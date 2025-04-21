Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2025 Net Income
ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $185.4 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $277.0 million, compared to $270.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Building on our record results in 2024, we are pleased with our strong start to the year. Our balanced business model supported disciplined loan growth, which was funded by robust deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025.”
Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the first quarter increased by five basis points to 3.56% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was primarily attributed to decreased funding costs. The higher net interest margin and balance sheet growth supported record net interest income levels in the first quarter of 2025.”
Highlights of the first quarter of 2025:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted
- Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized.
- Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized.
- Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, or 6% annualized.
- Net interest income increased to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by improvement in net interest margin and balance sheet growth.
- Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025.
- Non-interest income and non-interest expense were relatively stable in the first quarter of 2025. Notable impacts were:
- Net gains on investment securities totaled $3.2 million.
- Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.7 million.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.9 million, or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Mr. Crane noted, “The Company exhibited disciplined and consistent loan growth, as loans increased by $653 million compared to the prior quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 outpaced loan growth, which resulted in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 90.9%. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $11.2 billion and comprised 21% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025. We continue to leverage our enviable market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and expand our franchise value.”
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Prudent credit management, involving in-depth reviews of the portfolio, has led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits in a timely fashion. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe the Company’s reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to maintaining credit quality as evidenced by our improved net charge-offs, stable levels of non-performing loans and our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%.”
In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, “Overall, we are proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well-positioned to continue our strong momentum as we navigate the macroeconomic uncertainty in 2025. The first quarter results highlighted the quality of our core deposit franchise and multifaceted nature of our business model, which uniquely positions us to be successful. Anticipated solid loan growth in the second quarter, combined with a stable net interest margin should result in higher levels of net interest income in the second quarter of 2025. Increasing our long-term franchise value and net interest income, coupled with disciplined expense control and maintaining our conservative credit standards, remain our focus in 2025.”
The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cdbdc506-1b5a-4776-ae2e-e0b14106e712
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets increased $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $653.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in the commercial and premium finance life insurance loan portfolios.
Total liabilities increased by $734.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21% at March 31, 2025, relatively stable compared to recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 90.9%.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $526.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and growth in the balance sheet, partially offset by two fewer calendar days in the quarter.
Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025, up five basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. These declines were more than offset by a 22 basis point reduction in funding cost, primarily due to a 23 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase from $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $24.0 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $17.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher provision for credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to impacts related to the macroeconomic outlook. Future economic performance remains uncertain, thus downside risks to the baseline scenario, including widening credit spreads and lower valuations in financial markets, were considered to derive a qualitative addition to the provision for the first quarter of 2025. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 is shown on Table 11 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $15.9 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis, compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.
The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.
Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $195.0 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $193.9 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $172.4 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $170.8 million and 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Non-interest income totaled $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $3.2 million, as compared to $113.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party in the current quarter, as well as lower assets under management due to lower market valuations. The reduction in revenue was driven by anticipated slowdown in activity from the transition, market conditions, and certain offsets to expenses. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue totaling $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 was essentially unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 15 in this report.
The Company recognized $19.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.5 million increase in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increased commercial account fees.
The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $2.8 million in net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net gains in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest expenses totaled $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $2.4 million as compared to $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by decreased commissions and incentives compensation expense related to lower mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter partially offset by higher salaries expense which can be attributed to annual merit increases taking effect in the first quarter of the year.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $12.3 million, which was a $0.8 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The reduction in the first quarter is primarily due to timing of marketing campaigns, sponsorship arrangements and other investments.
Professional fees expense totaled $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a decrease of $2.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to decreased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.
Travel and entertainment expense totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 which decreased $2.9 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to seasonal corporate events that occur during the fourth quarter.
The Macatawa Bank acquisition related costs were $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by consulting expenses, employee retention and severance costs, and contracted resource costs.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $64.0 million in the first quarter compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to excess tax benefits of $50,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to share-based compensation.
BUSINESS SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.
Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for both the first quarter of 2025, and the fourth quarter of 2024. See Table 15 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2025.
