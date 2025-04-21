Submit Release
Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2025 Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $185.4 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $277.0 million, compared to $270.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on our record results in 2024, we are pleased with our strong start to the year. Our balanced business model supported disciplined loan growth, which was funded by robust deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the first quarter increased by five basis points to 3.56% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was primarily attributed to decreased funding costs. The higher net interest margin and balance sheet growth supported record net interest income levels in the first quarter of 2025.”

Highlights of the first quarter of 2025:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, or 6% annualized.
  • Net interest income increased to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by improvement in net interest margin and balance sheet growth.        
    • Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-interest income and non-interest expense were relatively stable in the first quarter of 2025. Notable impacts were:
    • Net gains on investment securities totaled $3.2 million.
    • Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.7 million.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.9 million, or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mr. Crane noted, “The Company exhibited disciplined and consistent loan growth, as loans increased by $653 million compared to the prior quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 outpaced loan growth, which resulted in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 90.9%. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $11.2 billion and comprised 21% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025. We continue to leverage our enviable market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and expand our franchise value.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Prudent credit management, involving in-depth reviews of the portfolio, has led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits in a timely fashion. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to maintaining credit quality as evidenced by our improved net charge-offs, stable levels of non-performing loans and our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”

In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “Overall, we are proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well-positioned to continue our strong momentum as we navigate the macroeconomic uncertainty in 2025. The first quarter results highlighted the quality of our core deposit franchise and multifaceted nature of our business model, which uniquely positions us to be successful. Anticipated solid loan growth in the second quarter, combined with a stable net interest margin should result in higher levels of net interest income in the second quarter of 2025. Increasing our long-term franchise value and net interest income, coupled with disciplined expense control and maintaining our conservative credit standards, remain our focus in 2025.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $653.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in the commercial and premium finance life insurance loan portfolios.

Total liabilities increased by $734.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21% at March 31, 2025, relatively stable compared to recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 90.9%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $526.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and growth in the balance sheet, partially offset by two fewer calendar days in the quarter.

Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025, up five basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. These declines were more than offset by a 22 basis point reduction in funding cost, primarily due to a 23 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase from $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $24.0 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $17.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher provision for credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to impacts related to the macroeconomic outlook. Future economic performance remains uncertain, thus downside risks to the baseline scenario, including widening credit spreads and lower valuations in financial markets, were considered to derive a qualitative addition to the provision for the first quarter of 2025. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $15.9 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis, compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $195.0 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $193.9 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $172.4 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $170.8 million and 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $3.2 million, as compared to $113.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party in the current quarter, as well as lower assets under management due to lower market valuations. The reduction in revenue was driven by anticipated slowdown in activity from the transition, market conditions, and certain offsets to expenses. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaling $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 was essentially unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 15 in this report.

The Company recognized $19.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.5 million increase in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increased commercial account fees.

The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $2.8 million in net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net gains in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expenses totaled $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $2.4 million as compared to $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by decreased commissions and incentives compensation expense related to lower mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter partially offset by higher salaries expense which can be attributed to annual merit increases taking effect in the first quarter of the year.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $12.3 million, which was a $0.8 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The reduction in the first quarter is primarily due to timing of marketing campaigns, sponsorship arrangements and other investments.

Professional fees expense totaled $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a decrease of $2.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to decreased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.

Travel and entertainment expense totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 which decreased $2.9 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to seasonal corporate events that occur during the fourth quarter.

The Macatawa Bank acquisition related costs were $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by consulting expenses, employee retention and severance costs, and contracted resource costs.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $64.0 million in the first quarter compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to excess tax benefits of $50,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for both the first quarter of 2025, and the fourth quarter of 2024. See Table 15 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2025.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the first quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $213.4 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the first quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025 respectively, as compared to $2.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $278.3 million as of December 31, 2024, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, down slightly as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of March 31, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a net gain of approximately $19.3 million ($20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale, offset by $0.7 million in commissions/incentive compensation expense).

