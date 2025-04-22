Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,056 in the last 365 days.

Old National Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 1Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $145.5 million and $0.45 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National reported better-than-expected first-quarter results driven by our peer-leading deposit franchise, solid loan growth and disciplined expense management," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "These results demonstrate our ability to navigate a challenging and uncertain economic environment, setting us up favorably as we move into the second quarter and, importantly, as we prepare for our partnership with Bremer Bank which we anticipate closing on May 1, 2025."


FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $145.5 million
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.44; adjusted EPS1 of $0.45
   
Net Interest
Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $393.0 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.27%, down 3 basis points ("bps")
   
Operating
Performance
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") of $218.3 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $224.3 million
  • Noninterest expense of $268.5 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $262.6 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 53.7%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 51.8%
   
Deposits and
Funding
  • Period-end total deposits of $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps
   
Loans and
Credit
Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized
  • Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $31.4 million
  • Net charge-offs of $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans; 21 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.22% and nonaccrual loans of 1.29% of total loans
 
Return
Profile &
Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 ("ROATCE") of 15.0%; adjusted ROATCE1 of 15.5%
  • Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 11.62%, up 24 bps
   
Notable
Items
  • $5.9 million of pre-tax merger-related charges
   

Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted Includes loans held-for-sale Includes the provision for unfunded commitments

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2
Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported first quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.

Included in first quarter results were pre-tax charges of $5.9 million for merger-related expenses. Excluding these charges and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $145.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Growth in core deposits driven by normal seasonal patterns in business checking and public funds, along with growth in community deposits.

  • Period-end total deposits were $41.0 billion, up 2.1% annualized; core deposits up 1.7% annualized.
  • On average, total deposits for the first quarter were $40.5 billion, down 6.2% annualized.
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 191 bps, down 17 bps.
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS
Balanced commercial loan production, growth and pipeline.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $36.5 billion, up 1.5% annualized; up 2.3% annualized excluding $71 million of commercial real estate loan sales.
  • Total commercial loan production in the first quarter was $1.5 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $3.4 billion.
  • Average total loans in the first quarter were $36.3 billion, a decrease of $128.2 million, or down 1.4% annualized.

CREDIT QUALITY
Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

  • Provision4 expense was $31.4 million compared to $27.0 million.
  • Net charge-offs were $21.6 million, or 24 bps of average loans compared to 21 bps.
    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 21 bps compared to 17 bps.
  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.22% compared to 0.27%.
  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.29% compared to 1.23%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $119.2 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $424.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, compared to $414.2 million, or 1.14% of total loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Lower reflective of lower accretion and number of days.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 decreased to $393.0 million compared to $400.0 million, driven by lower accretion, fewer days in the quarter and earning asset mix, partly offset by lower funding costs.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 decreased 3 bps to 3.27%.
  • Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $12.3 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin1, compared to $18.5 million, or 15 bps of net interest margin1.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.91%, decreasing 17 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 25 bps to 2.46%.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Impacted by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.

  • Total noninterest income was $93.8 million compared to $95.8 million.
  • Noninterest income decreased 2.1% driven by seasonally lower bank fees and lower company-owned life insurance.
    • Other income was impacted by $4.8 million of gains on the sale of $71 million of commercial real estate loans in the first quarter of 2025 and $8 million of equity investments recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2024.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Disciplined expense management.

  • Noninterest expense was $268.5 million and included $5.9 million of merger-related charges.
    • Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense1 was $262.6 million, compared to $268.7 million; decrease driven by lower FDIC assessment expense and tax credit amortization.
  • The efficiency ratio1 was 53.7%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.8% compared to 54.4% and 51.8%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense was $36.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.3% compared to 17.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 22.6% compared to 19.8%.
    • The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by $1.2 million for the vesting of employee stock compensation and the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by $5.9 million for the resolution of tax matters.
  • Income tax expense included $5.3 million of tax credit benefit compared to $5.2 million.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • Preliminary total risk-based capital up 31 bps to 13.68% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 25 bps to 12.23%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.76%, up 4.7%.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to review first quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 5176690. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on April 22, 2025 through May 6, 2025. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 5176690.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, debt securities gains/losses, separation expense, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the possibility that the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer Financial Corporation ("Bremer") does not close when expected; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Merger not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of Old National’s common stock to be issued in the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

CONTACTS:    
Media: Rick Vach   Investors: Lynell Durchholz
(904) 535-9489   (812) 464-1366
Rick.Vach@oldnational.com   Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com


         
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Income Statement          
Net interest income $ 387,643   $ 394,180   $ 391,724   $ 388,421   $ 356,458  
FTE adjustment1,3   5,360     5,777     6,144     6,340     6,253  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3   393,003     399,957     397,868     394,761     362,711  
Provision for credit losses   31,403     27,017     28,497     36,214     18,891  
Noninterest income   93,794     95,766     94,138     87,271     77,522  
Noninterest expense   268,471     276,824     272,283     282,999     262,317  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 140,625   $ 149,839   $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250  
Per Common Share Data          
Weighted average diluted shares   321,016     318,803     317,331     316,461     292,207  
EPS, diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.47   $ 0.44   $ 0.37   $ 0.40  
Cash dividends   0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14  
Dividend payout ratio2   32 %   30 %   32 %   38 %   35 %
Book value $ 19.71   $ 19.11   $ 19.20   $ 18.28   $ 18.24  
Stock price   21.19     21.71     18.66     17.19     17.41  
Tangible book value3   12.54     11.91     11.97     11.05     11.10  
Performance Ratios          
ROAA   1.08 %   1.14 %   1.08 %   0.92 %   0.98 %
ROAE   9.1 %   9.8 %   9.4 %   8.2 %   8.7 %
ROATCE3   15.0 %   16.4 %   16.0 %   14.1 %   14.9 %
NIM (FTE)3   3.27 %   3.30 %   3.32 %   3.33 %   3.28 %
Efficiency ratio3   53.7 %   54.4 %   53.8 %   57.2 %   58.3 %
NCOs to average loans   0.24 %   0.21 %   0.19 %   0.16 %   0.14 %
ACL on loans to EOP loans   1.10 %   1.08 %   1.05 %   1.01 %   0.95 %
ACL4 to EOP loans   1.16 %   1.14 %   1.12 %   1.08 %   1.03 %
NPLs to EOP loans   1.29 %   1.23 %   1.22 %   0.94 %   0.98 %
Balance Sheet (EOP)          
Total loans $ 36,413,944   $ 36,285,887   $ 36,400,643   $ 36,150,513   $ 33,623,319  
Total assets   53,877,944     53,552,272     53,602,293     53,119,645     49,534,918  
Total deposits   41,034,572     40,823,560     40,845,746     39,999,228     37,699,418  
Total borrowed funds   5,447,054     5,411,537     5,449,096     6,085,204     5,331,161  
Total shareholders' equity   6,534,654     6,340,350     6,367,298     6,075,072     5,595,408  
Capital Ratios3          
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):          
Tier 1 common equity   11.62 %   11.38 %   11.00 %   10.73 %   10.76 %
Tier 1 capital   12.23 %   11.98 %   11.60 %   11.33 %   11.40 %
Total capital   13.68 %   13.37 %   12.94 %   12.71 %   12.74 %
Leverage ratio (average assets)   9.44 %   9.21 %   9.05 %   8.90 %   8.96 %
Equity to assets (averages)   12.01 %   11.78 %   11.60 %   11.31 %   11.32 %
TCE to TA   7.76 %   7.41 %   7.44 %   6.94 %   6.86 %
Nonfinancial Data          
Full-time equivalent employees   4,028     4,066     4,105     4,267     3,955  
Banking centers   280     280     280     280     258  
1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.    
2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).    
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
    March 31, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.
4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.    
           
