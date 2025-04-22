Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,111 in the last 365 days.

Apollo Insights Initiates Coverage of Cango Inc.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Insights, an independent equity research firm, has initiated coverage of Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) highlighting Cango's move into bitcoin mining, market analysis and prospects.

Click Here to view Apollo Insights' full equity research report and investment thesis on Cango.

About Cango
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) primarily operates a leading Bitcoin mining business. Cango has deployed its mining operation across strategic locations including North America, Middle East, South America and East Africa. Cango expanded into the crypto assets market in November 2024, driven by the development in blockchain technology, increasing prevalence of crypto assets and its endeavor to diversify its business. Meanwhile, Cango has continued to operate the automotive transaction service in China since 2010, aiming to make car purchases simple and enjoyable. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

About Apollo Insights
Apollo Insights specializes in delivering comprehensive, unbiased equity research for micro- and small-cap companies that often lack adequate market exposure, bridging the information gap between these companies and potential investors through our company-sponsored research. Our equity coverage includes investor-grade reports that combine deep business analysis with rigorous financial models to help educate investors, strengthen market narratives and foster long-term shareholder engagement.

For more Information please contact:
Apollo Insights
Brandi Larsen
information@apolloinsightsco.com
www.apolloinsightsco.com

SOURCE: Apollo Insights


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Apollo Insights Initiates Coverage of Cango Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more