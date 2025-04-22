Edible Garden's Kick. Sports Nutrition Gains Distribution at Major Midwest Big-Box Retailer

Supports Company’s Go-To-Market Omnichannel Strategy, Including Upcoming Launch on Amazon, the Brand’s Exclusive E-Commerce Partner

Kick. Sports Nutrition

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that its Kick. Sports Nutrition product line is now available at a major Midwest big-box retailer. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand’s omnichannel go-to-market strategy, which also includes an upcoming e-commerce debut through Amazon, Edible Garden’s exclusive online distribution partner.

Kick. Sports Nutrition is Edible Garden’s latest innovation in the rapidly growing sports nutrition space, providing clean-label, functional products at an accessible price point. The product line includes plant-based and whey protein powders and is set to expand with pre-workout, post-workout, and hydration formulations designed for performance, recovery, and overall wellness.

“This is a significant milestone for Edible Garden and our Kick. Sports Nutrition brand,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “We are delighted to introduce Kick. Sports Nutrition at a leading Midwest big-box retailer, which marks an important expansion of our brick-and-mortar presence. Physical retail plays a critical role in our go-to-market strategy by allowing consumers to discover and engage with our products in trusted, high-traffic locations. At the same time, we are preparing for a strategic e-commerce launch on Amazon, our exclusive online partner, in collaboration with Pirawna, a Verified Amazon Partner and leading e-commerce growth agency. By combining the reach and credibility of brick-and-mortar retail with the scale and precision of Amazon’s e-commerce platform, we are creating a powerful, integrated distribution strategy. This omnichannel approach improves accessibility, strengthens brand visibility, and allows us to connect with consumers wherever they prefer to shop—whether in-store or online. It represents a cohesive strategy aimed at driving growth and establishing Kick. Sports Nutrition as a leader in the clean labeled, ‘Better for You’ performance category.”

According to the IMARC Group, the global sports nutrition market is projected to grow from $54.8 billion in 2023 to $103.3 billion by 2032. This rapid expansion reflects the increasing demand for natural, personalized, and effective health solutions for performance-minded consumers. Edible Garden’s omnichannel approach positions the brand to meet that demand by offering convenience, value, and clean ingredients through both retail and online channels.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-Watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. The Company has been named a FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization. In addition, Edible Garden is also a Giga Guru member of Walmart's Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes looking for cleaner labeled, better for you options. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of fresh, sustainable, and functional condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet & chili-based sauces and Edible Garden's Pickle Party - fresh pickles & krauts. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com.

A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com





Attachment

Kick. Sports Nutrition Kick. Sports Nutrition

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.