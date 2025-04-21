AHA files briefs in defense of Louisiana's 340B contract pharmacy law

The AHA April 18 filed friend-of-the-court briefs in three cases in support of Louisiana's 340B contract pharmacy law that prohibits drug companies from denying hospitals the same 340B discounts for drugs dispensed at community pharmacies that would be provided via in-house pharmacies. The briefs, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, challenge claims by PhRMA, AbbVie and AstraZeneca that the federal law that created the 340B program preempts the state law.

The filings are the latest AHA has made in similar cases in multiple states. The AHA also filed friend-of-the-court briefs regarding the Louisiana cases in February 2024 and December 2023.

The Louisiana Hospital Association, Rural Hospital Coalition, 340B Health and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists joined AHA in each of the latest filings.