Oxford Instruments NanoScience installs two of its largest modular Dilution Refrigerators

Oxford Instruments NanoScience announces that it has installed the first two of a number of its largest modular dilution refrigerators, the ProteoxQX.

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford Instruments NanoScience is delighted to announce that it has installed the first two of a number of its largest modular dilution refrigerators, the ProteoxQX. The bespoke ProteoxQX systems allow its customer to scale significantly past current dilution fridge limitations to deliver their roadmap. The achievement demonstrates Oxford Instruments’ leading position at the forefront of large-scale quantum computing systems.

The ProteoxQX is the largest addition to Oxford Instruments NanoScience’s Proteox family of dilution refrigerators. The advanced cryogenic system is a vital tool for advanced development and commercial implementation in quantum computing, allowing customers to deploy more qubits than previously possible.

Matthew Martin, Managing Director at Oxford Instruments NanoScience, commented: “As the field of quantum computing continues to advance rapidly, our customers require cryogenic systems that can adapt and grow alongside their needs. The ProteoxQX enables our customers to push the boundaries of what's possible in the future of quantum research and development. The ProteoxQX is a clear demonstration of our capability and adaptability which reinforces Oxford Instruments NanoScience’s position as a technology leader in low temperature physics and the quantum computing industry.”

Unique to the ProteoxQX is a modular design that has either four or six removable secondary inserts, offering customers more flexibility than other systems. By using a side-loading secondary insert, users can pre-characterise and modify their wiring offline to ensure the quality of a component, saving [build] time and maximising uptime. The secondary insert design is a key benefit across Oxford Instruments’ ProteoxMX, ProteoxLX and ProteoxQX dilution refrigerators, allowing for scalability across these platforms from prototyping to full-scale implementation. A further unique benefit of the ProteoxQX is its ability for users to configure multiple cooling stages depending on their needs.

Finally, scalability is one of the key features of its design, with a fully accessible workspace measuring over 3 m tall and over 1.5 m wide. The square shape of the ProteoxQX means that systems can be connected very easily to give either a large continuous mixing chamber or separately controlled mixing chamber spaces. This allows the ProteoxQX to grow and adapt as users' quantum processing units expand, providing flexibility to meet both current and future needs.



About Oxford Instruments NanoScience

Oxford Instruments NanoScience designs, supplies and supports market-leading research tools that enable quantum technologies, new materials and device development in the physical sciences. Our tools support research down to the atomic scale through creation of high performance, cryogen-free low temperature and magnetic environments, based upon our core technologies in low and ultra-low temperatures, high magnetic fields and system integration, with ever-increasing levels of experimental and measurement readiness. Oxford Instruments NanoScience is a part of the Oxford Instruments plc group.