Specialty Finance
Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the first quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $213.4 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the first quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025 respectively, as compared to $2.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $278.3 million as of December 31, 2024, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Wealth Management
Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, down slightly as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Business Combination
On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of March 31, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.
Division Sale
In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a net gain of approximately $19.3 million ($20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale, offset by $0.7 million in commissions/incentive compensation expense).
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|
% or (1) basis point (bp) change from
4th Quarter
2024
|
% or basis point (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2024
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Net income
|$
|189,039
|$
|185,362
|$
|187,294
|2
|%
|1
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)
|277,018
|270,060
|271,629
|3
|2
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|2.69
|2.63
|2.89
|2
|(7
|)
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.50
|0.45
|0.45
|11
|11
|Net revenue (3)
|643,108
|638,599
|604,774
|1
|6
|Net interest income
|526,474
|525,148
|464,194
|0
|13
|Net interest margin
|3.54
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.57
|%
|5
|bps
|(3
|)
|bps
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|3.56
|3.51
|3.59
|5
|(3
|)
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|1.58
|1.60
|1.39
|(2
|)
|19
|Return on average assets
|1.20
|1.16
|1.35
|4
|(15
|)
|Return on average common equity
|12.21
|11.82
|14.42
|39
|(221
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|14.72
|14.29
|16.75
|43
|(203
|)
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|65,870,066
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|57,576,933
|6
|%
|14
|%
|Total loans (5)
|48,708,390
|48,055,037
|43,230,706
|6
|13
|Total deposits
|53,570,038
|52,512,349
|46,448,858
|8
|15
|Total shareholders’ equity
|6,600,537
|6,344,297
|5,436,400
|16
|21
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Sep 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|65,870,066
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
|$
|59,781,516
|$
|57,576,933
|Total loans (1)
|48,708,390
|48,055,037
|47,067,447
|44,675,531
|43,230,706
|Total deposits
|53,570,038
|52,512,349
|51,404,966
|48,049,026
|46,448,858
|Total shareholders’ equity
|6,600,537
|6,344,297
|6,399,714
|5,536,628
|5,436,400
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|526,474
|$
|525,148
|$
|502,583
|$
|470,610
|$
|464,194
|Net revenue (2)
|643,108
|638,599
|615,730
|591,757
|604,774
|Net income
|189,039
|185,362
|170,001
|152,388
|187,294
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)
|277,018
|270,060
|255,043
|251,404
|271,629
|Net income per common share – Basic
|2.73
|2.68
|2.51
|2.35
|2.93
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|2.69
|2.63
|2.47
|2.32
|2.89
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.50
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|3.54
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.57
|%
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|3.56
|3.51
|3.51
|3.52
|3.59
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.74
|0.71
|0.74
|0.85
|1.02
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.32
|2.31
|2.36
|2.38
|2.41
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|1.58
|1.60
|1.62
|1.53
|1.39
|Return on average assets
|1.20
|1.16
|1.11
|1.07
|1.35
|Return on average common equity
|12.21
|11.82
|11.63
|11.61
