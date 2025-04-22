FundThrough Acquires Ampla, Strengthening its Digital-First Invoice Funding Solution

The leading fintech funding platform for SMBs secures a $25M Series B equity investment, led by Klister Credit Corp.

HOUSTON and TORONTO, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundThrough , the leading fintech invoice factoring platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced its acquisition of Ampla, the leading provider of financial technology solutions for consumer brands offering working capital, business banking, corporate cards, and analytics. Ampla surpassed +$2B of loan originations and handled +$5T of transaction volume through its platform. This strategic acquisition strengthens FundThrough’s digital-first ecosystem, creating an unrivaled platform explicitly designed for small businesses that sell to larger companies and wait to get paid after invoicing.

Building on its successful acquisition of Bluevine’s factoring business in 2021, FundThrough again demonstrates its ability to identify and seamlessly integrate game-changing SMB technologies. Today, FundThrough’s expanding footprint now delivers crucial invoice factoring solutions across diverse B2B sectors, including retail, manufacturing, oil and gas, technology, professional services, and food supply and agriculture, with 85 percent of its funding helping American clients.

“Business owners have increasingly been forced to act like banks for their much larger customers who extend invoice payment terms beyond reasonable lengths. They need a seamless way to bridge the cash flow gap, and FundThrough provides a tech-enabled financial solution,” said Steven Uster, FundThrough’s CEO. “Now, Ampla’s technology significantly enhances FundThrough’s AI-powered model, enabling us to level the playing field further. With Ampla, we can scale faster, enhance our credit underwriting and monitoring processes, and help even more businesses solve their number one pain point, cash flow. I’m excited to work with Anthony, a proven entrepreneur with vast knowledge in this space.”

Ampla’s CEO, Anthony Santomo, will remain a strategic advisor to FundThrough and will be joined by his core team. “I’m excited about Ampla’s acquisition by FundThrough and the potential of the combined platform to support small businesses. This strategic move enhances commerce capabilities and provides operators with greater resources to succeed,” said Santomo.

In addition to the acquisition, FundThrough also raised $25 million in its Series B round, led by existing investor Klister Credit Corp., an early and large investor in both Shopify and FundThrough. This strategic investment fuels aggressive expansion into key growth areas, including further acquisitions, investments in technology and AI, enhanced UX, and accelerated product innovation.

“Steven’s leadership has firmly established FundThrough as a bellwether in the fintech and specialty finance industry. FundThrough’s track record over the past years of uncertainty is impressive. FundThrough has stayed tightly focused on robustly serving the needs of small businesses forced to hold receivables from their much larger, better-capitalized customers,” said John Phillips, President of Klister. “The outlook for small business growth continues to be positive, and my increased investment reflects my confidence in the FundThrough team’s continuing focus on serving this important market through the best service and continual product innovation.”

“As small businesses navigate the evolving global tariffs, the best thing they can do is preserve their cash flow. FundThrough helps bridge the gap by providing peace of mind for business owners during these uncertain times,” concluded Uster.

FundThrough continues to earn recognition for its growth and technology, landing spots on the Deloitte Fast 500 and Globe & Mail’s Report on Business Top Growing Companies List .

FundThrough is the leading fintech invoice factoring platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Based in Houston and Toronto, FundThrough’s digital-first ecosystem leverages real-time financial data and predictive analytics, offering flexible, tailored financing solutions for growing businesses. Since its founding, the award-winning organization has funded over $2.7 billion of invoices. For more information, visit fundthrough.com .