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets


           
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Interest income $ 630,399   $ 662,082   $ 679,925   $ 663,663   $ 595,981  
Less: interest expense   242,756     267,902     288,201     275,242     239,523  
Net interest income   387,643     394,180     391,724     388,421     356,458  
Provision for credit losses   31,403     27,017     28,497     36,214     18,891  
Net interest income
after provision for credit losses		   356,240     367,163     363,227     352,207     337,567  
Wealth and investment services fees   29,648     30,012     29,117     29,358     28,304  
Service charges on deposit accounts   21,156     20,577     20,350     19,350     17,898  
Debit card and ATM fees   9,991     10,991     11,362     10,993     10,054  
Mortgage banking revenue   6,879     7,026     7,669     7,064     4,478  
Capital markets income   4,506     5,244     7,426     4,729     2,900  
Company-owned life insurance   5,381     6,499     5,315     5,739     3,434  
Other income   16,309     15,539     12,975     10,036     10,470  
Debt securities gains (losses), net   (76 )   (122 )   (76 )   2     (16 )
Total noninterest income   93,794     95,766     94,138     87,271     77,522  
Salaries and employee benefits   148,305     146,605     147,494     159,193     149,803  
Occupancy   29,053     29,733     27,130     26,547     27,019  
Equipment   8,901     9,325     9,888     8,704     8,671  
Marketing   11,940     12,653     11,036     11,284     10,634  
Technology   22,020     21,429     23,343     24,002     20,023  
Communication   4,134     4,176     4,681     4,480     4,000  
Professional fees   7,919     11,055     7,278     10,552     6,406  
FDIC assessment   9,700     11,970     11,722     9,676     11,313  
Amortization of intangibles   6,830     7,237     7,411     7,425     5,455  
Amortization of tax credit investments   3,424     4,556     3,277     2,747     2,749  
Other expense   16,245     18,085     19,023     18,389     16,244  
Total noninterest expense   268,471     276,824     272,283     282,999     262,317  
Income before income taxes   181,563     186,105     185,082     156,479     152,772  
Income tax expense   36,904     32,232     41,280     35,250     32,488  
Net income $ 144,659   $ 153,873   $ 143,802   $ 121,229   $ 120,284  
Preferred dividends   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,033 )   (4,034 )
Net income applicable to common shares $ 140,625   $ 149,839   $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250  
           
EPS, diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.47   $ 0.44   $ 0.37   $ 0.40  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding          
Basic   315,925     315,673     315,622     315,585     290,980  
Diluted   321,016     318,803     317,331     316,461     292,207  
Common shares outstanding (EOP)   319,236     318,980     318,955     318,969     293,330  
           
           


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 486,061   $ 394,450   $ 498,120   $ 428,665   $ 350,990  
Money market and other interest-earning investments   753,719     833,518     693,450     804,381     588,509  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,364,170     2,289,903     2,335,716     2,207,004     2,243,754  
Mortgage-backed securities   6,458,023     6,175,103     6,085,826     5,890,371     5,566,881  
States and political subdivisions   1,589,555     1,637,379     1,665,128     1,678,597     1,672,061  
Other securities   755,348     781,656     783,079     775,623     760,847  
Total investments   11,167,096     10,884,041     10,869,749     10,551,595     10,243,543  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   40,424     34,483     62,376     66,126     19,418  
Loans:          
Commercial   10,650,615     10,288,560     10,408,095     10,332,631     9,648,269  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   16,135,327     16,307,486     16,356,216     16,016,958     14,653,958  
Residential real estate   6,771,694     6,797,586     6,757,896     6,894,957     6,661,379  
Consumer   2,856,308     2,892,255     2,878,436     2,905,967     2,659,713  
Total loans   36,413,944     36,285,887     36,400,643     36,150,513     33,623,319  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (401,932 )   (392,522 )   (380,840 )   (366,335 )   (319,713 )
Premises and equipment, net   584,664     588,970     599,528     601,945     564,007  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,289,268     2,296,098     2,305,084     2,306,204     2,095,511  
Company-owned life insurance   859,211     859,851     863,723     862,032     767,423  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,685,489     1,767,496     1,690,460     1,714,519     1,601,911  
Total assets $ 53,877,944   $ 53,552,272   $ 53,602,293   $ 53,119,645   $ 49,534,918  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,186,314   $ 9,399,019   $ 9,429,285   $ 9,336,042   $ 9,257,709  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts   7,736,014     7,538,987     7,314,245     7,680,865     7,236,667  
Savings accounts   4,715,329     4,753,279     4,781,447     4,983,811     5,020,095  
Money market accounts   11,638,653     11,807,228     11,601,461     10,485,491     10,234,113  
Other time deposits   6,212,898     5,819,970     6,010,070     5,688,432     4,760,659  
Total core deposits   39,489,208     39,318,483     39,136,508     38,174,641     36,509,243  
Brokered deposits   1,545,364     1,505,077     1,709,238     1,824,587     1,190,175  
Total deposits   41,034,572     40,823,560     40,845,746     39,999,228     37,699,418  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   170     385     135,263     250,154     50,416  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   290,256     268,975     244,626     240,713     274,493  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,514,354     4,452,559     4,471,153     4,744,560     4,193,039  
Other borrowings   642,274     689,618     598,054     849,777     813,213  
Total borrowed funds   5,447,054     5,411,537     5,449,096     6,085,204     5,331,161  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   861,664     976,825     940,153     960,141     908,931  
Total liabilities   47,343,290     47,211,922     47,234,995     47,044,573     43,939,510  
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings   7,183,163     7,086,393     6,971,054     6,866,480     6,375,036  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (648,509 )   (746,043 )   (603,756 )   (791,408 )   (779,628 )
Total shareholders' equity   6,534,654     6,340,350     6,367,298     6,075,072     5,595,408  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,877,944   $ 53,552,272   $ 53,602,293   $ 53,119,645   $ 49,534,918  
 