|14.42
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|14.72
|14.29
|13.92
|13.49
|16.75
|Average total assets
|$
|64,107,042
|$
|63,594,105
|$
|60,915,283
|$
|57,493,184
|$
|55,602,695
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|6,460,941
|6,418,403
|5,990,429
|5,450,173
|5,440,457
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|92.3
|%
|91.9
|%
|93.8
|%
|95.1
|%
|94.5
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|90.9
|91.5
|91.6
|93.0
|93.1
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|112.46
|$
|124.71
|$
|108.53
|$
|98.56
|$
|104.39
|Book value per common share
|92.47
|89.21
|90.06
|82.97
|81.38
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|78.83
|75.39
|76.15
|72.01
|70.40
|Common shares outstanding
|66,919,325
|66,495,227
|66,481,543
|61,760,139
|61,736,715
|Other Data at end of period:
|Common equity to assets ratio
|9.4
|%
|9.1
|%
|9.4
|%
|8.6
|%
|8.7
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3)
|8.1
|7.8
|8.1
|7.5
|7.6
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
|9.6
|9.4
|9.6
|9.3
|9.4
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.8
|10.7
|10.6
|10.3
|10.3
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.1
|9.9
|9.8
|9.5
|9.5
|Total capital ratio (5)
|12.5
|12.3
|12.2
|12.1
|12.2
|Allowance for credit losses (6)
|$
|448,387
|$
|437,060
|$
|436,193
|$
|437,560
|$
|427,504
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|0.92
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.99
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|16
|16
|16
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|208
|205
|203
|177
|176
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|616,216
|$
|452,017
|$
|725,465
|$
|415,462
|$
|379,825
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|63
|6,519
|5,663
|62
|61
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|4,238,237
|4,409,753
|3,648,117
|2,824,314
|2,131,077
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|4,220,305
|4,141,482
|3,912,232
|4,329,957
|4,387,598
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|3,564,490
|3,613,263
|3,677,420
|3,755,924
|3,810,015
|Trading account securities
|—
|4,072
|3,472
|4,134
|2,184
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|270,442
|215,412
|125,310
|112,173
|119,777
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|281,893
|281,407
|266,908
|256,495
|224,657
|Brokerage customer receivables
|—
|18,102
|16,662
|13,682
|13,382
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|316,804
|331,261
|461,067
|411,851
|339,884
|Loans, net of unearned income
|48,708,390
|48,055,037
|47,067,447
|44,675,531
|43,230,706
|Allowance for loan losses
|(378,207
|)
|(364,017
|)
|(360,279
|)
|(363,719
|)
|(348,612
|)
|Net loans
|48,330,183
|47,691,020
|46,707,168
|44,311,812
|42,882,094
|Premises, software and equipment, net
|776,679
|779,130
|772,002
|722,295
|744,769
|Lease investments, net
|280,472
|278,264
|270,171
|275,459
|283,557
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,598,255
|1,739,334
|1,721,090
|1,671,334
|1,580,142
|Trade date securities receivable
|463,023
|—
|551,031
|—
|—
|Goodwill
|796,932
|796,942
|800,780
|655,955
|656,181
|Other acquisition-related intangible assets
|116,072
|121,690
|123,866
|20,607
|21,730
|Total assets
|$
|65,870,066
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
|$
|59,781,516
|$
|57,576,933
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|11,201,859
|$
|11,410,018
|$
|10,739,132
|$
|10,031,440
|$
|9,908,183
|Interest-bearing
|42,368,179
|41,102,331
|40,665,834
|38,017,586
|36,540,675
|Total deposits
|53,570,038
|52,512,349
|51,404,966
|48,049,026
|46,448,858
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,151,309
|3,151,309
|3,171,309
|3,176,309
|2,676,751
|Other borrowings
|529,269
|534,803
|647,043
|606,579
|575,408
|Subordinated notes
|298,360
|298,283
|298,188
|298,113
|437,965
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,466,987