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

              % or (1) basis point (bp) change  from
4th Quarter
2024 		  % or basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2024
    Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2025   Dec 31, 2024   Mar 31, 2024  
Net income   $ 189,039     $ 185,362     $ 187,294   2   %   1   %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)     277,018       270,060       271,629   3       2    
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.69       2.63       2.89   2       (7 )  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.50       0.45       0.45   11       11    
Net revenue (3)     643,108       638,599       604,774   1       6    
Net interest income     526,474       525,148       464,194   0       13    
Net interest margin     3.54 %     3.49 %     3.57 % 5   bps   (3 ) bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)     3.56       3.51       3.59   5       (3 )  
Net overhead ratio (4)     1.58       1.60       1.39   (2 )     19    
Return on average assets     1.20       1.16       1.35   4       (15 )  
Return on average common equity     12.21       11.82       14.42   39       (221 )  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)     14.72       14.29       16.75   43       (203 )  
At end of period                      
Total assets   $ 65,870,066     $ 64,879,668     $ 57,576,933   6   %   14   %
Total loans (5)     48,708,390       48,055,037       43,230,706   6       13    
Total deposits     53,570,038       52,512,349       46,448,858   8       15    
Total shareholders’ equity     6,600,537       6,344,297       5,436,400   16       21    

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Mar 31, 2025   Dec 31, 2024   Sep 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets   $ 65,870,066     $ 64,879,668     $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 57,576,933  
Total loans (1)     48,708,390       48,055,037       47,067,447       44,675,531       43,230,706  
Total deposits     53,570,038       52,512,349       51,404,966       48,049,026       46,448,858  
Total shareholders’ equity     6,600,537       6,344,297       6,399,714       5,536,628       5,436,400  
Selected Statements of Income Data:                    
Net interest income   $ 526,474     $ 525,148     $ 502,583     $ 470,610     $ 464,194  
Net revenue (2)     643,108       638,599       615,730       591,757       604,774  
Net income     189,039       185,362       170,001       152,388       187,294  
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)     277,018       270,060       255,043       251,404       271,629  
Net income per common share – Basic     2.73       2.68       2.51       2.35       2.93  
Net income per common share – Diluted     2.69       2.63       2.47       2.32       2.89  
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.50       0.45       0.45       0.45       0.45  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:                    
Performance Ratios:                    
Net interest margin     3.54 %     3.49 %     3.49 %     3.50 %     3.57 %
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)     3.56       3.51       3.51       3.52       3.59  
Non-interest income to average assets     0.74       0.71       0.74       0.85       1.02  
Non-interest expense to average assets     2.32       2.31       2.36       2.38       2.41  
Net overhead ratio (4)     1.58       1.60       1.62       1.53       1.39  
Return on average assets     1.20       1.16       1.11       1.07       1.35  
Return on average common equity     12.21       11.82       11.63       11.61       14.42  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)     14.72       14.29       13.92       13.49       16.75  
Average total assets   $ 64,107,042     $ 63,594,105     $ 60,915,283     $ 57,493,184     $ 55,602,695  
Average total shareholders’ equity     6,460,941       6,418,403       5,990,429       5,450,173       5,440,457  
Average loans to average deposits ratio     92.3 %     91.9 %     93.8 %     95.1 %     94.5 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio     90.9       91.5       91.6       93.0       93.1  
Common Share Data at end of period:                    
Market price per common share   $ 112.46     $ 124.71     $ 108.53     $ 98.56     $ 104.39  
Book value per common share     92.47       89.21       90.06       82.97       81.38  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)     78.83       75.39       76.15       72.01       70.40  
Common shares outstanding     66,919,325       66,495,227       66,481,543       61,760,139       61,736,715  
Other Data at end of period:                    
Common equity to assets ratio     9.4 %     9.1 %     9.4 %     8.6 %     8.7 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3)     8.1       7.8       8.1       7.5       7.6  
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)     9.6       9.4       9.6       9.3       9.4  
Risk-based capital ratios:                    
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)     10.8       10.7       10.6       10.3       10.3  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)     10.1       9.9       9.8       9.5       9.5  
Total capital ratio (5)     12.5       12.3       12.2       12.1       12.2  
Allowance for credit losses (6)   $ 448,387     $ 437,060     $ 436,193     $ 437,560     $ 427,504  
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans     0.92 %     0.91 %     0.93 %     0.98 %     0.99 %
Number of:                    
Bank subsidiaries     16       16       16       15       15  
Banking offices     208       205       203       177       176  

