Fengate appoints Warren Roll as Managing Director, Head of Digital Infrastructure

MIAMI, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) today announced the appointment of Warren Roll as Managing Director, Head of Digital Infrastructure.

Roll brings more than 25 years of experience to Fengate across global private equity, mergers and acquisitions, asset management, and operations in various infrastructure sectors. Prior to joining Fengate, Roll spent more than 10 years as a senior executive at DigitalBridge where he led their fiber and small cells strategy.

Based in Fengate’s Miami office – the firm’s second office in the United States (U.S.), which opened earlier this year to service its infrastructure, private equity, and real estate businesses – Roll will drive Fengate’s digital infrastructure growth strategy including cell towers, distributed antenna systems, small cells, data centers, and satellites across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome Warren to Fengate and look forward to scaling the digital sector within our infrastructure business under his leadership to deliver exceptional investment results for our clients,” said George Theodoropoulos, Managing Partner at Fengate. “Warren has significant transaction experience and a strong reputation in the digital infrastructure space across North America.”

Roll’s appointment builds on the positive momentum of Fengate’s wireless communications towers and data center investments, including the firm’s CA$1.8bn acquisition of Montreal-based eStruxture Data Centers in 2024.

"I have been impressed watching Fengate grow within the digital sector in North America and have always admired their stellar track record and strong reputation in the marketplace,” said Roll.

“I am excited to join Fengate to lead its digital infrastructure strategy and look forward to working with the talented team to create growth and innovation in this critical sector.”

Prior to DigitalBridge, Roll was a Senior Executive at PSP Investments in private equity and spent several years in investment banking based in Quebec, Canada.

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies, with more than $7 billion of capital commitments under management. The firm has been investing in infrastructure since 2006 with a focus on mid-market greenfield and brownfield infrastructure assets in the transportation, social, energy transition and digital sectors. Fengate is one of North America’s most active infrastructure investors and developers with a portfolio of more than 45 assets. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

Media contact

Maddison Sharples

Vice President, Communications and Marketing

+1 416 254 3326

maddison.sharples@fengate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.