|1,785,061
|1,613,638
|1,861,295
|1,747,985
|Total liabilities
|59,269,529
|58,535,371
|57,388,710
|54,244,888
|52,140,533
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|Common stock
|67,007
|66,560
|66,546
|61,825
|61,798
|Surplus
|2,494,347
|2,482,561
|2,470,228
|1,964,645
|1,954,532
|Treasury stock
|(9,156
|)
|(6,153
|)
|(6,098
|)
|(5,760
|)
|(5,757
|)
|Retained earnings
|4,045,854
|3,897,164
|3,748,715
|3,615,616
|3,498,475
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(410,015
|)
|(508,335
|)
|(292,177
|)
|(512,198
|)
|(485,148
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|6,600,537
|6,344,297
|6,399,714
|5,536,628
|5,436,400
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|65,870,066
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
|$
|59,781,516
|$
|57,576,933
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|768,362
|$
|789,038
|$
|794,163
|$
|749,812
|$
|710,341
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,246
|5,623
|6,233
|5,434
|4,146
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|36,766
|46,256
|32,608
|19,731
|16,658
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|179
|53
|277
|17
|19
|Investment securities
|72,016
|67,066
|69,592
|69,779
|69,678
|Trading account securities
|11
|6
|11
|13
|18
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|5,307
|5,157
|5,451
|4,974
|4,478
|Brokerage customer receivables
|78
|302
|269
|219
|175
|Total interest income
|886,965
|913,501
|908,604
|849,979
|805,513
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|320,233
|346,388
|362,019
|335,703
|299,532
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|25,441
|26,050
|26,254
|24,797
|22,048
|Interest on other borrowings
|6,792
|7,519
|9,013
|8,700
|9,248
|Interest on subordinated notes
|3,714
|3,733
|3,712
|5,185
|5,487
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|4,311
|4,663
|5,023
|4,984
|5,004
|Total interest expense
|360,491
|388,353
|406,021
|379,369
|341,319
|Net interest income
|526,474
|525,148
|502,583
|470,610
|464,194
|Provision for credit losses
|23,963
|16,979
|22,334
|40,061
|21,673
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|502,511
|508,169
|480,249
|430,549
|442,521
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|34,042
|38,775
|37,224
|35,413
|34,815
|Mortgage banking
|20,529
|20,452
|15,974
|29,124
|27,663
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|19,362
|18,864
|16,430
|15,546
|14,811
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|3,196
|(2,835
|)
|3,189
|(4,282
|)
|1,326
|Fees from covered call options
|3,446
|2,305
|988
|2,056
|4,847
|Trading (losses) gains, net
|(64
|)
|(113
|)
|(130
|)
|70
|677
|Operating lease income, net
|15,287
|15,327
|15,335
|13,938
|14,110
|Other
|20,836
|20,676
|24,137
|29,282
|42,331
|Total non-interest income
|116,634
|113,451
|113,147
|121,147
|140,580
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|211,526
|212,133
|211,261
|198,541
|195,173
|Software and equipment
|34,717
|34,258
|31,574
|29,231
|27,731
|Operating lease equipment
|10,471
|10,263
|10,518
|10,834
|10,683
|Occupancy, net
|20,778
|20,597
|19,945
|19,585
|19,086
|Data processing
|11,274
|10,957
|9,984
|9,503
|9,292
|Advertising and marketing
|12,272
|13,097
|18,239
|17,436
|13,040
|Professional fees
|9,044
|11,334
|9,783
|9,967
|9,553
|Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
|5,618
|5,773
|4,042
|1,122
|1,158
|FDIC insurance
|10,926
|10,640
|10,512
|10,429
|14,537
|OREO expenses, net
|643
|397
|(938
|)
|(259
|)
|392
|Other
|38,821
|39,090
|35,767
|33,964
|32,500
|Total non-interest expense
|366,090
|368,539
|360,687
|340,353
|333,145
|Income before taxes
|253,055
|253,081
|232,709
|211,343
|249,956
|Income tax expense
|64,016
|67,719
|62,708
|58,955
|62,662
|Net income
|$
|189,039
|$
|185,362
|$
|170,001
|$
|152,388
|$
|187,294
|Preferred stock dividends
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|182,048
|$
|178,371
|$
|163,010