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 791,067   $ 8,815 4.52 %   $ 1,072,509   $ 12,843 4.76 %   $ 757,244   $ 9,985 5.30 %
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,318,869     20,019 3.45 %     2,325,120     20,841 3.59 %     2,362,477     23,266 3.94 %
Mortgage-backed securities     6,287,825     54,523 3.47 %     6,149,775     50,416 3.28 %     5,357,085     38,888 2.90 %
States and political subdivisions     1,610,819     13,242 3.29 %     1,654,591     13,698 3.31 %     1,680,175     13,976 3.33 %
Other securities     770,839     10,512 5.45 %     783,708     10,518 5.37 %     770,438     12,173 6.32 %
Total investments     10,988,352     98,296 3.58 %     10,913,194     95,473 3.50 %     10,170,175     88,303 3.47 %
Loans:2                        
Commercial     10,397,991     165,595 6.37 %     10,401,056     176,996 6.81 %     9,540,385     167,263 7.01 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     16,213,606     245,935 6.07 %     16,326,802     263,062 6.44 %     14,368,370     230,086 6.41 %
Residential real estate loans     6,815,091     67,648 3.97 %     6,814,829     68,346 4.01 %     6,693,814     63,003 3.76 %
Consumer     2,871,213     49,470 6.99 %     2,883,413     51,139 7.06 %     2,645,091     43,594 6.63 %
Total loans     36,297,901     528,648 5.83 %     36,426,100     559,543 6.14 %     33,247,660     503,946 6.07 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 48,077,320   $ 635,759 5.30 %   $ 48,411,803   $ 667,859 5.52 %   $ 44,175,079   $ 602,234 5.46 %
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (398,765 )         (382,799 )         (313,470 )    
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 372,428         $ 370,932         $ 362,676      
Other assets     5,394,600           5,402,359           4,961,595      
                         
Total assets   $ 53,445,583         $ 53,802,295         $ 49,185,880      
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,526,294   $ 23,850 1.29 %   $ 7,338,532   $ 23,747 1.29 %   $ 7,141,201   $ 25,252 1.42 %
Savings accounts     4,692,239     3,608 0.31 %     4,750,387     4,467 0.37 %     5,025,400     5,017 0.40 %
Money market accounts     11,664,650     88,381 3.07 %     11,900,305     103,818 3.47 %     9,917,572     94,213 3.82 %
Other time deposits     5,996,108     56,485 3.82 %     5,985,911     61,679 4.10 %     4,689,136     47,432 4.07 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     29,879,291     172,324 2.34 %     29,975,135     193,711 2.57 %     26,773,309     171,914 2.58 %
Brokered deposits     1,546,756     18,171 4.76 %     1,662,698     21,579 5.16 %     1,047,140     13,525 5.19 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     31,426,047     190,495 2.46 %     31,637,833     215,290 2.71 %     27,820,449     185,439 2.68 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     148,130     1,625 4.45 %     433     23 21.13 %     69,090     961 5.59 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     272,961     551 0.82 %     249,133     584 0.93 %     296,236     917 1.25 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4,464,590     41,896 3.81 %     4,461,733     43,788 3.90 %     4,386,492     41,167 3.77 %
Other borrowings     675,759     8,189 4.91 %     669,580     8,217 4.88 %     825,846     11,039 5.38 %
Total borrowed funds     5,561,440     52,261 3.81 %     5,380,879     52,612 3.89 %     5,577,664     54,084 3.90 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 36,987,487   $ 242,756 2.66 %   $ 37,018,712   $ 267,902 2.88 %   $ 33,398,113   $ 239,523 2.88 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Demand deposits   $ 9,096,676         $ 9,509,446         $ 9,258,136      
Other liabilities     944,935           935,184           964,089      
Shareholders' equity     6,416,485           6,338,953           5,565,542      
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 53,445,583         $ 53,802,295         $ 49,185,880      
                         
