New Trading Bot Pivozon Targets Gold Traders Using Hourly Chart Strategies

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenix Fzco has introduced Pivozon, an advanced EA designed for XAU/USD traders who prefer the structure and discipline of H1-based swing trading. There's a noticeable shift in the forex trading world. A growing number of traders are moving to higher timeframes, embracing swing trading strategies that focus on patience and precision over rapid trades. This change reflects a growing desire for sustainable trading practices that align with longer-term market movements and help reduce the emotional strain of fast-paced decision-making.

Why Traders Prefer Higher Timeframes

Trading on higher timeframes, like the H1 (hourly) or D1 (daily) charts, offers clear benefits:

Less Market Noise: Shorter timeframes often exaggerate market volatility. Higher timeframes filter out this noise, making real trends easier to spot.

Better Decision-Making: With more time to evaluate conditions, traders can avoid impulsive entries and plan with a clear head.

Reduced Stress & Increased Profitability: Slower-paced trading helps maintain emotional discipline while capturing bigger price moves with stronger setups. It also encourages a more methodical, strategic mindset over constant screen-watching.

Pivozon: Built for Higher Timeframe Trading

Supporting this shift is Pivozon, a trading bot developed by Avenix Fzco. Tailored specifically for the XAU/USD (Gold/US Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe, it brings a swing trading mindset to automation, focusing on sustained market moves instead of short-lived spikes.

Key Features of Pivozon:

H1 Timeframe Focus: Trades in alignment with the natural flow of the gold market, focusing on trend reversals and sustained price movements rather than short-term fluctuations.

Structured Precision: Built with robust trading algorithms, Pivozon's system executes calculated trades based on structured, rule-driven strategies, allowing traders to benefit from well-timed entries and exits.

Gold-Centric Optimization: Unlike multi-asset bots, Pivozon is fine-tuned for the behavior of gold, offering deeper insight and stronger performance in this specific market.

Automated Execution & 24/5 Market Monitoring: The system runs continuously, executing trades based on pre-set parameters while eliminating emotional trading decisions. Traders don't need to monitor charts around the clock, Pivozon does it for them with reliable consistency.

The Future of Swing Trading

As trading grows more accessible and fast-paced, many are stepping back and finding value in slower, smarter strategies. Higher timeframes offer a clearer view and more time to act, not react. Pivozon fits right into this trend, an automated solution that supports a more thoughtful, measured trading experience.

About Pivozon

Pivozon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for long-term forex trading, integrating structured technical analysis with automation for precise execution. For more details, visit https://pivozon.com/.