|$
|145,397
|$
|180,303
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|2.73
|$
|2.68
|$
|2.51
|$
|2.35
|$
|2.93
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|2.69
|$
|2.63
|$
|2.47
|$
|2.32
|$
|2.89
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|66,726
|66,491
|64,888
|61,839
|61,481
|Dilutive potential common shares
|923
|1,233
|1,053
|926
|928
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|67,649
|67,724
|65,941
|62,765
|62,409
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2024 (1)
|Mar 31,
2024
|Balance:
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|181,580
|$
|189,774
|$
|314,693
|$
|281,103
|$
|193,064
|(18
|)%
|(6
|)%
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|135,224
|141,487
|146,374
|130,748
|146,820
|(18
|)
|(8
|)
|Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
|$
|316,804
|$
|331,261
|$
|461,067
|$
|411,851
|$
|339,884
|(18
|)%
|(7
|)%
|Core loans:
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|6,871,206
|$
|6,867,422
|$
|6,774,683
|$
|6,236,290
|$
|6,117,004
|0
|%
|12
|%
|Asset-based lending
|1,701,962
|1,611,001
|1,709,685
|1,465,867
|1,355,255
|23
|26
|Municipal
|798,646
|826,653
|827,125
|747,357
|721,526
|(14
|)
|11
|Leases
|2,680,943
|2,537,325
|2,443,721
|2,439,128
|2,344,295
|23
|14
|Commercial real estate
|Residential construction
|55,849
|48,617
|73,088
|55,019
|57,558
|60
|(3
|)
|Commercial construction
|2,086,797
|2,065,775
|1,984,240
|1,866,701
|1,748,607
|4
|19
|Land
|306,235
|319,689
|346,362
|338,831
|344,149
|(17
|)
|(11
|)
|Office
|1,641,555
|1,656,109
|1,675,286
|1,585,312
|1,566,748
|(4
|)
|5
|Industrial
|2,677,555
|2,628,576
|2,527,932
|2,307,455
|2,190,200
|8
|22
|Retail
|1,402,837
|1,374,655
|1,404,586
|1,365,753
|1,366,415
|8
|3
|Multi-family
|3,091,314
|3,125,505
|3,193,339
|2,988,940
|2,922,432
|(4
|)
|6
|Mixed use and other
|1,652,759
|1,685,018
|1,588,584
|1,439,186
|1,437,328
|(8
|)
|15
|Home equity
|455,683
|445,028
|427,043
|356,313
|340,349
|10
|34
|Residential real estate
|Residential real estate loans for investment
|3,561,417
|3,456,009
|3,252,649
|2,933,157
|2,746,916
|12
|30
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|86,952
|114,985
|92,355
|88,503
|90,911
|(99
|)
|(4
|)
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|36,790
|41,771
|43,034
|45,675
|52,439
|(48
|)
|(30
|)
|Total core loans
|$
|29,108,500
|$
|28,804,138
|$
|28,363,712
|$
|26,259,487
|$
|25,402,132
|4
|%
|15
|%
|Niche loans:
|Commercial
|Franchise
|$
|1,262,555
|$
|1,268,521
|$
|1,191,686
|$
|1,150,460
|$
|1,122,302
|(2
|)%
|12
|%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|1,019,543
|893,854
|750,462
|593,519
|403,245
|57
|NM
|Community Advantage - homeowners association
|525,492
|525,446
|501,645
|491,722
|475,832
|0
|10
|Insurance agency lending
|1,070,979
|1,044,329
|1,048,686
|1,030,119
|964,022
|10
|11
|Premium Finance receivables
|U.S. property & casualty insurance
|6,486,663
|6,447,625
|6,253,271
|6,142,654
|6,113,993
|2
|6
|Canada property & casualty insurance
|753,199
|824,417
|878,410
|958,099
|826,026
|(35
|)
|(9
|)
|Life insurance
|8,365,140
|8,147,145
|7,996,899
|7,962,115
|7,872,033
|11
|6
|Consumer and other
|116,319
|99,562
|82,676
|87,356
|51,121
|68
|NM
|Total niche loans
|$
|19,599,890
|$
|19,250,899
|$
|18,703,735
|$
|18,416,044
|$
|17,828,574
|7
|%
|10
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|48,708,390
|$
|48,055,037
|$
|47,067,447
|$
|44,675,531
|$
|43,230,706
|6
|%
|13
|%
(1) Annualized.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2024 (1)
|Mar 31, 2024
|Balance:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|11,201,859
|$
|11,410,018
|$
|10,739,132
|$
|10,031,440
|$
|9,908,183
|(7
|)%
|13
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|6,340,168
|5,865,546
|5,466,932
|5,053,909
|5,720,947
|33
|11
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|1,408,790
|1,469,064
|1,303,354
|1,490,711
|1,347,817
|(17
|)
|5
|Money market