Net interest rate spread       2.64 %       2.64 %       2.58 %
                         
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.23 %       3.26 %       3.23 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.27 %       3.30 %       3.28 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 5,360       $ 5,777       $ 6,253  
                         
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.  
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.  
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 


           
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Allowance for credit losses:          
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 392,522   $ 380,840   $ 366,335   $ 319,713   $ 307,610  
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans           2,803     23,922      
Provision for credit losses on loans   31,026     30,417     29,176     36,745     23,853  
Gross charge-offs   (24,540 )   (21,278 )   (18,965 )   (17,041 )   (14,020 )
Gross recoveries   2,924     2,543     1,491     2,996     2,270  
NCOs   (21,616 )   (18,735 )   (17,474 )   (14,045 )   (11,750 )
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 401,932   $ 392,522   $ 380,840   $ 366,335   $ 319,713  
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 21,654   $ 25,054   $ 25,733   $ 26,264   $ 31,226  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   377     (3,400 )   (679 )   (531 )   (4,962 )
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 22,031   $ 21,654   $ 25,054   $ 25,733   $ 26,264  
Allowance for credit losses $ 423,963   $ 414,176   $ 405,894   $ 392,068   $ 345,977  
Provision for credit losses on loans $ 31,026   $ 30,417   $ 29,176   $ 36,745   $ 23,853  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   377     (3,400 )   (679 )   (531 )   (4,962 )
Provision for credit losses $ 31,403   $ 27,017   $ 28,497   $ 36,214   $ 18,891  
NCOs / average loans1   0.24 %   0.21 %   0.19 %   0.16 %   0.14 %
Average loans1 $ 36,284,059   $ 36,410,414   $ 36,299,544   $ 36,053,845   $ 33,242,739  
EOP loans1   36,413,944     36,285,887     36,400,643     36,150,513     33,623,319  
ACL on loans / EOP loans1   1.10 %   1.08 %   1.05 %   1.01 %   0.95 %
ACL / EOP loans1   1.16 %   1.14 %   1.12 %   1.08 %   1.03 %
Underperforming Assets:          
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 6,757   $ 4,060   $ 1,177   $ 5,251   $ 2,172  
Nonaccrual loans   469,211     447,979     443,597     340,181     328,645  
Foreclosed assets   6,301     4,294     4,077     8,290     9,344  
Total underperforming assets $ 482,269   $ 456,333   $ 448,851   $ 353,722   $ 340,161  
Classified and Criticized Assets:          
Nonaccrual loans $ 469,211   $ 447,979   $ 443,597   $ 340,181   $ 328,645  
Substandard loans (still accruing)   1,479,630     1,073,413     1,074,243     841,087     626,157  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)   6,757     4,060     1,177     5,251     2,172  
Total classified loans - "problem loans"   1,955,598     1,525,452     1,519,017     1,186,519     956,974  
Other classified assets   53,239     58,954     59,485     60,772     54,392  
Special Mention   828,314     908,630     837,543     967,655     827,419  
Total classified and criticized assets $ 2,837,151   $ 2,493,036   $ 2,416,045   $ 2,214,946   $ 1,838,785  
Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing) $ 72,517   $ 93,141   $ 91,750   $ 51,712   $ 53,112  
Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1   1.29 %   1.23 %   1.22 %   0.94 %   0.98 %
ACL / nonaccrual loans   90 %   92 %   92 %   115 %   105 %
Under-performing assets/EOP loans1   1.32 %   1.26 %   1.23 %   0.98 %   1.01 %
Under-performing assets/EOP assets   0.90 %   0.85 %   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.69 %
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1   0.22 %   0.27 %   0.26 %   0.16 %   0.16 %
           
