Catalyst Krav Maga to Host Women’s Self-Defense Seminar Supporting Local Shelter

Empowerment, personal safety, and community impact come together in a hands-on event April 26

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Krav Maga Academy will host a special Women’s Self-Defense Seminar on Friday, April 26, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at its Overland Park training center. Open to women ages 13 and up, this empowering two-hour session offers real-world Krav Maga techniques, all taught in a supportive, women-only environment.The seminar is designed to help attendees boost confidence, increase personal safety, and build strength. Participants will learn practical self-defense tactics, including striking, escape techniques, and situational awareness, regardless of their fitness level or prior experience.“Our mission is to help women feel capable and prepared,” said Brian Meyers, Owner and Chief Instructor at Catalyst Krav Maga. “This class delivers effective, real-world tools while fostering a strong sense of community.”The event is also a fundraiser. Instead of a traditional registration fee, attendees are asked to donate new or gently used clothing or make a financial contribution. All proceeds will support a local women’s shelter. Special guest Monica Gray will speak during the event, sharing the shelter’s mission and how community support directly helps women in transition.This workshop is ideal for individuals looking for:> Women’s self-defense training> Self-defense for beginners> Personal safety workshops> Charity fitness events> Empowerment-focused classesPre-registration is required. Participants can sign up online to reserve their spot and make their contribution.Event DetailsWomen’s Self-Defense SeminarDate: Friday, April 26Time: 12:00 – 2:00 PMLocation: Catalyst Krav Maga Academy, 6326 College Boulevard, Overland Park, KS 66211Admission: Donation of clothing or cash (100% goes to a local women’s shelter)Register at: https://sparkpages.io/?i=_mrvb&c=_wTHU&upID=13515092 For more information or press inquiries, contact:Brian MeyersCall or Text: 913.526.6362

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.