GCM Grosvenor Announces $1.3 Billion Final Close for Infrastructure Advantage Fund II, a Nearly 50% Increase Over its Predecessor Fund

CHICAGO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced the final close of its Infrastructure Advantage Fund II ("IAF II" or the “Fund”) was held on March 31, 2025, securing $1.3 billion in commitments, a substantial increase over its predecessor, “Fund I”, which closed in 2020 at $893 million.

GCM Grosvenor's Infrastructure Advantage Strategy focuses on partnership with organized labor and other stakeholders to invest in infrastructure projects with long-term community and economic benefits. Similar to Fund I, IAF II will focus on building a diverse portfolio of assets across infrastructure sectors including transportation, energy transition, and digital infrastructure. The Fund attracted a broad group of 58 investors from across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are grateful for the continued confidence of our investors, who share our vision of effectively deploying infrastructure capital in the U.S. and Canada,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at GCM Grosvenor. “We look forward to building on the success of Fund I and delivering value to our IAF II investors.”

Launched in 2018, GCM Grosvenor’s Infrastructure Advantage Strategy manages nearly $2.5 billion in assets, and through its investments, has generated more than $8 billion* of total economic impact across the United States and Canada.

*Source: IMPLAN 2022 Data Set.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.​

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

Media Contact

Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck

H/Advisors Abernathy

tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.