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 616,216     $ 452,017     $ 725,465     $ 415,462     $ 379,825  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements     63       6,519       5,663       62       61  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     4,238,237       4,409,753       3,648,117       2,824,314       2,131,077  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     4,220,305       4,141,482       3,912,232       4,329,957       4,387,598  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     3,564,490       3,613,263       3,677,420       3,755,924       3,810,015  
Trading account securities           4,072       3,472       4,134       2,184  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     270,442       215,412       125,310       112,173       119,777  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock     281,893       281,407       266,908       256,495       224,657  
Brokerage customer receivables           18,102       16,662       13,682       13,382  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     316,804       331,261       461,067       411,851       339,884  
Loans, net of unearned income     48,708,390       48,055,037       47,067,447       44,675,531       43,230,706  
Allowance for loan losses     (378,207 )     (364,017 )     (360,279 )     (363,719 )     (348,612 )
Net loans     48,330,183       47,691,020       46,707,168       44,311,812       42,882,094  
Premises, software and equipment, net     776,679       779,130       772,002       722,295       744,769  
Lease investments, net     280,472       278,264       270,171       275,459       283,557  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     1,598,255       1,739,334       1,721,090       1,671,334       1,580,142  
Trade date securities receivable     463,023             551,031              
Goodwill     796,932       796,942       800,780       655,955       656,181  
Other acquisition-related intangible assets     116,072       121,690       123,866       20,607       21,730  
Total assets   $ 65,870,066     $ 64,879,668     $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 57,576,933  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 11,201,859     $ 11,410,018     $ 10,739,132     $ 10,031,440     $ 9,908,183  
Interest-bearing     42,368,179       41,102,331       40,665,834       38,017,586       36,540,675  
Total deposits     53,570,038       52,512,349       51,404,966       48,049,026       46,448,858  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,151,309       3,151,309       3,171,309       3,176,309       2,676,751  
Other borrowings     529,269       534,803       647,043       606,579       575,408  
Subordinated notes     298,360       298,283       298,188       298,113       437,965  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     1,466,987       1,785,061       1,613,638       1,861,295       1,747,985  
Total liabilities     59,269,529       58,535,371       57,388,710       54,244,888       52,140,533  
Shareholders’ Equity:                    
Preferred stock     412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500       412,500  
Common stock     67,007       66,560       66,546       61,825       61,798  
Surplus     2,494,347       2,482,561       2,470,228       1,964,645       1,954,532  
Treasury stock     (9,156 )     (6,153 )     (6,098 )     (5,760 )     (5,757 )
Retained earnings     4,045,854       3,897,164       3,748,715       3,615,616       3,498,475  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (410,015 )     (508,335 )     (292,177 )     (512,198 )     (485,148 )
Total shareholders’ equity     6,600,537       6,344,297       6,399,714       5,536,628       5,436,400  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 65,870,066     $ 64,879,668     $ 63,788,424     $ 59,781,516     $ 57,576,933  


