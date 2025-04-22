Twist Wrap Film Market Set to Reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2035 Amid Growing Demand for Packaged Delights | FMI

Twist Wrap Film Market

The USA twist-wrap film market is set to reach 25.5%, driven by packaged food demand, especially confectionery, and strong protective packaging needs.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is projected to grow from 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2025 to 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2035, reflecting a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟑% over the forecast period.Twist wrap film is a specialty packaging material that is commonly used to wrap confectionery items such as candies, chocolates, and other sweet delicacies. The film serves as an excellent seal, guaranteeing the product’s freshness and appeal while also increasing its visual appeal to consumers. Its adaptability, packing efficiency, and capacity to protect food product quality are some of the key elements driving demand in the confectionery packaging business.The twist wrap film market continues to develop due to rising demand for packaged confectioneries, which is being driven by changing customer preferences and lifestyles. Furthermore, the material's lightweight, resilient, and cost-effective features make it an appealing choice for makers in a variety of industries other than confectionery.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

As the global packaging industry continues to evolve, the twist wrap film market is witnessing significant growth opportunities driven by changing consumer preferences and innovation across sectors. Twist wrap films, used primarily for wrapping confectionery, chocolates, and other products, are becoming increasingly popular due to their versatile functionality, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly options.

Key growth drivers include advancements in biodegradable and recyclable twist wrap films that cater to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The increased focus on reducing plastic waste is prompting manufacturers to introduce environmentally friendly alternatives without compromising on product safety and aesthetic appeal.Moreover, the growing preference for convenience and ready-to-eat products has enhanced the demand for twist wrap films in the food industry. With their ability to offer product visibility while providing protection from external contaminants, twist wrap films are emerging as a go-to solution for food packaging.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭1. 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠: Consumers and businesses are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly packaging solutions. Twist wrap films made from biodegradable and recyclable materials are gaining popularity, contributing to the market’s growth.2. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 & 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: The growing demand for wrapped candies, chocolates, and snacks has directly fueled the demand for twist wrap films. As these industries continue to expand, the need for reliable packaging materials like twist wraps increases.3. 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: Twist wrap films allow for high-quality printing, making them an excellent choice for companies looking to showcase their branding and attract consumers. The ability to customize packaging designs is a significant driver in the market.4. 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Twist wrap films are a cost-effective packaging option, offering an affordable way to package a variety of products without compromising on quality or aesthetic appeal. This affordability drives adoption, particularly in emerging markets.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

• The confectionery packaging segment is projected to hold a 29% market share in 2025.
• Twist wrap films are segmented by thickness into Below 20 microns, 20-25 microns, and Above 25 microns. The 20-25 Micron segment is expected to account for 35% of the market share in 2025.• Plastic is the leading material in twist wrap film, favored for its cost-effectiveness, versatility, and superior performance characteristics, with a 45% market share in 2025.• Printed films are more popular than non-printed films, accounting for 53% market share in 2025 due to enhanced shelf appeal and branding potential.• USA is expected to capture a 25.5% market share during the forecast period.• India is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR until 2035 in the twist wrap film market.• China is expected to expand with a 6.4% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.• UK is forecasted to experience a modest growth rate of 2.0% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.• The twist wrap film market in Germany is anticipated to grow at a 4.3% CAGR through 2035.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞: 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The twist wrap film industry is consolidating, with prominent players such as Ester Industries and LyondellBasell leading the charge to drive efficiency, innovation, and global expansion. These market leaders are focused on sustainability and product differentiation to satisfy the changing demands of industries, particularly those in the confectionery and food sectors.Ester Industries has positioned itself as a leader in packaging innovation. The company is producing biodegradable twist wrap films in response to increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. Their strategic commitment to R&D strives to offer sustainable packaging solutions that are compatible with environmentally conscious customer demands, particularly in the confectionery business.Similarly, LyondellBasell, which is known for its strong research capabilities, is expanding its offers in flexible packaging solutions. The company’s extensive distribution network helps it grow its reach and ensure that its products meet the changing needs of the food industry. LyondellBasell continues to address the needs of businesses seeking high-quality, sustainable materials by focusing on innovative packaging solutions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Amcor plc
• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
• A&M Packaging
• Polysack Flexible Packaging
• Flexipol
• Korozo Flexible
• Maxpack Co.
• Design Group UK
• Packaging Sleeves Printing

𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
In terms of application, the market is segmented into confectionery packaging, gift wrapping, personal care, and others.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬:
In terms of thickness, the market is segmented into Below 20 microns, 20-25 microns, and above 25 microns.

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:
In terms of material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper, and metal.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:
In terms of printability, the market is segmented into printed and non-printed.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa. 