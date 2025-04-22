Lucasys Joins Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Provides Joint Customers with Tax Fixed Asset Solutions

ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys, a leading cloud software and service provider for rate-regulated utilities, is now a partner in the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). As an OPN member, joint customers can now adopt Lucasys advanced tax solutions within Oracle’s cloud environments to ensure mission-critical tax operations for asset intensive industries.

“This collaboration marks another important step forward for Lucasys, enhancing the value we bring to customers using Oracle technologies,” said Stephen Strang, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Lucasys. “Joining Oracle’s CloudBuild program enables us to deliver integrated solutions that meet the evolving regulatory and business needs of our clients.”

The Oracle CloudBuild track presents members with the chance to offer certified integration solutions through Oracle’s trusted program, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their cloud and on-premise investments. By joining CloudBuild, members gain access to a robust suite of development, testing, and go-to-market resources designed to accelerate product innovation and deployment. This includes technical enablement, architectural guidance, and promotional support to help build, validate, and showcase integrations that meet Oracle’s high standards of interoperability and performance.

For Lucasys, participation in CloudBuild enhances their ability to deliver deeply integrated tax and finance solutions tailored for Oracle environments. It ensures their offerings are optimized for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, and other Oracle technologies- enabling seamless connectivity, streamlined workflows, and greater operational efficiency for their customers. CloudBuild strengthens their commitment to helping enterprise tax teams modernize, automate, and meet the challenges of today’s complex regulatory landscape with confidence.

Lucasys continues to work closely with Oracle, actively contributing to the ongoing progress and development within the Oracle PartnerNetwork ecosystem.

About Lucasys

Lucasys provides software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com.

Lucasys Contact: Thomas Ferguson, CMO, Lucasys 1-844-582-2797 contact@lucasys.com

