Gauzy is Proud to Announce Air France Selection of Gauzy’s Technology for its New 5-Window La Première First-Class Suites on Boeing 777 Models

Expands Gauzy’s Growing Market Share in Airline Shading and Lighting, a $600 Million Annual Total Addressable Market

World’s 6th-largest Airline by Revenue Chooses Gauzy’s Double-Pleated Shading Solution to Optimize Light and Temperature Control in Cabins

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in vision and light control technologies, today announced that Air France-KLM Group (AF.PA), the 6th-largest airline in the world by revenue, has selected Gauzy’s innovative electromechanical shading system to be a standard feature of its new La Première first-class suites that it recently unveiled on a select of its Boeing 777 fleet, one of the world’s most popular wide-bodies aircrafts. The luxurious La Première suites mark the first time Air France has offered 5-window suites aboard its aircrafts, providing Gauzy with a major opportunity to continue expanding its growing share in airline shading and lighting, currently estimated to be an annual $600 million total addressable market that is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.4% between 2023 and 2028, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Gauzy’s advanced light control technologies have continued to capture market share in airline cabin shading while solidifying its dominance in cockpit shading – now at more than 95%. The company is in serial production for cabin shades with several airline OEMs, either directly or indirectly, including Embraer, HondaJet and Daher, and expects to further advance the use of this shading technology across two of its other high-growth end markets: architecture and automotive.

"This partnership with Air France exemplifies our strategy of aligning with industry leaders who set the standard for passenger experience," said Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy. "By integrating our shading technology into Air France’s meticulously designed La Première's suites, we're enabling a seamless blend of privacy, comfort, and personalization that today's premium travelers demand. With the specialized expertise required for aviation-grade light control systems confined to just a few qualified suppliers globally, Air France's selection of Gauzy underscores our technical leadership in this growing segment and the type of clientele who chose to partner with us."

Gauzy’s award-winning electromechanical double-pleaded shading system is considered one of the leading solutions in the market for optimizing light and temperature control in airplane cabins. Passengers can choose either the translucent setting to allow light to enter their suite or the blackout setting for total darkness. Moreover, crew members will have centralized control of the shades, saving them valuable time, reducing replacement costs, and eliminating the need to manually open or close shades while cleaning the aircraft.

Peso continued, "We are seeking to apply the dominance we have in cockpit shading to cabin shading and believe that we can get there given the quality of our technology and our penchant for innovation. We have a passion for leveraging our expertise in light and vision control to transform the industries we serve and generate sustained value for our shareholders and customers. We will continue pushing the envelope as it relates to product advancement so that we can achieve our desired growth objectives and strategic priorities."

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

