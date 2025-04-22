Story of the Cup Tells a Real Earth Day Story

"Story of the Cup" is a short documentary that Jessica Jane Robinson produced with four high school interns in an innovative environmental eduation program in Alameda, CA. It explores the journey of a disposable cup and what happens after it's thrown away. Story of The Cup interns Olivia Alexander (left), Christine Choi (center right), and Cristina Rodriguez (right) listening to direction from internship manager & film producer Jessica Jane Robinson (center left) during filming. Alexander (left), Chan (center left), Choi (center right) and Rodriguez (right) collaborate on another scene in the movie.

Environmental Superhero Resilience co-produces documentary with teen interns

This project inspired my passion for environmental advocacy. I really believe in the power of writing and art to amplify marginalized issues, so I wanted to use that to speak up for the environment.” — Co-Director Christine Choi

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Area environmental leader and performance artist Jessica Jane Robinson today releases her short documentary Story of the Cup nationally on YouTube & Instagram in celebration of the 55th Earth Day. Robinson, best known for the graphic novel character/environmental superhero she created and often plays in person named Resilience, produced and co-directed the film with four high school interns in Alameda, CA, in late 2023 and early 2024.

The 16-minute film can be viewed free by the public today by going to this page: https://youtu.be/JzujmCrtRnA?si=T0gENhC53Ob8djVv

“What’s most interesting about Story of the Cup is that it’s more than just a documentary,” explains Robinson. “It represents a movement to rethink waste. It’s also very gratifying to see the young people I worked on the film take ownership of their learning and grow so much. Their goal became inspiring people to rethink their consumption habits and embrace reusable solutions.”

The film explores the environmental impact of disposable cups, highlighting the hidden costs of convenience. Through compelling visuals and expert insights, it traces the life cycle of single-use cups—from resource extraction and production to waste accumulation in landfills and oceans. It reveals how disposable cups contribute to deforestation, carbon emissions, and marine pollution, emphasizing their role in the plastic crisis.

“I was inspired to join this internship because of my passion for environmental advocacy,” says Co-Director Christine Choi, one of the four interns and the group’s unofficial leader. “I really believe in the power of writing and art to amplify marginalized issues, so I wanted to use that to speak up for the environment. I was so excited to work with OKAPI Reusables because I think it is such an innovative approach to the climate crisis and very important.”

OKAPI Reusables of Portland,OR (https://www.okapi-reusables.com) is one of four sponsors of the project and support cafes and other coffee sellers with reusable cups and has developed an customer-based app to support the process.

The documentary introduces innovative solutions, including reusable alternatives and community-driven efforts to reduce waste. By showcasing real-world actions and inspiring stories, Story of the Cup encourages viewers to rethink their consumption habits and take steps toward a more sustainable future. Perfect for eco-conscious audiences, this film challenges viewers to consider: Is a single-use cup worth the long-term environmental cost?

“Being a part of the documentary process has been amazing,” says Cassidy Chan, one of the other interns to work on the film. “This was my first time filming a movie, and being a part of such a well-thought-out project was very inspiring. I am so grateful to have worked with such creative and inspiring people.”

Chan, Choi and classmate Olivia Alexander all came from Alameda High School; the fourth team member, Cristina Rodriguez, came from ASTI High School and served as the project’s main illustrator. Their work on the project is documented in the “behind the scenes” video they did to detail how they completed the project: https://youtu.be/6BRycQ6zEg4?si=UqEHPq42rmn1eUAf

Other film partners included Community Action for a Sustainable Action for a Sustainable Alameda (CASA, https://casa-alameda.org), Resilience Birthright (https://www.resiliencebirthright.org) and Zero Waste Sonoma (https://zerowastesonoma.gov). CASA and OKAPI Reusables funded the project.

For more information about the film and Resilience in general, go to https://www.rbrorg.com .



Story of The Cup Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.