JFB Construction Holdings Announces $15 Million Industrial Construction project in Charlotte NC

Construction on Auto Clubhouse Charlotte is Expected to Commence in Q3 2025

Lantana, FL, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a construction company focused on commercial, retail, and residential property development, today announced plans to commence, in Q3 2025, the largest single commercial construction project in company history. Pursuant to the Agreement, JFB will serve as the prime contractor to manage design and construction of Auto Clubhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, a 103,000 square foot warehouse for car storage that contains 42 luxury auto condo bays and a 40,000 square foot storage building for luxury vehicles.

“Our general commercial construction division that has been a key component of our past growth will continue to be instrumental in the future growth of our business which represents a significant portion of our total revenue,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “The Auto Clubhouse project is our largest single commercial / industrial construction project to date, in which we will serve as the prime contractor. This is a 103,000 square foot warehouse and condos to store luxury vehicles. We believe that this industrial project will open the doors for more industrial projects in the future. Our general commercial construction division will continue to focus on the Southern Atlantic region of the United States in the short to mid-term, focusing on regions where we forecast continued state-to-state migration and expanding population growth.”

Auto Clubhouse is an exclusive community of affluent high net-worth auto enthusiasts looking to store their luxury cars. The community offers built-to-suit customizable garages, which will be also constructed by JFB Construction, with high-end security, a members’ clubhouse and additional benefits. The first Auto Clubhouse is under construction in Jupiter, Florida. The Company is currently in planning stage for the building of additional Auto Clubhouse locations in Dallas, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Sarasota, Florida.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction's prospectus filed with the SEC.