|18,074,733
|17,975,191
|17,713,726
|16,320,017
|15,617,717
|2
|16
|Savings
|6,576,251
|6,372,499
|6,183,249
|5,882,179
|5,959,774
|13
|10
|Time certificates of deposit
|9,968,237
|9,420,031
|9,998,573
|9,270,770
|7,894,420
|24
|26
|Total deposits
|$
|53,570,038
|$
|52,512,349
|$
|51,404,966
|$
|48,049,026
|$
|46,448,858
|8
|%
|15
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest-bearing
|21
|%
|22
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|12
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Money market
|34
|34
|34
|34
|34
|Savings
|12
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Time certificates of deposit
|18
|18
|19
|19
|17
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|
Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
|1-3 months
|$
|3,845,120
|4.34
|%
|4-6 months
|2,345,184
|3.81
|7-9 months
|2,694,739
|3.72
|10-12 months
|711,206
|3.62
|13-18 months
|210,063
|3.03
|19-24 months
|87,336
|2.72
|24+ months
|74,589
|2.47
|Total
|$
|9,968,237
|3.94
|%
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|3,520,048
|$
|3,934,016
|$
|2,413,728
|$
|1,485,481
|$
|1,254,332
|Investment securities (2)
|8,409,735
|8,090,271
|8,276,576
|8,203,764
|8,349,796
|FHLB and FRB stock
|281,702
|271,825
|263,707
|253,614
|230,648
|Liquidity management assets (3)
|$
|12,211,485
|$
|12,296,112
|$
|10,954,011
|$
|9,942,859
|$
|9,834,776
|Other earning assets (3)(4)
|13,140
|20,528
|17,542
|15,257
|15,081
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|286,710
|378,707
|376,251
|347,236
|290,275
|Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)
|47,833,380
|47,153,014
|45,920,586
|43,819,354
|42,129,893
|Total earning assets (3)
|$
|60,344,715
|$
|59,848,361
|$
|57,268,390
|$
|54,124,706
|$
|52,270,025
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(375,371
|)
|(367,238
|)
|(383,736
|)
|(360,504
|)
|(361,734
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|476,423
|470,033
|467,333
|434,916
|450,267
|Other assets
|3,661,275
|3,642,949
|3,563,296
|3,294,066
|3,244,137
|Total assets
|$
|64,107,042
|$
|63,594,105
|$
|60,915,283
|$
|57,493,184
|$
|55,602,695
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|6,046,189
|$
|5,601,672
|$
|5,174,673
|$
|4,985,306
|$
|5,680,265
|Wealth management deposits
|1,574,480
|1,430,163
|1,362,747
|1,531,865
|1,510,203
|Money market accounts
|17,581,141
|17,579,395
|16,436,111
|15,272,126
|14,474,492
|Savings accounts
|6,479,444
|6,288,727
|6,096,746
|5,878,844
|5,792,118
|Time deposits
|9,406,126
|9,702,948
|9,598,109
|8,546,172
|7,148,456
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|41,087,380
|$
|40,602,905
|$
|38,668,386
|$
|36,214,313
|$
|34,605,534
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,151,309
|3,160,658
|3,178,973
|3,096,920
|2,728,849
|Other borrowings
|582,139
|577,786
|622,792
|587,262
|627,711
|Subordinated notes
|298,306
|298,225
|298,135
|410,331
|437,893
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|45,372,700
|$
|44,893,140
|$
|43,021,852
|$
|40,562,392
|$
|38,653,553
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|10,732,156
|10,718,738
|10,271,613
|9,879,134
|9,972,646
|Other liabilities
|1,541,245
|1,563,824
|1,631,389
|1,601,485
|1,536,039
|Equity
|6,460,941
|6,418,403
|5,990,429
|5,450,173
|5,440,457
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|64,107,042
|$
|63,594,105
|$
|60,915,283
|$
|57,493,184
|$
|55,602,695
|Net free funds/contribution (6)
|$
|14,972,015
|$
|14,955,221
|$
|14,246,538
|$
|13,562,314
|$
|13,616,472
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|$
|36,945
|$
|46,308
|$
|32,885
|$
|19,748
|$
|16,677
|Investment securities
|72,706
|67,783
|70,260
|70,346
|70,228
|FHLB and FRB stock
|5,307
|5,157
|5,451
|4,974
|4,478
|Liquidity management assets (1)
|$
|114,958
|$
|119,248
|$
|108,596
|$
|95,068
|$
|91,383
|Other earning assets (1)
|92
|310
|282
|235
|198
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,246
|5,623
