USA Rare Earth and The StudBuddy® Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Delivery of U.S.-Made Neo Magnets

New Partnership Underscores the Companies’ Shared Commitment to Securing a Domestic Rare Earth Supply Chain and Supporting U.S. Manufacturing

STILLWATER, Okla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), which is building out a domestic rare earth element magnet production supply chain that includes the mining and processing of heavy rare earths and other critical minerals, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with The StudBuddy®, maker of the world’s simplest magnetic stud finder tool.

The MOU reflects USAR’s mission to establish and secure a domestic rare earth magnet supply chain for critical U.S. industries and everyday consumer products. This partnership, which brings together two organizations committed to domestic development and production, represents a significant milestone in the Company’s journey to bring the rare earth magnet industry to the U.S. following the March 31 commissioning of its Innovations Lab in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Discussions will now progress toward a detailed multi-year supply agreement in which USAR will deliver approximately 20 metric tons of finished sintered neodymium magnets to StudBuddy annually.



“USA Rare Earth intends to bring high-powered magnet production back the to the U.S., and we are thrilled that our first customer announcement is with a quintessential American success story like The StudBuddy,” said Joshua Ballard, CEO of USA Rare Earth. “Weston Bernsen and his team, who share our commitment to U.S. manufacturing, are exactly the kind of customer we’re proud to partner with. I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

The StudBuddy was invented by Collin Bernsen, a framer, carpenter, builder, designer and general contractor seeking a simpler and more accurate way of locating framing studs behind drywall. Collin discovered the ease of locating nails and screws behind drywall using neodymium magnets, and therefore, stud location. This led to the patent and design of a simple device that would locate studs and hang on the wall for visual reference, which ultimately created The StudBuddy.



"We at The StudBuddy have been committed to supporting domestic manufacturing and suppliers from the very beginning,” said Weston Bernsen, Vice-President at The StudBuddy. “We have done all we can, despite increased costs and supply challenges, to source components from and produce our products in the United States. Continuing our pursuit of a fully domestic supply chain, we are proud to announce our partnership with USA Rare Earth, which will soon supply the high-powered permanent rare earth magnets we use in every one of our products. Over the coming years, not only will these magnets be made in the USA, but the raw material mining and oxide production will be fully vertically integrated domestically under the USA Rare Earth umbrella. What was once a dream is quickly becoming a reality, and we are very optimistic for what the future holds."



About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth is building a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet production supply chain. USAR is currently constructing a 310k square foot rare earth sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. USAR also controls mining rights to the Round Top Mountain rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas, which holds significant deposits of heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium and terbium, as well as gallium, beryllium, lithium and other critical tech minerals. USAR’s permanent neo magnets and rare earth minerals are required for a wide variety of products used in the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics industries.