1 Excludes loans held-for-sale.      
           

        

        

           
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Earnings Per Share:          
Net income applicable to common shares $ 140,625   $ 149,839   $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250  
Adjustments:          
Merger-related charges   5,856     8,117     6,860     19,440     2,908  
Tax effect1   (1,089 )   (2,058 )   (1,528 )   (4,413 )   (710 )
Merger-related charges, net   4,767     6,059     5,332     15,027     2,198  
Debt securities (gains) losses   76     122     76     (2 )   16  
Tax effect1   (14 )   (31 )   (17 )   1     (4 )
Debt securities (gains) losses, net   62     91     59     (1 )   12  
Separation expense           2,646          
Tax effect1           (589 )        
Separation expense, net           2,057          
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense               15,312      
Tax effect1               (3,476 )    
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net               11,836      
Distribution of excess pension assets                   13,318  
Tax effect1                   (3,250 )
Distribution excess pension assets, net                   10,068  
FDIC special assessment                   2,994  
Tax effect1                   (731 )
FDIC special assessment, net                   2,263  
Total adjustments, net   4,829     6,150     7,448     26,862     14,541  
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 145,454   $ 155,989   $ 147,216   $ 144,058   $ 130,791  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   321,016     318,803     317,331     316,461     292,207  
EPS, diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.47   $ 0.44   $ 0.37   $ 0.40  
Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.45   $ 0.49   $ 0.46   $ 0.46   $ 0.45  
NIM:          
Net interest income $ 387,643   $ 394,180   $ 391,724   $ 388,421   $ 356,458  
Add: FTE adjustment2   5,360     5,777     6,144     6,340     6,253  
Net interest income (FTE) $ 393,003   $ 399,957   $ 397,868   $ 394,761   $ 362,711  
Average earning assets $ 48,077,320   $ 48,411,803   $ 47,905,463   $ 47,406,849   $ 44,175,079  
NIM (GAAP)   3.23 %   3.26 %   3.27 %   3.28 %   3.23 %
NIM (FTE)   3.27 %   3.30 %   3.32 %   3.33 %   3.28 %
           
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.      


           
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
PPNR:          
Net interest income (FTE)2 $ 393,003   $ 399,957   $ 397,868   $ 394,761   $ 362,711  
Add: Noninterest income   93,794     95,766     94,138     87,271     77,522  
Total revenue (FTE)   486,797     495,723     492,006     482,032     440,233  
Less: Noninterest expense   (268,471 )   (276,824 )   (272,283 )   (282,999 )   (262,317 )
PPNR $ 218,326   $ 218,899   $ 219,723   $ 199,033   $ 177,916  
Adjustments:          
Debt securities (gains) losses $ 76   $ 122   $ 76   $ (2 ) $ 16  
Noninterest income adjustments   76     122     76     (2 )   16  
Adjusted noninterest income   93,870     95,888     94,214     87,269     77,538  
Adjusted revenue $ 486,873   $ 495,845   $ 492,082   $ 482,030   $ 440,249  
Adjustments:          
Merger-related charges $ 5,856   $ 8,117   $ 6,860   $ 19,440   $ 2,908  
Separation expense           2,646          
Distribution of excess pension assets                   13,318  
FDIC Special Assessment                   2,994  
Noninterest expense adjustments   5,856     8,117     9,506     19,440     19,220  
Adjusted total noninterest expense   (262,615 )   (268,707 )   (262,777 )   (263,559 )   (243,097 )
Adjusted PPNR $ 224,258   $ 227,138   $ 229,305   $ 218,471   $ 197,152  
Efficiency Ratio:          
Noninterest expense $ 268,471   $ 276,824   $ 272,283   $ 282,999   $ 262,317  
Less: Amortization of intangibles   (6,830 )   (7,237 )   (7,411 )   (7,425 )   (5,455 )
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles   261,641     269,587     264,872     275,574     256,862  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments   (3,424 )   (4,556 )   (3,277 )   (2,747 )   (2,749 )
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments   (5,856 )   (8,117 )   (9,506 )   (19,440 )   (19,220 )
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization $ 252,361   $ 256,914   $ 252,089   $ 253,387   $ 234,893  
Total revenue (FTE)2 $ 486,797   $ 495,723   $ 492,006   $ 482,032   $ 440,233  
Less: Debt securities (gains) losses   76     122     76     (2 )   16  
Total adjusted revenue $ 486,873   $ 495,845   $ 492,082   $ 482,030   $ 440,249  
Efficiency Ratio   53.7 %   54.4 %   53.8 %   57.2 %   58.3 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio   51.8 %   51.8 %   51.2 %   52.6 %   53.4 %
           