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,
2025 		  Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Interest income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 768,362     $ 789,038     $ 794,163     $ 749,812     $ 710,341  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   4,246       5,623       6,233       5,434       4,146  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   36,766       46,256       32,608       19,731       16,658  
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements   179       53       277       17       19  
Investment securities   72,016       67,066       69,592       69,779       69,678  
Trading account securities   11       6       11       13       18  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock   5,307       5,157       5,451       4,974       4,478  
Brokerage customer receivables   78       302       269       219       175  
Total interest income   886,965       913,501       908,604       849,979       805,513  
Interest expense                  
Interest on deposits   320,233       346,388       362,019       335,703       299,532  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances   25,441       26,050       26,254       24,797       22,048  
Interest on other borrowings   6,792       7,519       9,013       8,700       9,248  
Interest on subordinated notes   3,714       3,733       3,712       5,185       5,487  
Interest on junior subordinated debentures   4,311       4,663       5,023       4,984       5,004  
Total interest expense   360,491       388,353       406,021       379,369       341,319  
Net interest income   526,474       525,148       502,583       470,610       464,194  
Provision for credit losses   23,963       16,979       22,334       40,061       21,673  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   502,511       508,169       480,249       430,549       442,521  
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management   34,042       38,775       37,224       35,413       34,815  
Mortgage banking   20,529       20,452       15,974       29,124       27,663  
Service charges on deposit accounts   19,362       18,864       16,430       15,546       14,811  
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net   3,196       (2,835 )     3,189       (4,282 )     1,326  
Fees from covered call options   3,446       2,305       988       2,056       4,847  
Trading (losses) gains, net   (64 )     (113 )     (130 )     70       677  
Operating lease income, net   15,287       15,327       15,335       13,938       14,110  
Other   20,836       20,676       24,137       29,282       42,331  
Total non-interest income   116,634       113,451       113,147       121,147       140,580  
Non-interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   211,526       212,133       211,261       198,541       195,173  
Software and equipment   34,717       34,258       31,574       29,231       27,731  
Operating lease equipment   10,471       10,263       10,518       10,834       10,683  
Occupancy, net   20,778       20,597       19,945       19,585       19,086  
Data processing   11,274       10,957       9,984       9,503       9,292  
Advertising and marketing   12,272       13,097       18,239       17,436       13,040  
Professional fees   9,044       11,334       9,783       9,967       9,553  
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets   5,618       5,773       4,042       1,122       1,158  
FDIC insurance   10,926       10,640       10,512       10,429       14,537  
OREO expenses, net   643       397       (938 )     (259 )     392  
Other   38,821       39,090       35,767       33,964       32,500  
Total non-interest expense   366,090       368,539       360,687       340,353       333,145  
Income before taxes   253,055       253,081       232,709       211,343       249,956  
Income tax expense   64,016       67,719       62,708       58,955       62,662  
Net income $ 189,039     $ 185,362     $ 170,001     $ 152,388     $ 187,294  
Preferred stock dividends   6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991       6,991  
Net income applicable to common shares $ 182,048     $ 178,371     $ 163,010     $ 145,397     $ 180,303  
Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.73     $ 2.68     $ 2.51     $ 2.35     $ 2.93  
Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.69     $ 2.63     $ 2.47     $ 2.32     $ 2.89  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.50     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   66,726       66,491       64,888       61,839       61,481  
Dilutive potential common shares   923       1,233       1,053       926       928  
Average common shares and dilutive common shares   67,649       67,724       65,941       62,765       62,409  


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2024 (1) 		  Mar 31,
2024
Balance:                        
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 181,580     $ 189,774     $ 314,693     $ 281,103     $ 193,064   (18 )%   (6 )%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   135,224       141,487       146,374       130,748       146,820   (18 )   (8 )
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 316,804     $ 331,261     $ 461,067     $ 411,851     $ 339,884   (18 )%   (7 )%
                         
