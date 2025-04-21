Game-Changing Medical Demonstration Poised to Rewrite Theranos Story

Ryan El-Hosseiny Declares Elizabeth Holmes Was Right All Along—And Plans to Prove It Live!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a moment destined to shake the foundation of modern medicine—and perhaps the U.S. justice system—visionary medical innovator Ryan El-Hosseiny is making a bold and unprecedented claim: Elizabeth Holmes was right all along. And tomorrow, during a highly anticipated live demonstration in Miami Beach, he intends to prove it.

Timed deliberately to coincide with Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (April 20–26), this explosive revelation is not just about clearing a name—it’s about completely disrupting the current blood testing industry and reigniting a global conversation about what’s truly possible in diagnostic science. “The world was too quick to crucify innovation,” says El-Hosseiny. “But I’m here to finish what Theranos started—this time, with the science and U.S. trial exhibits to back it up.”

El-Hosseiny’s upcoming demonstration, leading up to the release of his movie titled “Just Blood”, will unveil next-generation blood testing technology that he asserts will validate the Theranos vision and expose deep flaws in the prosecution's case against Holmes. The livestream event promises to be equal parts scientific breakthrough and media firestorm, with members of the medical, legal, and tech communities watching closely.

Often dubbed the “Steve Jobs of medical labs,” El-Hosseiny is no stranger to innovation—or controversy. As the inventor of a revolutionary safety lancet and the holder of a U.S. patent for a novel blood collection device, he has already transformed clinical efficiency and safety standards nationwide.

As former CEO of Access Medical Laboratories , one of the most advanced diagnostics labs in the country, El-Hosseiny led the construction of a cutting-edge 25,000-square-foot facility and drove major expansions in cardiac, endocrinological, and microbiological testing.

And his talents don’t stop at the lab. He’s also an award-winning filmmaker, with his Oscar-contending short film Chasing Titles Vol. 1 racking up 45 wins and 23 nominations—a testament to his bold storytelling and visionary execution across disciplines.

THE DEMONSTRATION

The live demonstration is scheduled for 8:30PM EST. on April 22nd at 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, placing science in the spotlight under Miami’s bright lights. El-Hosseiny’s team claims this breakthrough will challenge conventional blood testing norms, drastically reduce sample size needs, and deliver real-time results with game-changing precision. But beyond the science lies something even bigger: a shot at rewriting history. “This isn’t about proving a point,” says El-Hosseiny. “It’s about setting the record straight, opening the door to a new medical era, and making sure we never again punish progress before understanding it.”

MEDIA RSVP & LIVESTREAM DETAILS

Members of the press are invited to attend in person or request credentials for the livestream. To RSVP, receive media access, or schedule interviews, contact: Emily Pantelides: 904-477-2306 emily@PantelidesPR.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56e2eb9d-bbaa-4a9d-aa90-44ecc74851ac

Legal Disclaimer:

