ASAPP Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

Certification Recognizes ASAPP’s AI-Powered Contact Center Solutions for Technical Excellence and for Enabling Customers to Deploy Generative AI Technologies in Production with Confidence and Scale

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency , a recognition of AWS partners that drive the advancement of services, tools, data strategy, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies across diverse industries.

“ASAPP is committed to delivering best-in-class AI solutions that redefine what’s possible in enterprise contact centers,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. “Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency underscores the measurable business impact of our AI-native solutions. We’re honored to deepen our collaboration with AWS as we continue to help customers solve the most complex, data-rich challenges facing enterprise contact centers today.”

ASAPP’s AI-native product suite addresses complex, data-intensive customer service challenges at enterprise scale—advancing beyond basic automation to solve customer-specific problems with speed and precision. GenerativeAgent is an enterprise generative AI agent that accelerates resolution of complex customer service interactions—safely and autonomously—while reducing integration overhead. Built for enterprise needs, it taps into historical data and existing systems to enable rapid deployment, improve customer satisfaction, and deliver measurable ROI from day one.

AWS Generative AI Competency partners are the go-to experts in implementing generative AI solutions that create value and drive business growth for AWS customers globally. Partners have proven expertise, field experience, and successful projects using generative AI tools from AWS to craft innovative solutions, enabling the building, training, deployment, and utilization of foundation models in creative ways at scale.

ASAPP is available in the AWS Marketplace. Click here to learn more.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is an AI solution provider committed to solving the toughest problems in customer service. Because we automate what was previously impossible to automate, our AI-native Ⓡ solutions deliver more than efficiency gains. They redefine the role of AI in the contact center and lay the groundwork for businesses to reimagine their customer experience delivery in the age of AI. Leading enterprises rely on ASAPP’s generative and agentic AI solutions to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform their contact centers from cost centers into value drivers. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .

