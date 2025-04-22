NET POWER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against NET Power, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NET Power, Inc. (“Net Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NPWR) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Net Power securities between June 9, 2023 and March 7, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 17, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Net Power is a clean energy technology company. Its business is centered around its so-called "Net Power Cycle" technology, which is a purported novel power generation system designed to produce reliable and affordable electricity from natural gas while capturing virtually all atmospheric emissions. Net Power has a facility located in La Porte, Texas, which it uses to demonstrate the viability of the NET Power Cycle, referred to as "La Porte" or the "Demonstration Plant." Net Power conducts research and equipment validation testing campaigns at the Demonstration Plant as part of its efforts to develop its first utility-scale plant, which it variably refers to as "SN1" or "Project Permian." Project Permian is located at a site in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Since before the start of the Class Period, Defendants had represented that they anticipated SN1 to be operational in 2026. In 2023, Net Power's cost estimate for Project Permian was roughly $950 million, which increased to $1.1 billion in 2024. Net Power's commencement of commercial operations and, accordingly, its business and financial prospects, rely on its completion of Project Permian. As such, Defendants' projected timelines and cost estimates for Project Permian are of particular importance to investors and analysts.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Net Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on schedule, and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than Defendants had represented, because of, inter alia, supply chain issues and numerous site- and region-specific challenges; (ii) accordingly, Defendants' projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; (iii) the increased time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

