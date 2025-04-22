Fluence Releases Fiscal Year 2024 Sustainability Report

Report highlights implementation of responsible sourcing framework, including the assessment of 844 suppliers, as well as progress on other sustainability efforts

ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, services, and asset optimization software, today released its fiscal year 2024 Sustainability Report (the “Report”), covering the period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. A key highlight of the Report is the implementation of a responsible sourcing framework. This initiative, which is part of Fluence’s broader commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices, involves substantial investments to support fair labor practices and prevent the use of conflict minerals throughout its supply chain.

Now in its third year, the Report outlines Fluence’s progress across a wide range of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and presents the Company’s multi-year sustainability roadmap, which includes plans to further reduce embodied carbon in products, implement circular economy principles, and strengthen community engagement, along with several additional focus areas.

“When I think about where Fluence stands today, one word comes to mind: momentum,” said Fluence President and CEO Julian Nebreda. “Over the past year, we have advanced our sustainability efforts in ways that reflect both program maturity and ambition. It is clear that our progress is no longer about laying the groundwork—it is about driving meaningful change at scale to generate the most value for our customers, shareholders, partners, employees, and communities.”

Highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report include:

Submission of Fluence’s first Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) climate disclosure, following its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report in 2023.

Completion of the company’s Communication on Progress (CoP) as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) within the first year of joining.

Expansion of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions measurement to include nearly all applicable Scope 3 categories, along with offsets for Scope 1 emissions.



Fluence’s sustainability strategy is aligned with the UNGC Ten Principles and supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Report is informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Fuel Cells & Industrial Batteries standard, references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and aligns with TCFD recommendations.

To download the Fluence fiscal year 2024 Sustainability Report, visit Fluence’s website.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

