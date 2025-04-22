Atana Wins 2025 HR Tech Award for Best Talent Development Solution

Workplace Culture and Training Leader Recognized for Driving Meaningful Change in Today’s Organizations

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking to redefine workplace culture and training, Atana has been named Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution for Learning and Talent Development in the 2025 HR Tech Awards. The award marks Atana’s second notable win this month.

The HR Tech Awards, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory and presented by UNLEASH, spotlight excellence and innovation across the HR technology landscape. The program is designed to help HR leaders and technology buyers identify solutions that drive real results.

"Atana distinguishes itself with a comprehensive, award-winning training platform that is designed to create a more respectful and inclusive workplace, using engaging content to tackle even the most challenging topics like diversity and sexual harassment prevention,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “By leveraging behavioral theory and robust analytics, Atana empowers organizations to drive meaningful change and quantify the positive impact on both employees and the business as a whole.”

Atana CEO John Hansen shared, "Winning an HR Tech Award is a proud moment for the Atana team. It’s a testament to how our solution innovates and elevates workplace training, driving employee engagement and delivering measurable impact across the workforce. This recognition fuels our mission to help create healthy, positive and respectful workplaces.”

Now in its sixth year, the HR Tech Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry practitioners, educators and consultants. Each winner is vetted based on overall innovation, product demonstrations and customer case studies. Lighthouse Research & Advisory notes that with more than 5,000 providers competing in today’s HR technology landscape, the HR Tech Awards recognize 1-2 percent of those companies in the space, reinforcing Atana’s value in the market.

For more information about Atana’s award-winning solutions, visit atana.com.

About Atana

Bringing together decades of experience, award-winning courses, and a powerful analytics platform, Atana takes learners from best intentions to actionable and measurable behavioral change at scale. With Atana, employers can build more inclusive workplaces through engaging content and science-backed learning and development. For more information, please visit atana.com .

