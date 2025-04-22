ZEST Security Unveils Multi-Agent AI System to Autonomously Remediate and Mitigate Cloud Risks at RSAC 2025

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference – ZEST Security , provider of an Agentic AI Cloud Risk Resolution platform, today announced the launch of ZEST’s Multi-Agent AI System to deliver fully guided remediation and mitigation for cloud security risks. Designed to extend and enhance security teams, this new system deploys various AI Agents that specialize in complex remediation tasks and work together to evaluate infinite options for resolution, determining the best possible path based on available fixes, remediations and mitigations.

Security teams struggle to resolve cloud security risks in a timely manner, resulting in an unmanageable risk backlog and an increase in cyber incidents. According to research from ZEST’s Cloud Risk Exposure Impact Report , over 62% of cloud incidents originate from vulnerabilities or misconfigurations that security teams have already identified and have open remediation tickets for in the organizations’ backlog. The report also found that it takes organizations on average 10X longer to remediate vulnerabilities than it takes for attackers to exploit them.

ZEST’s Multi-Agent AI System makes it possible, for the first time, to streamline cloud security risk remediation and mitigation as a complete end-to-end process. ZEST AI Agents work autonomously and independently as well as coordinating with each other to simulate distributed problem-solving and decision-making. Capable of more than just prioritization and root cause analysis, they generate tailored resolution paths that actually close issues, while validating their effectiveness and simulating their impact.

With ZEST AI Agents, remediation takes hours, not months. Security teams are provided with the answers they need to clean their risk backlog, eliminating manual triage, code review, and back and forth meetings with other departments. Based on actual customer experiences, ZEST AI Agents have reduced the number of incidents handled by SOC and IR teams by more than 50%.

“ZEST is bringing a completely different approach to cloud risk remediation and mitigation,” said Head of Security at Financial Services Company. “Its platform leverages the latest advancements in AI to eliminate the complexity of remediating and mitigating cloud risks at scale. ZEST saves precious time and resources for security, DevOps and engineering teams.”

Here is a short list of some of ZEST’s AI agents at work:

Data fabric agent: Integrates, normalizes, enriches, and automates data movements to create a singular data fabric that represents the organization’s technical DNA.

Integrates, normalizes, enriches, and automates data movements to create a singular data fabric that represents the organization’s technical DNA. Risk prioritization agent: Prioritizes findings based on risk, exploitability, reachability, business criticality, effort, and impact.

Prioritizes findings based on risk, exploitability, reachability, business criticality, effort, and impact. Impact simulator agent: Simulates the implementation of patches, package updates, IaC and code fixes to determine which resolution paths resolve the most vulnerabilities at once.

Simulates the implementation of patches, package updates, IaC and code fixes to determine which resolution paths resolve the most vulnerabilities at once. Security as Code (SaC) agent: Analyzes problematic code, and generates replacement code based on the organization’s infrastructure and policies.

Analyzes problematic code, and generates replacement code based on the organization’s infrastructure and policies. Cloud policy analysis agent: Correlates security tool findings with globally defined cloud security policies, ensuring that risks already mitigated by existing policies are excluded.

Correlates security tool findings with globally defined cloud security policies, ensuring that risks already mitigated by existing policies are excluded. Security guardrails agent: Analyzes cloud security services and guardrails and detects available mitigation measures to reduce the severity of risks.

Analyzes cloud security services and guardrails and detects available mitigation measures to reduce the severity of risks. Resolution builder agent: Leverages the outcomes of numerous agents to determine the best path for resolution based on available fixes, remediations, and mitigations – much like a navigation app finds the best route.



"For the first time, organizations can now leverage Agentic AI to fully streamline risk remediation and mitigation, eliminating the toil,” said Snir Ben Shimol, CEO and co-founder of ZEST Security. By enabling security teams to implement a repeatable, standardized process for addressing cloud vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, we’re helping enterprises break free from lengthy remediation cycles, where it often takes months to resolve a single security risk.”

Want to see ZEST’s AI Agents in action? Put them to work in your own cloud environment for free .

About ZEST Security

ZEST Security offers an Agentic AI risk resolution platform that redefines cloud risk remediation for security and DevOps teams. ZEST resolution paths provide both remediation and mitigation using code and existing controls to eliminate cloud vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. With ZEST, it’s not about opening tickets; it’s about closing them. Backed by leading VCs, ZEST is introducing Agentic AI into security architecture and engineering. ZEST was founded in November 2023 and has offices in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.zestsecurity.io .

Media Contact

Hannah Sather

Montner Tech PR

hsather@montner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.