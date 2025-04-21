Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis 2025 heads to Nashville, delivering cutting-edge insights for dermatology professionals

NASHVILLE, TN, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of Music City’s biggest weekend, leading experts and frontline clinicians will gather in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, for one of dermatology’s most impactful educational events of the year. The Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Conference 2025 takes place June 6–7 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nashville Downtown, offering cutting-edge updates on the treatment and management of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Held by Physicians' Education Resource® in partnership with HCPLive® and Dermatology Times®, RAD 2025 is designed to arm dermatologists and other health care providers with practical, evidence-based strategies to improve outcomes for patients living with AD. The program will feature expert-led discussions on evaluating the efficacy, safety and mechanisms of action of available therapies, such as biologics, JAK inhibitors and topical agents, with a spotlight on novel therapies that are on the horizon. Attendees will also explore how to integrate guideline-based, age-specific care and apply patient-centered approaches that account for disease severity, comorbidities and personal preferences.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Jonathan I. Silverberg, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Raj Chovatiya, M.D., Ph.D., MSCI, from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, two of the field’s most respected voices, who will guide discussions that blend current research with real-world clinical application.

“RAD was designed to address a critical need in the dermatology community by bringing clarity, confidence and the latest clinical evidence to the treatment of atopic dermatitis,” said Erik Lohrmann, senior vice president of corporate development at MJH Life Sciences®. “This year’s program offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with experts, sharpen your skills and stay ahead of where the field is going next.”

With its timing aligned with the Country Music Association (CMA) Fest, RAD offers a unique opportunity to learn by day and explore Nashville’s legendary music scene by night. From top-tier lectures to unforgettable performances, attendees will experience a perfect mix of education and entertainment.

RAD welcomes dermatologists and all health care professionals involved in treating AD, including allergists, pediatricians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. The event provides an ideal forum for earning valuable CME credits while gaining insights that can be immediately implemented in everyday practice.

Registration is now open. Secure your spot today and join a growing community of clinicians dedicated to advancing the care of atopic dermatitis at gotoper.com.

About Physicians’ Education Resource

Physicians’ Education Resource, LLC, (PER) is committed to advancing patient care through professional education. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing, PER is the educational resource of choice for live and online activities for health care professionals across all specialties. Based on identified needs and practice gaps, PER provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

Media Contact

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f72f70c-4b17-4135-8f39-fd7c43a87829

