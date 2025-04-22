RSAC 2025: Aryon Security Unveils Cloud Security Enforcement Platform to Help CISOs Prevent Risks Before They Deploy

Preventive AI-driven controls ensure secure and frictionless cloud deployments, letting teams focus on productivity without playing catch-up

TEL AVIV and SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference -- Aryon Security today announced the launch of its first-of-a-kind Cloud Security Enforcement Platform, shifting cloud security from reactive detection to a prevention-first approach. Unlike traditional cloud security tools that scan for misconfigurations retroactively, Aryon’s platform prevents risks before they reach production environments to reduce the risk of breaches, minimize remediation costs and accelerate secure cloud adoption.

Aryon exited stealth in March 2025 with $9 million in seed funding led by Viola Ventures and Blumberg Capital, and was founded by the cybersecurity architects behind Project Nimbus, Israel’s $1.2 billion national cloud computing initiative. The platform reflects years of experience designing military-grade cloud infrastructure for one of the most sensitive and complex environments in the world.

Existing cloud security solutions rely on post-deployment scans to detect misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, leaving organizations exposed until issues are identified and remediated. Aryon's approach enforces security policies at the source, preventing potential risks before they can be deployed. This enables security teams to secure their organizations’ cloud environments without slowing down development cycles.

“This is a game-changer for any organization running business in the cloud,” said Oran Hollander, CSO at SAP Fioneer. “Security is paramount for everyone, and the complexity and potential risks of cloud security are significant barriers to expanding cloud use. Aryon provides a unique solution that checks everything before it is deployed to the cloud, decreasing risks and saving significant resources by shifting the paradigm from chasing cloud security drift to intelligent enforcement.”

Tailor-Made Policy Cloud Security

Aryon Security’s unique technology is backed by a complete methodology that gives organizations the ability to tailor security policies that align with their specific cloud infrastructure and risk appetite. The platform adapts seamlessly with existing cloud environments, whether organizations manage Infrastructure as Code (IaC) or manual definition, in-house or third-party cloud management, ensuring consistent automated security enforcement without disrupting business operations.

“The cloud security industry has been chasing misconfigurations after they’ve already entered the cloud for too long,” said Ron Arbel, co-founder and CEO of Aryon Security. “We designed Aryon to stop risks before they happen, helping organizations maintain full control over their cloud so security teams can actually be focused on real security resilience instead of putting out fires.”

AI-Powered Risk Prevention

One of the major challenges that prevents organizations from implementing effective preventative controls is the lack of knowledge, both around the correct security posture and how to translate it into well-defined policies. Aryon uses AI to pull data from multiple sources, including the organization's native cloud environment and third-party security tools that are highly effective at identifying issues.

Its solution then combines these insights with its own research on security best practices and the security frameworks most relevant to the organization to generate enforceable, tailor-made policies that match the organization’s unique needs and risks.



“Aryon’s security policies belong entirely to our customers,” said Ariel Litmanovich, co-founder and CTO of Aryon Security. “This not only enables security teams to implement more policies and strengthen the organization's overall security posture, but also ensures that preventative controls stay continuously updated and evolve as the organization’s cloud environments grow and change.”

Learn more about prevention-first cloud security enforcement or see it in action at RSAC 2025.

About Aryon Security

Aryon Security is redefining cloud security with its proactive Cloud Security Enforcement Platform that shifts the paradigm from reactive risk management to preventive. Founded by cybersecurity experts who have secured Israel’s most critical cloud infrastructures, Aryon empowers organizations to enforce adaptive, tailored security policies that minimize human error and misconfigurations before these risks are deployed in live cloud environments. Seamlessly integrating with existing technology stacks, the platform enables enterprises to confidently accelerate their digital transformation while maintaining robust, continuous protection.

