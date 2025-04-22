Anfield Submits NASDAQ Listing Application and US Registration Statement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or “the Company”) announces that it has submitted both its listing application to the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) and the accompanying Form 20-F Registration Statement to the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This follows completion of key requirements related to the applications, including:

1) the issuance of the Company’s 2024 audited financial statements and completion of the review of the Company’s 2023 financial statements under US PCAOB standards;

2) shareholder approval for a consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of Anfield’s common shares; and

3) the completion of technical reports for the Company’s core projects – Velvet-Wood, Slick Rock and West Slope – in accordance with SEC Regulation S-K 1300.

Corey Dias, Anfield’s CEO commented: “We are very pleased to have submitted our US registration statement with the SEC alongside our application to list our shares on the NASDAQ. We look forward to advancing these items as quickly as possible through continuous engagement with both the SEC and NASDAQ. With all of Anfield’s assets located in the United States, and with the United States having the largest installed nuclear reactor base worldwide – but producing less than 1% of required uranium – we believe the Company is well positioned to attract additional US investor interest as a potential near-term uranium producer.”

“The Company is currently aligning the development timelines for its core uranium and vanadium mining projects – Slick Rock and Velvet-Wood – in order to have both ready for production prior to the restart of the Shootaring Canyon mill, one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed conventional uranium mills in the US. As a reminder, the combined 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for Slick Rock and Velvet-Woods demonstrated a pre-tax NPV8% of US$238M and IRR of 40% assuming U3O8 and V2O5 prices of US$70/lb and US$12/lb, respectively.”

While the Company intends to pursue a listing on NASDAQ, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements, and there can be no assurance that a listing will be completed.

Qualified Person

Douglas L. Beahm, P.E., P.G., principal engineer at BRS Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Results of the PEA represent forward-looking information. This economic assessment is preliminary in nature and it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative, geologically, to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. For further information, readers are encouraged to review the PEA which is available on the corporate website for the Company (www.anfieldenergy.com) and under the SEDAR+ profile for the Company (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (AEC-V), the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