|6,233
|5,434
|4,146
|Loans, net of unearned income (1)
|770,568
|791,390
|796,637
|752,117
|712,587
|Total interest income
|$
|889,864
|$
|916,571
|$
|911,748
|$
|852,854
|$
|808,314
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|33,600
|$
|31,695
|$
|30,971
|$
|32,719
|$
|34,896
|Wealth management deposits
|8,606
|9,412
|10,158
|10,294
|10,461
|Money market accounts
|146,374
|159,945
|167,382
|155,100
|137,984
|Savings accounts
|35,923
|38,402
|42,892
|41,063
|39,071
|Time deposits
|95,730
|106,934
|110,616
|96,527
|77,120
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|320,233
|$
|346,388
|$
|362,019
|$
|335,703
|$
|299,532
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|25,441
|26,050
|26,254
|24,797
|22,048
|Other borrowings
|6,792
|7,519
|9,013
|8,700
|9,248
|Subordinated notes
|3,714
|3,733
|3,712
|5,185
|5,487
|Junior subordinated debentures
|4,311
|4,663
|5,023
|4,984
|5,004
|Total interest expense
|$
|360,491
|$
|388,353
|$
|406,021
|$
|379,369
|$
|341,319
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(2,899
|)
|(3,070
|)
|(3,144
|)
|(2,875
|)
|(2,801
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (2)
|526,474
|525,148
|502,583
|470,610
|464,194
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|2,899
|3,070
|3,144
|2,875
|2,801
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|529,373
|$
|528,218
|$
|505,727
|$
|473,485
|$
|466,995
(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2024
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|4.26
|%
|4.68
|%
|5.42
|%
|5.35
|%
|5.35
|%
|Investment securities
|3.51
|3.33
|3.38
|3.45
|3.38
|FHLB and FRB stock
|7.64
|7.55
|8.22
|7.89
|7.81
|Liquidity management assets
|3.82
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.85
|%
|3.74
|%
|Other earning assets
|2.84
|6.01
|6.38
|6.23
|5.25
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|6.01
|5.91
|6.59
|6.29
|5.74
|Loans, net of unearned income
|6.53
|6.68
|6.90
|6.90
|6.80
|Total earning assets
|5.98
|%
|6.09
|%
|6.33
|%
|6.34
|%
|6.22
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|2.25
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.38
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.47
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|2.22
|2.62
|2.97
|2.70
|2.79
|Money market accounts
|3.38
|3.62
|4.05
|4.08
|3.83
|Savings accounts
|2.25
|2.43
|2.80
|2.81
|2.71
|Time deposits
|4.13
|4.38
|4.58
|4.54
|4.34
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3.16
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.48
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3.27
|3.28
|3.29
|3.22
|3.25
|Other borrowings
|4.73
|5.18
|5.76
|5.96
|5.92
|Subordinated notes
|5.05
|4.98
|4.95
|5.08
|5.04
|Junior subordinated debentures
|6.90
|7.32
|7.88
|7.91
|7.94
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.22
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.55
|%
|Interest rate spread (1)(2)
|2.76
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.67
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (3)
|0.80
|0.86
|0.93
|0.94
|0.92
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)
|3.54
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.57
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|3.56
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.59
|%
(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Mar 31, 2025
|(1.8
|)%
|(0.6
|)%
|(0.2
|)%
|(1.2
|)%
|Dec 31, 2024
|(1.6
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(1.5
|)
|Sep 30, 2024
|1.2
|1.1
|0.4
|(0.9
|)
|Jun 30, 2024
|1.5
|1.0
|0.6
|(0.0
|)
|Mar 31, 2024
|1.9
|1.4
|1.5
|1.6
|Ramp Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Mar 31, 2025
|0.2
|%
|0.2
|%
|(0.1
|)%
|(0.5
|)%
|Dec 31, 2024
|(0.2
|)
|(0.0
|)
|0.0
|(0.3
|)
|Sep 30, 2024
|1.6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.5
|Jun 30, 2024
|1.2
|1.0
|0.9
|1.0
|Mar 31, 2024
|0.8
|0.6
|1.3
|2.0
As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.
TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
|
As of March 31, 2025
(In thousands)
|
One year or
less
|
From one to
five years
|
From five to fifteen years
|
After fifteen years
|
Total
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|405,736
|$
|3,600,171
|$
|2,122,563
|$
|20,444
|$
|6,148,914
|Variable rate
|9,781,709
|703
|—
|—
|9,782,412
|Total commercial
|$
|10,187,445
|$
|3,600,874
|$
|2,122,563
|$
|20,444
|$
|15,931,326
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|$
|658,413
|$
|2,762,221
|$
|365,181
|$
|63,593
|$
|3,849,408
|Variable rate
|9,054,583
|10,843
|67
|—
|9,065,493
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|9,712,996
|$
|2,773,064
|$
|365,248
|$
|63,593
|$
|12,914,901
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|$
|8,881
|$
|838
|$
|—
|$
|17
|$
|9,736
|Variable rate
|445,947
|—
|—
|—
|445,947
|Total home equity
|$
|454,828
|$
|838
|$
|—
|$
|17
|$
|455,683
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|$
|13,336
|$
|4,473
|$
|74,883
|$
|1,055,143
|$
|1,147,835
|Variable rate
|97,815
|623,879
|1,815,630
|—
|2,537,324
|Total residential real estate
|$
|111,151
|$
|628,352
|$
|1,890,513
|$
|1,055,143
|$
|3,685,159
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|Fixed rate
|$
|7,135,963
|$
|103,899
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|7,239,862
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|$
|7,135,963
|$
|103,899
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|7,239,862
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|$
|350,802
|$
|207,832
|$
|4,000
|$
|4,248
|$
|566,882
|Variable rate
|7,798,258
|—
|—
|—
|7,798,258
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|8,149,060
|$
|207,832
|$
|4,000
|$
|4,248
|$
|8,365,140
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|$
|44,731
|$
|7,937
|$
|883
|$
|914
|$
|54,465
|Variable rate
|61,854
|—
|—
|—
|61,854
|Total consumer and other
|$
|106,585
|$
|7,937
|$
|883
|$
|914
|$
|116,319
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|$
|8,617,862
|$
|6,687,371
|$
|2,567,510
|$
|1,144,359
|$
|19,017,102
|Variable rate
|27,240,166
|635,425
|1,815,697
|—
|29,691,288
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|35,858,028
|$
|7,322,796
|$
|4,383,207
|$
|1,144,359
|$
|48,708,390
|Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1)
|(6,700,000
|)
|Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity
|$
|29,158,028
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|SOFR tenors (2)
|$
|18,328,835
|12- month CMT (3)
|6,722,305
|Prime
|3,420,624
|Fed Funds
|819,437
|Other U.S. Treasury tenors
|190,187
|Other
|209,900
|Total variable rate
|$
|29,691,288
(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.
(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bebf97a7-5d4d-430d-a436-ae832412a4db
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $15.4 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.7 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:
|Basis Point (bp) Change in
|
1-month
SOFR
|12- month CMT
|Prime
|First Quarter 2025
|(1
|)
|bps
|(13
|)
|bps
|0
|bps
|Fourth Quarter 2024
|(52
|)
|18
|(50
|)
|Third Quarter 2024
|(49
|)
|(111