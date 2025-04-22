Plastic Drums Market Set to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2035, Driven by Chemical, Food, and Pharmaceutical Industries | FMI

Plastic Drums Market

Canada's plastic drum market is set to grow at a 3.8% CAGR, driven by rising demand from manufacturing, agriculture, and expanding industrial sectors.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set for robust growth, with a projected value of 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2035, expanding at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟓% from 2025 to 2035. The market, currently valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow incrementally by USD 2.0 billion over the forecast period, achieving 1.4x growth by 2035.The plastic drums industry is witnessing robust growth due to their widespread application in various industries such as chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. These drums are preferred for their durability, lightweight nature, corrosion resistance, and ability to safely store and transport hazardous and non-hazardous materials. The increasing demand for efficient packaging solutions, particularly in developing economies, is a significant driver for the growth of this market.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰A major factor propelling demand is the expansion of the global chemical industry. Plastic drums are vital for the safe storage and transportation of chemicals due to their chemical resistance and leak-proof qualities. Similarly, the rise in processed food consumption and pharmaceutical products has also bolstered the need for hygienic and reliable packaging solutions, further driving the market.Sustainability is shaping future trends in the plastic drums industry. With environmental regulations tightening globally, manufacturers are focusing on producing recyclable and reusable drums. The incorporation of recycled plastic and the development of 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 are gaining momentum. Furthermore, advancements in drum designs, such as stackable and space-efficient models, are improving logistics and storage capabilities.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• The global plastic drums market recorded a CAGR of 2.2% between 2020 and 2024.• Market value reached USD 4.6 billion in 2024.• Canada is expected to lead in North America, with a CAGR of 3.8% through 2035.• India is projected to see a CAGR of 5.9% in South Asia and the Pacific by 2035.• Polyethylene (PE) is estimated to hold a 71.5% market share by 2035.• The 35–55-gallon capacity segment is expected to dominate with a 55.2% market share by 2035.𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟓% 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞The chemicals and petrochemicals sector dominates the plastic drums market, driven by the need for bulk storage and safe transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous materials. Plastic drums are favored for their chemical resistance, durability, and cost-effectiveness, making them essential for handling solvents, oils, and gases.Closed-head plastic drums are particularly in demand due to their leakage resistance and secure sealing, which are critical for liquid storage and hazardous material transport.𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 — 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞The growing need for efficient waste collection and management is fueling the demand for plastic drums. These drums are ideal for the safe storage and transport of hazardous waste, oils, and chemicals due to their strength, leak-proof design, and chemical resistance.According to UNEP, global municipal solid waste generation is projected to reach 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050, creating an urgent need for effective containment solutions. Plastic drums play a vital role in addressing this global waste challenge.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲The food and beverage industry is driving the uptake of FDA-approved food-grade plastic drums for storing and transporting edible oils, syrups, flavoring agents, and beverages. The hygienic and contamination-resistant properties of plastic drums make them ideal for perishable goods. Additionally, the rising demand for bulk storage and export solutions in the food sector further propels market growth.𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Increasing global waste generation and need for efficient disposal solutions will drive demand for plastic drums in waste collection and recycling.• 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: The growing need for food-safe storage and bulk transport of liquids, oils, and syrups will boost plastic drum adoption in the food sector.• 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: Continued expansion in the chemicals and petrochemicals industries will increase the need for durable, leak-proof plastic drums for storing hazardous materials.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Key players in the plastic drums business are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬—𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭!𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• Mauser Packaging Solutions• Greif, Inc.• Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA.• C.L. Smith• Time Technoplast Ltd.• Cospak• CurTec• Eagle Manufacturing• The Cary Company𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:In terms of material, the plastic drums market is divided into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and composite materials. Polyethylene material further include high density polyethylene (HDPE) and low density polyethylene (LDPE).𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲:Different plastic drums capacities include less than 35 gallons, 35 – 50 gallons and above 50 gallons.𝐁𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:Tow head types in the plastic drums market are open head and closed head.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:End user in the plastic drums market include chemicals and petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, paints, coatings and inks, agriculture, water and waste management, automotive, personal care & cosmetics, industrial and specialty applications.𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:The global sales of 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 are estimated to be worth USD 14,300.2 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 22,353.6 million by 2034. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/machine-glazed-paper-market The market for 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 is estimated to generate a market size of USD 2,107.7 million in 2025 and would increase to USD 3,150.0 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-electronics-packaging-market The global sales of 𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 are estimated to be worth USD 3,206.2 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 4,979.1 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-edge-protectors-market The 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐣𝐚𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size is estimated to be worth USD 18,535.9 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 28,599.0 million by 2034. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-jar-packaging-market The 𝐛𝐚𝐠 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is capturing a valuation of USD 217.1 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 385.1 million by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bag-closures-market The global 𝐁𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐓 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has the potential to expand at a 5.5% CAGR from USD 7.14 billion in 2023 to USD 12.31 billion by 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bopet-films-market The market for 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐝𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 is estimated to generate a market size of USD 23,134.2 million in 2025 and would increase to 37,683.2 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market The 𝐔𝐕 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size is estimated to be USD 37.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow with a 5.1% CAGR rate in the years 2025 to 2035 and reach USD 62.45 billion. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/uv-stabilized-films-market The market size of 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬 is estimated to be worth USD 2,944.2 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3,968.5 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/molded-wood-pallets-market The global sales of 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬 are estimated to be worth USD 5,561.5 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 8,311.9 million by 2035. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paint-cans-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. 