Core loans:                        
Commercial                        
Commercial and industrial $ 6,871,206     $ 6,867,422     $ 6,774,683     $ 6,236,290     $ 6,117,004   0 %   12 %
Asset-based lending   1,701,962       1,611,001       1,709,685       1,465,867       1,355,255   23     26  
Municipal   798,646       826,653       827,125       747,357       721,526   (14 )   11  
Leases   2,680,943       2,537,325       2,443,721       2,439,128       2,344,295   23     14  
Commercial real estate                        
Residential construction   55,849       48,617       73,088       55,019       57,558   60     (3 )
Commercial construction   2,086,797       2,065,775       1,984,240       1,866,701       1,748,607   4     19  
Land   306,235       319,689       346,362       338,831       344,149   (17 )   (11 )
Office   1,641,555       1,656,109       1,675,286       1,585,312       1,566,748   (4 )   5  
Industrial   2,677,555       2,628,576       2,527,932       2,307,455       2,190,200   8     22  
Retail   1,402,837       1,374,655       1,404,586       1,365,753       1,366,415   8     3  
Multi-family   3,091,314       3,125,505       3,193,339       2,988,940       2,922,432   (4 )   6  
Mixed use and other   1,652,759       1,685,018       1,588,584       1,439,186       1,437,328   (8 )   15  
Home equity   455,683       445,028       427,043       356,313       340,349   10     34  
Residential real estate                        
Residential real estate loans for investment   3,561,417       3,456,009       3,252,649       2,933,157       2,746,916   12     30  
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   86,952       114,985       92,355       88,503       90,911   (99 )   (4 )
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   36,790       41,771       43,034       45,675       52,439   (48 )   (30 )
Total core loans $ 29,108,500     $ 28,804,138     $ 28,363,712     $ 26,259,487     $ 25,402,132   4 %   15 %
                         
Niche loans:                        
Commercial                        
Franchise $ 1,262,555     $ 1,268,521     $ 1,191,686     $ 1,150,460     $ 1,122,302   (2 )%   12 %
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   1,019,543       893,854       750,462       593,519       403,245   57     NM
Community Advantage - homeowners association   525,492       525,446       501,645       491,722       475,832   0     10  
Insurance agency lending   1,070,979       1,044,329       1,048,686       1,030,119       964,022   10     11  
Premium Finance receivables                        
U.S. property & casualty insurance   6,486,663       6,447,625       6,253,271       6,142,654       6,113,993   2     6  
Canada property & casualty insurance   753,199       824,417       878,410       958,099       826,026   (35 )   (9 )
Life insurance   8,365,140       8,147,145       7,996,899       7,962,115       7,872,033   11     6  
Consumer and other   116,319       99,562       82,676       87,356       51,121   68     NM
Total niche loans $ 19,599,890     $ 19,250,899     $ 18,703,735     $ 18,416,044     $ 17,828,574   7 %   10 %
                         
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 48,708,390     $ 48,055,037     $ 47,067,447     $ 44,675,531     $ 43,230,706   6 %   13 %

(1)   Annualized.


TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

                    % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,
2025 		  Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024		 Dec 31,
2024 (1) 		  Mar 31, 2024
Balance:                        
Non-interest-bearing $ 11,201,859     $ 11,410,018     $ 10,739,132     $ 10,031,440     $ 9,908,183   (7 )%   13 %
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   6,340,168       5,865,546       5,466,932       5,053,909       5,720,947   33     11  
Wealth management deposits (2)   1,408,790       1,469,064       1,303,354       1,490,711       1,347,817   (17 )   5  
Money market   18,074,733       17,975,191       17,713,726       16,320,017       15,617,717   2     16  
Savings   6,576,251       6,372,499       6,183,249       5,882,179       5,959,774   13     10  
Time certificates of deposit   9,968,237       9,420,031       9,998,573       9,270,770       7,894,420   24     26  
Total deposits $ 53,570,038     $ 52,512,349     $ 51,404,966     $ 48,049,026     $ 46,448,858   8 %   15 %
Mix:                        
Non-interest-bearing   21 %     22 %     21 %     21 %     21 %      
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   12       11       11       11       12        
Wealth management deposits (2)   3       3       3       3       3        
Money market   34       34       34       34       34        
Savings   12       12       12       12       13        
Time certificates of deposit   18       18       19       19       17        
Total deposits   100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %     100 %      

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.


TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)   Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit 		  Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months   $ 3,845,120     4.34 %
4-6 months     2,345,184     3.81  
7-9 months     2,694,739     3.72  
10-12 months     711,206     3.62  
13-18 months     210,063     3.03  
19-24 months     87,336     2.72  
24+ months     74,589     2.47  
Total   $ 9,968,237     3.94 %


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

    Average Balance for three months ended,
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)   $ 3,520,048     $ 3,934,016     $ 2,413,728     $ 1,485,481     $ 1,254,332  
Investment securities (2)     8,409,735       8,090,271       8,276,576       8,203,764       8,349,796  
FHLB and FRB stock     281,702       271,825       263,707       253,614       230,648  
Liquidity management assets (3)   $ 12,211,485     $ 12,296,112     $ 10,954,011     $ 9,942,859     $ 9,834,776  
Other earning assets (3)(4)     13,140       20,528       17,542       15,257       15,081  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     286,710       378,707       376,251       347,236       290,275  
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)     47,833,380       47,153,014       45,920,586       43,819,354       42,129,893  
Total earning assets (3)   $ 60,344,715     $ 59,848,361     $ 57,268,390     $ 54,124,706     $ 52,270,025  
Allowance for loan and investment security losses     (375,371 )     (367,238 )     (383,736 )     (360,504 )     (361,734 )
Cash and due from banks     476,423       470,033       467,333       434,916       450,267  
Other assets     3,661,275       3,642,949       3,563,296       3,294,066       3,244,137  
Total assets   $ 64,107,042     $ 63,594,105     $ 60,915,283     $ 57,493,184     $ 55,602,695  
                     
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 6,046,189     $ 5,601,672     $ 5,174,673     $ 4,985,306     $ 5,680,265  
Wealth management deposits     1,574,480       1,430,163       1,362,747       1,531,865       1,510,203  
Money market accounts     17,581,141       17,579,395       16,436,111       15,272,126       14,474,492  
Savings accounts     6,479,444       6,288,727       6,096,746       5,878,844       5,792,118  
Time deposits     9,406,126       9,702,948       9,598,109       8,546,172       7,148,456  
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 41,087,380     $ 40,602,905     $ 38,668,386     $ 36,214,313     $ 34,605,534  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     3,151,309       3,160,658       3,178,973       3,096,920       2,728,849  
Other borrowings     582,139       577,786       622,792       587,262       627,711  
Subordinated notes     298,306       298,225       298,135       410,331       437,893  
Junior subordinated debentures     253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566       253,566  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 45,372,700     $ 44,893,140     $ 43,021,852     $ 40,562,392     $ 38,653,553  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     10,732,156       10,718,738       10,271,613       9,879,134       9,972,646  
Other liabilities     1,541,245       1,563,824       1,631,389       1,601,485       1,536,039  
Equity     6,460,941       6,418,403       5,990,429       5,450,173       5,440,457  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 64,107,042     $ 63,594,105     $ 60,915,283     $ 57,493,184     $ 55,602,695  
                     
Net free funds/contribution (6)   $ 14,972,015     $ 14,955,221     $ 14,246,538     $ 13,562,314     $ 13,616,472  

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

    Net Interest Income for three months ended,
    Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,
(In thousands)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Interest income:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   $ 36,945     $ 46,308     $ 32,885     $ 19,748     $ 16,677  
Investment securities     72,706       67,783       70,260       70,346       70,228  
FHLB and FRB stock     5,307       5,157       5,451       4,974       4,478  
Liquidity management assets (1)   $ 114,958     $ 119,248     $ 108,596     $ 95,068     $ 91,383  
Other earning assets (1)     92       310       282       235       198  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale     4,246       5,623       6,233       5,434       4,146  
Loans, net of unearned income (1)     770,568       791,390       796,637       752,117       712,587  
Total interest income   $ 889,864     $ 916,571     $ 911,748     $ 852,854     $ 808,314  
                     