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.      


           
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
ROAE and ROATCE:          
Net income applicable to common shares $ 140,625   $ 149,839   $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250  
Amortization of intangibles   6,830     7,237     7,411     7,425     5,455  
Tax effect1   (1,708 )   (1,809 )   (1,853 )   (1,856 )   (1,364 )
Amortization of intangibles, net   5,122     5,428     5,558     5,569     4,091  
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization   145,747     155,267     145,326     122,765     120,341  
Total adjustments, net (see pg.12)   4,829     6,150     7,448     26,862     14,541  
Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization $ 150,576   $ 161,417   $ 152,774   $ 149,627   $ 134,882  
Average shareholders' equity $ 6,416,485   $ 6,338,953   $ 6,190,071   $ 5,978,976   $ 5,565,542  
Less: Average preferred equity   (243,719 )   (243,719 )   (243,719 )   (243,719 )   (243,719 )
Average shareholders' common equity $ 6,172,766   $ 6,095,234   $ 5,946,352   $ 5,735,257   $ 5,321,823  
Average goodwill and other intangible assets   (2,292,526 )   (2,301,177 )   (2,304,597 )   (2,245,405 )   (2,098,338 )
Average tangible shareholder's common equity $ 3,880,240   $ 3,794,057   $ 3,641,755   $ 3,489,852   $ 3,223,485  
ROAE   9.1 %   9.8 %   9.4 %   8.2 %   8.7 %
ROAE, adjusted   9.4 %   10.2 %   9.9 %   10.0 %   9.8 %
ROATCE   15.0 %   16.4 %   16.0 %   14.1 %   14.9 %
ROATCE, adjusted   15.5 %   17.0 %   16.8 %   17.1 %   16.7 %
           
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.      


           
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
           
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
Tangible Common Equity:          
Shareholders' equity $ 6,534,654   $ 6,340,350   $ 6,367,298   $ 6,075,072   $ 5,595,408  
Less: Preferred equity   (243,719 )   (243,719 )   (243,719 )   (243,719 )   (243,719 )
Shareholders' common equity $ 6,290,935   $ 6,096,631   $ 6,123,579   $ 5,831,353   $ 5,351,689  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   (2,289,268 )   (2,296,098 )   (2,305,084 )   (2,306,204 )   (2,095,511 )
Tangible shareholders' common equity $ 4,001,667   $ 3,800,533   $ 3,818,495   $ 3,525,149   $ 3,256,178  
           
Total assets $ 53,877,944   $ 53,552,272   $ 53,602,293   $ 53,119,645   $ 49,534,918  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   (2,289,268 )   (2,296,098 )   (2,305,084 )   (2,306,204 )   (2,095,511 )
Tangible assets $ 51,588,676   $ 51,256,174   $ 51,297,209   $ 50,813,441   $ 47,439,407  
           
Risk-weighted assets3 $ 40,266,670   $ 40,314,805   $ 40,584,608   $ 40,627,117   $ 37,845,139  
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.76 %   7.41 %   7.44 %   6.94 %   6.86 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets3   9.94 %   9.43 %   9.41 %   8.68 %   8.60 %
Tangible Common Book Value:          
Common shares outstanding   319,236     318,980     318,955     318,969     293,330  
Tangible common book value $ 12.54   $ 11.91   $ 11.97   $ 11.05   $ 11.10  
           
1 Tax-effect calculations use management's estimate of the full year FTE tax rates (federal + state).
2 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
3 March 31, 2025 figures are preliminary.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Old National Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more