Experts Examine the Power of Corporate Governance in Combating Modern Slavery

The virtual discussion will address the critical role corporations play in preventing and addressing human trafficking.

Corporate leadership recognizes the human impact that companies have and their ability to build a better future for their employees, their customers, and their community.” — Abby Wilhelm, Director and Senior Policy Advisor at Hogan Lovells

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum Working Group on Human Trafficking, in partnership with Praeveni Global, continues its monthly webinar series with a focus on how corporate governance can be leveraged to combat modern slavery and human trafficking.As part of the series marking the 25th anniversary of the Palermo Protocol, the virtual discussion will address the critical role corporations play in preventing and addressing human trafficking. The webinar will be moderated by Duncan Jepson, Managing Director of Liberty Shared, and feature leading voices in corporate responsibility, faith leadership, and policy.Speaker Rev. Sarah Duggin said there is an ethical imperative for businesses to take action:"Businesses have an ethical responsibility to respect human rights and mitigate the risk of human trafficking and all forms of forced labor in global supply chains," Rev. Duggin said. "Corporate governance – the rules, policies and practices corporations establish to manage operations, finances, and responsibilities to stakeholders – is a critical tool in fulfilling this responsibility."Speaker David Schilling emphasized the importance of accountability throughout supply chains:"When corporate governance works well it ensures that companies have policies and practices in place so that a company is accountable to the full range of its stakeholders. Too often, many workers who are deep in their supply chains are invisible and become victims of human trafficking and modern slavery," Schilling said. "The key question is: how do Boards of Directors and top management gain visibility and focus on preventive measures and remedy?"Speaker Abby Wilhelm discussed the positive impact potential of corporate leadership:"Corporate leadership recognizes the human impact that companies have and their ability to build a better future for their employees, their customers, and their community," Wilhelm said.The virtual meeting will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12 PM EST (5 PM UKT), and will address key objectives in leveraging corporate governance structures to combat human trafficking and modern slavery.Register for the free webinar at https://www.g20interfaith.org/monthly-webinars-2025-power-of-corporate-governance-to-combat-modern-slavery/ Speakers will include:• Reverend Sarah Duggin - Director, Compliance, Investigations & Corporate Responsibility Program and Professor of Law, Columbus School of Law, The Catholic University of America• Reverend David Schilling - Senior Advisor, Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility• Abby Wilhelm - Director and Senior Policy Advisor at Hogan Lovells with expertise in ESG issuesThe webinar will maintain a conversational style with each speaker presenting for four minutes at the start, followed by discussion.The next webinar in the series, "The State of Professional Practice in Victim Support," will take place on May 29, 2025.About the Monthly Webinars on Human Trafficking and Modern SlaveryTo mark the 25th anniversary of the Palermo Protocol on human trafficking, the G20 Interfaith Forum, in conjunction with Praeveni Global, is holding monthly webinars leading to the G20 meeting in South Africa in November. The webinars bring together current leaders in faith and in the field to discuss the impact to date and the much-needed work ahead.About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org or https://www.praeveniglobal.org/