Interest expense:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 33,600     $ 31,695     $ 30,971     $ 32,719     $ 34,896  
Wealth management deposits     8,606       9,412       10,158       10,294       10,461  
Money market accounts     146,374       159,945       167,382       155,100       137,984  
Savings accounts     35,923       38,402       42,892       41,063       39,071  
Time deposits     95,730       106,934       110,616       96,527       77,120  
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 320,233     $ 346,388     $ 362,019     $ 335,703     $ 299,532  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     25,441       26,050       26,254       24,797       22,048  
Other borrowings     6,792       7,519       9,013       8,700       9,248  
Subordinated notes     3,714       3,733       3,712       5,185       5,487  
Junior subordinated debentures     4,311       4,663       5,023       4,984       5,004  
Total interest expense   $ 360,491     $ 388,353     $ 406,021     $ 379,369     $ 341,319  
                     
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     (2,899 )     (3,070 )     (3,144 )     (2,875 )     (2,801 )
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)     526,474       525,148       502,583       470,610       464,194  
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment     2,899       3,070       3,144       2,875       2,801  
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   $ 529,373     $ 528,218     $ 505,727     $ 473,485     $ 466,995  

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.


TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

    Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
    Mar 31,
2025		   Dec 31,
2024		   Sep 30,
2024		   Jun 30,
2024		   Mar 31,
2024
Yield earned on:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents   4.26 %   4.68 %   5.42 %   5.35 %   5.35 %
Investment securities   3.51     3.33     3.38     3.45     3.38  
FHLB and FRB stock   7.64     7.55     8.22     7.89     7.81  
Liquidity management assets   3.82 %   3.86 %   3.94 %   3.85 %   3.74 %
Other earning assets   2.84     6.01     6.38     6.23     5.25  
Mortgage loans held-for-sale   6.01     5.91     6.59     6.29     5.74  
Loans, net of unearned income   6.53     6.68     6.90     6.90     6.80  
Total earning assets   5.98 %   6.09 %   6.33 %   6.34 %   6.22 %
                     
Rate paid on:                    
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits   2.25 %   2.25 %   2.38 %   2.64 %   2.47 %
Wealth management deposits   2.22     2.62     2.97     2.70     2.79  
Money market accounts   3.38     3.62     4.05     4.08     3.83  
Savings accounts   2.25     2.43     2.80     2.81     2.71  
Time deposits   4.13     4.38     4.58     4.54     4.34  
Interest-bearing deposits   3.16 %   3.39 %   3.72 %   3.73 %   3.48 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3.27     3.28     3.29     3.22     3.25  
Other borrowings   4.73     5.18     5.76     5.96     5.92  
Subordinated notes   5.05     4.98     4.95     5.08     5.04  
Junior subordinated debentures   6.90     7.32     7.88     7.91     7.94  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.22 %   3.44 %   3.75 %   3.76 %   3.55 %
                     
Interest rate spread (1)(2)   2.76 %   2.65 %   2.58 %   2.58 %   2.67 %
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )   (0.02 )
Net free funds/contribution (3)   0.80     0.86     0.93     0.94     0.92  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)   3.54 %   3.49 %   3.49 %   3.50 %   3.57 %
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment   0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02     0.02  
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)   3.56 %   3.51 %   3.51 %   3.52 %   3.59 %

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.


TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario   +200 Basis
Points		   +100 Basis
Points		   -100 Basis
Points		   -200 Basis
Points
Mar 31, 2025   (1.8 )%   (0.6 )%   (0.2 )%   (1.2 )%
Dec 31, 2024   (1.6 )   (0.6 )   (0.3 )   (1.5 )
Sep 30, 2024   1.2     1.1     0.4     (0.9 )
Jun 30, 2024   1.5     1.0     0.6     (0.0 )
Mar 31, 2024   1.9     1.4     1.5     1.6  


Ramp Scenario +200 Basis
Points		   +100 Basis
Points		   -100 Basis
Points		     -200 Basis
Points
Mar 31, 2025 0.2 %   0.2 %   (0.1 )%   (0.5 )%
Dec 31, 2024 (0.2 )   (0.0 )   0.0     (0.3 )
Sep 30, 2024 1.6     1.2     0.7     0.5  
Jun 30, 2024 1.2     1.0     0.9     1.0  
Mar 31, 2024 0.8     0.6     1.3     2.0  


As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.


TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

  Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of March 31, 2025
(In thousands)
 		One year or
less
   From one to
five years
   From five to fifteen years
   After fifteen years
   Total
Commercial                  
Fixed rate $ 405,736     $ 3,600,171     $ 2,122,563     $ 20,444     $ 6,148,914  
Variable rate   9,781,709       703                   9,782,412  
Total commercial $ 10,187,445     $ 3,600,874     $ 2,122,563     $ 20,444     $ 15,931,326  
Commercial real estate                  
Fixed rate $ 658,413     $ 2,762,221     $ 365,181     $ 63,593     $ 3,849,408  
Variable rate   9,054,583       10,843       67             9,065,493  
Total commercial real estate $ 9,712,996     $ 2,773,064     $ 365,248     $ 63,593     $ 12,914,901  
Home equity                  
Fixed rate $ 8,881     $ 838     $     $ 17     $ 9,736  
Variable rate   445,947                         445,947  
Total home equity $ 454,828     $ 838     $     $ 17     $ 455,683  
Residential real estate                  
Fixed rate $ 13,336     $ 4,473     $ 74,883     $ 1,055,143     $ 1,147,835  
Variable rate   97,815       623,879       1,815,630             2,537,324  
Total residential real estate $ 111,151     $ 628,352     $ 1,890,513     $ 1,055,143     $ 3,685,159  
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty                  
Fixed rate $ 7,135,963     $ 103,899     $     $     $ 7,239,862  
Variable rate                            
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 7,135,963     $ 103,899     $     $     $ 7,239,862  
Premium finance receivables - life insurance                  
Fixed rate $ 350,802     $ 207,832     $ 4,000     $ 4,248     $ 566,882  
Variable rate   7,798,258                         7,798,258  
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 8,149,060     $ 207,832     $ 4,000     $ 4,248     $ 8,365,140  
Consumer and other                  
Fixed rate $ 44,731     $ 7,937     $ 883     $ 914     $ 54,465  
Variable rate   61,854                         61,854  
Total consumer and other $ 106,585     $ 7,937     $ 883     $ 914     $ 116,319  
                   
Total per category                  
Fixed rate $ 8,617,862     $ 6,687,371     $ 2,567,510     $ 1,144,359     $ 19,017,102  
Variable rate   27,240,166       635,425       1,815,697             29,691,288  
Total loans, net of unearned income $ 35,858,028     $ 7,322,796     $ 4,383,207     $ 1,144,359     $ 48,708,390  
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1)   (6,700,000 )                
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity $ 29,158,028                  
                   
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:                  
SOFR tenors (2)                 $ 18,328,835  
12- month CMT (3)                   6,722,305  
Prime                   3,420,624  
Fed Funds                   819,437  
Other U.S. Treasury tenors                   190,187  
Other                   209,900  
Total variable rate                 $ 29,691,288  

(1)   Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.
(2)   SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3)   CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $15.4 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.7 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

    Basis Point (bp) Change in
    1-month
SOFR 		  12- month CMT   Prime  
First Quarter 2025   (1 ) bps (13 ) bps 0   bps
Fourth Quarter 2024   (52 )   18     (50 )  
Third Quarter 2024   (49 )   (111