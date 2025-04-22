Aerodays 2025: A Conference on the Future of European Aviation Comes to Poland for the First Time

WARSAW, Poland, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Europe leading the sky: Sustainability and Competitiveness of Aviation in a Changing World” is the motto of Aerodays 2025 (European Aeronautics Days), an international event for the aviation industry taking place in Warsaw from May 7 to 9th, 2025. Aerodays 2025 will bring together leading aviation experts, policymakers, and researchers from across Europe and beyond. It’s a unique opportunity to explore trends, the latest advancements, and groundbreaking projects in the field of aviation. The co-organizer of the event is Łukasiewicz - Institute of Aviation.

Aerodays 2025 is a three-day event about and for the European aviation sector. It also serves as a science-business conference organized under the auspices of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This recurring event, initiated by the European Commission, aims to promote the aviation sector within the EU and globally. For the first time, Aerodays will be held in Poland.

Three Days of Aviation Deliberations

Aerodays 2025 will feature 7 inspiring plenary sessions, 20 interactive parallel sessions, and presentations of cutting-edge R&D projects and breakthrough technologies by Aerodays exhibitors. Key topics will include: trends and challenges, a new aviation research agenda, sustainable mobility, artificial intelligence, digitization, autonomy and international R&D cooperation in the aviation ecosystem. Issues related to safety and the strategic autonomy of the European aviation sector will also be addressed.

The conference will also aim to: present technology development roadmaps for aviation, discuss synergies between programs supporting aviation development in Europe, showcase the latest R&D achievements under Horizon Europe consortia and the Clean Aviation, SESAR, and Clean Hydrogen Partnerships, highlight progress in the circular economy in aviation, promote the work of the Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation, present innovative initiatives from new aviation market players, support aviation education, explore ways to attract students and professionals to the industry and create a platform for young innovators and researchers to share experiences.

Showcasing Aviation Innovation

Aerodays 2025 will be an excellent opportunity for global aviation giants to present their latest solutions. Companies such as Airbus, Boeing, GE Aerospace, Avio Aero, Safran, Honeywell, Rolls Royce, RTX - Collins, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon as well as representatives of the Ukrainian aviation business and European research institutes—including ones from Germany, France, Romania, the Czech Republic, and many others—will join the event. The Łukasiewicz – Institute of Aviation will also host its own exhibition area, where other institutes from the Łukasiewicz Research Network will be showcased.

European organizations such as DG RTD, DG DEFIS, DG MOVE, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the Association of European Research Establishments in Aeronautics, the International Forum for Aviation Research, the European Aeronautics Science Network, the Advisory Council for Aviation Research and Innovation in Europe, the Aerospace and Defence Industries Association of Europe, and the major European R&D partnerships in aviation - Clean Aviation JU, SESAR JU, and Clean Hydrogen JU - will also be strongly represented.

More information at www.aerodays2025.eu.

Source: Łukasiewicz - Institute of Aviation

CONTACT: e-mail: media@ilot.lukasiewicz.gov.pl https://ilot.lukasiewicz.gov.pl/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.