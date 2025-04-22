Global Affluent Shift from High Net Worth to High Life Worth, Redefining Luxury's Value Equation

New Team One study reveals 88% of global affluent now earn status through knowledge rather than possessions, reflecting a deeper focus on self-discovery

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Team One, a premier agency for affluent audiences and a thought leader in evolving premium and luxury brands for a world transformed, released its 2025 Global Affluent Collective report, "Worth Beyond Wealth." This comprehensive study reveals a seismic shift in how the world's most influential consumers define and pursue success, with profound implications for premium brands.

Drawing on 15 years of proprietary research into the top 10% of global household earners across 22 countries, Team One's latest study documents a fundamental evolution from pursuing High Net Worth to pursuing High Life Worth. These culturally influential consumers increasingly measure value not by what they extract from the world, but by how they contribute to it and develop themselves in the process.

"This isn't a trend—it's a complete reconstruction of how success is defined by the world's most affluent and influential consumers," said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One. "Despite increasingly uncertain times and a world where borders seem to matter more than ever, the Global Affluent Collective remains united by values that are stronger than the geographical boundaries that divide them. The most provocative finding is how they've moved beyond asking 'What do I own?' to 'Who am I becoming?' This transformation demands an entirely new approach from premium brands."

The report identifies three key dimensions that define a worthwhile life for today's Global Affluent Collective:

1. Emotional Fulfillment & Human Connection: 89% define key life moments through meaningful connections, with 90% actively seeking relationships that elevate their lives.

2. Growth & Discovery: 95% consider continuous learning their ultimate luxury, with 75% defining life's most significant moments through personal growth.

3. Milestones & Achievement: 88% believe status is earned through being knowledgeable and respected rather than through possessions, with a two-thirds majority defining life through meaningful accomplishments.

This evolution has transformed the Collective's purchasing behaviors. Rather than traditional wealth thinking that asks "Can I afford this?" or "Will this appreciate financially?” they now apply a "Return on Worth" framework, asking "Will this compound my growth?" and "Will this appreciate me personally?"

"What we're witnessing is the emergence of a parallel economy of worth, operating alongside traditional financial markets," said Tahni Candelaria, Director of Cultural Anthropology at Team One. "Luxury is no longer only about having exceptional things—it's about integrating excellence with impact. The best premium brands won't just sell luxury—they'll help architect high-worth lives."

The "Worth Beyond Wealth" report, available now, provides premium brands with a blueprint for engaging with this influential community, whose redefinition of success today often becomes mainstream aspiration tomorrow. For full report findings, visit TeamOne-USA.com .

ABOUT THE GLOBAL AFFLUENT COLLECTIVE

The Global Affluent Collective is Team One’s proprietary intelligence platform dedicated to understanding the world’s most influential consumers—the top 10% of global earners. Built on 15 years of ongoing research, the Collective offers unparalleled insights into the values, behaviors, and evolving mindsets of affluent individuals across continents. It serves as a strategic compass for brands as they navigate the shifting definitions of luxury, purpose, and success. Through annual reports, cultural analysis and bespoke consulting, the Global Affluent Collective helps premium and luxury brands stay ahead of what matters most to those who shape culture and commerce.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands achieve their highest aspirations in the modern media landscape. With more than 400 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Investment Bank, The RealReal, HKS Architects, Metabo HPT, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc., and Cathay Pacific Airlines. Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com .

