shelf-stable, clean-label fruit and vegetable ingredients. MicroDried currently operates three large-scale vacuum-microwave drying lines in Nampa, Idaho. Further, MicroDried has the option to purchase a second additional 60kW REV® dehydration machine before July 31, 2025. If the second 60kW REV® machine is purchased, a pre-agreed bulk discount will be applied.

The Amendment, signed concurrently with the Purchase Agreement, grants MicroDried exclusive rights to use REV™ technology for apple ingredient production in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho—further solidifying its leadership in vertically integrated, value-added fruit processing.

To date, EnWave’s REV™ machinery is USMCA eligible and tariff free.

About MicroDried®

MicroDried® operates a state-of-the-art production facility in Nampa, Idaho for its proprietary dried fruit and vegetable ingredients, complemented by three IQF production lines across two facilities in Grandview, Washington. Each location is equipped with cutting-edge automation and food safety controls designed to ensure the highest product quality and manufacturing efficiency. MicroDried’s production processes are fully computer automated with touchscreen technology from receiving to packaging to shipping, and has the capacity to meet the needs of food manufacturers worldwide. Besides increasing capacity to meet customers’ ingredient needs, MicroDried continues to recruit and retain top professional and technical talent who are dedicated to responsive customer service and finding innovative solutions for new product applications.

MicroDried maintains top-tier food safety and quality certifications, including consecutive BRC AA ratings, USDA Organic certification through WSDA, and OU Kosher status. Plant certifications done annually include British Retail Consortium (BRC), Washington State Dept. of Agriculture’s (WSDA) Organic Program and Orthodox Union (OU) Kosher. MicroDried strives to maintain the highest standards of product quality and food safety in the industry and is dedicated to both transparency and food safety in their operations with full traceability on all products. All products feature single-ingredient, clean-label declarations and are naturally non-GMO, gluten-free, allergen-free, and are made in the USA.

Learn more at microdried.com.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods.

With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the benefits of producing exciting new products with improved product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

