Kapsch TrafficCom improves road safety in Georgia with smart corridor

Gwinnett County road network made safer with smart corridor

Kapsch TrafficCom is providing its complete Connected Vehicle (CV) portfolio

County-wide project creates model for easier CV deployment in neighboring counties



DULUTH, Ga., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kapsch TrafficCom has completed deployment and transitioned to the operations and maintenance phase of a turnkey smart corridor project covering almost 400 intersections in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

As part of this initiative, Kapsch TrafficCom is delivering a comprehensive CV solution, supplying onboard units (OBUs) for around 180 fleet vehicles, including buses, emergency response vehicles, and maintenance and road works fleets. The project covers almost 400 intersections across the county and integrates key applications such as:

Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP): Prioritizing emergency response vehicles for faster, safer travel

Transit Signal Priority (TSP): Reducing delays for public transportation

Construction and Maintenance Vehicle Alerts: Enhancing worker safety in active work zones

Pedestrian Presence Alerts: Improving safety for pedestrians in high-risk areas

Rail Intersection Blocked Alerts: Preventing congestion near rail crossings



“With this project, Gwinnett County is demonstrating how connected vehicle technology can transform urban mobility, enhance safety, and move the country closer to achieving Vision Zero,” comments JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. “This project is another example of our focused commitment to interoperability and how well we collaborate with partners to improve outcomes for our customers, our industry, and our community.”

Announced in late 2021, the Georgia Department of Transportation and Gwinnett Department of Transportation initially awarded the smart corridor deployment program to a team of companies that includes Kapsch TrafficCom and 360ns.

The project leverages the flexibility of the Kapsch TrafficCom Connected Mobility Control Center (CMCC), a software application that allows the road operator to oversee all connected vehicle system assets from a central platform and to configure them remotely. In Gwinnett County, the smart corridor program included the deployment and integration of over 100 Kapsch TrafficCom OBUs and 90 non-Kapsch road-side units.

Situated northeast of Atlanta, Gwinnett County is one of the fastest-growing areas in Georgia, home to nearly 1 million residents. This initiative solidifies Georgia’s leadership in connected vehicle deployment, as the state has taken a proactive role in funding and advancing CV use cases.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million.

