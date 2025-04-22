Intelagen and Unframe Partner for Rapid Enterprise AI Solutions

Partnership combines Intelagen's expertise with Unframe's turnkey enterprise platform for impactful AI solutions

Saint Petersburg, FL, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelagen, a leading Google Cloud Partner and AI consultancy, today announced a partnership with Unframe, the all-in-one turnkey AI platform for global enterprises. The partnership will initially focus on serving customers in the North American market. This collaboration unites Intelagen’s deep enterprise consulting expertise in AI, Data, and Cloud with Unframe’s innovative turnkey platform. Together, they will empower enterprise businesses to rapidly address their most pressing and specific AI use cases.



Unframe’s platform seamlessly and securely integrates with any SaaS application, API, database, or file, operating within a company’s existing environment to ensure full compliance and control. Through this partnership, enterprises will benefit from outcome-based pricing, enabling them to experience and evolve AI solutions risk-free and at speed.



Tom Richer, CEO, Intelagen, said "At Intelagen, our mission is to empower enterprises to not just adopt AI, but to realize its transformative potential swiftly and effectively. This strategic partnership with Unframe is a game-changer. By combining Intelagen's deep AI consulting expertise with their platform's ability to deliver rapid, tangible results, we're removing the traditional barriers to AI adoption. Enterprises can now move beyond lengthy development cycles and pilot projects to quickly deploy impactful AI solutions, driving immediate value and accelerating their journey towards becoming truly AI-driven organizations."



“Unframe is pleased to welcome Intelagen as a new partner. Their consulting expertise complements our mission to support businesses in scaling AI effectively. By combining Unframe’s enterprise-ready AI platform with Intelagen’s strategic and implementation capabilities, this collaboration will allow organizations to integrate AI more broadly across teams, systems, and workflows. Together, we’re focused on making AI more accessible, practical, and embedded within the enterprise” , added Larissa Schneider, COO, Unframe.



Intelagen’s Chief AI Officer Nicholas Clarke added, “"The power of the Unframe AI Enterprise platform lies in its ability to translate complex AI capabilities into tangible business outcomes with remarkable speed. I'm particularly excited about how Unframe empowers our teams to rapidly prototype, deploy, and scale sophisticated AI solutions across diverse enterprise functions. This platform significantly accelerates our clients' AI journeys, allowing them to realize the transformative benefits of intelligent automation, predictive insights, and enhanced decision-making in a fraction of the traditional timeframe. It's a true enabler for democratizing AI across the entire organization."



About Intelagen

Intelagen is an award-winning Google Cloud Partner that empowers organizations to rapidly build innovative solutions with IntellAGENT, our enterprise Agentic AI offering. As a digital solutions consultancy, we bring deep expertise in artificial intelligence, data, cloud, and Web3 to help clients achieve transformative outcomes and gain a competitive edge. Intelagen is a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings. Learn more at https://intelagen.ai/.



About Unframe

Unframe’s Turnkey Enterprise AI Platform enables businesses to bring any unique AI use case to life in hours, not months, and offers building them for you at no additional cost. Through its Blueprint Approach, Unframe collaborates with large enterprises globally to implement solutions across observability, data abstraction, intelligent agents, and modernization. Unframe securely integrates with any SaaS, API, database or file and ensures that customers never need to share their data outside their secure environment. Unframe is LLM agnostic and doesn't require fine-tuning or training.

Tom Richer marketing (at) intelagen.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.