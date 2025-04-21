Platinum Signs & Design Recognized with 15 Prestigious Awards for Excellence in Business and Community Impact

Our Casselberry, FL, location

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Signs & Design, a leader in custom signage and design solutions, is proud to announce its receipt of 15 prestigious awards, celebrating its excellence in business operations, community contributions, and professional achievements. These accolades highlight the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and service within the Orlando Metro area and surrounding communities.Among the honors, Yesha Patel, Co-Owner, has been named Businesswoman of the Year by the Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce, recognizing her leadership, vision, and dedication to fostering community and business growth.Other significant awards include:- Best Sign Shop 2023 and 2024 by Orlando's Best Awards, as chosen by local residents.- President’s Circle Associate (2023 and 2024) from the Oviedo-Winter Springs Chamber of Commerce for distinguished service to the community.- Best Professional Services Finalist (2024) by the Ovations Awards for exceptional dedication to the community.- Seminole Business Awards Nominee (2022) for outstanding business performance.In addition to their award-winning reputation, Platinum Signs & Design offers a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of businesses across Central Florida. Their offerings include custom banners, exterior and interior signs, rigid signs, real estate signs, vehicle wraps , and trade show displays. The team also provides commercial printing, branded apparel and t-shirts, decals and stickers, laser engraving, and a wide selection of promotional items. Whether it’s a one-time project or a full-scale branding initiative, Platinum Signs & Design delivers high-quality, customized solutions that help businesses stand out and make a lasting impression."These awards are a testament to the incredible work of our team and the trust our community places in us," said Yesha Patel. "We are deeply honored and motivated to continue raising the bar in the signage industry while giving back to the community that supports us."With its reputation for excellence firmly established, Platinum Signs & Design remains committed to leading the signage and design industry with innovation, reliability, and a community-centered approach.About Platinum Signs & DesignPlatinum Signs & Design specializes in custom signage, graphic design, and branding solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and organizations. Serving Casselberry, Longwood, Winter Springs, Fern Park, Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Goldenrod, Winter Park, Lake Mary, Wekiwa Springs, and Oviedo, as well as the greater Orlando Metro area, the company is committed to innovation, quality, and community engagement.

