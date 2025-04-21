TWO KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP ATTORNEYS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Stephen J. Kaufman Gary Winuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced that Principal Stephen Kaufman and Attorney Gary Winuk have been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as “Legal Visionaries.”Those awarded are “some of the best and brightest in a large and highly competitive world of California professionals, but it is their dogged dedication to both clients and craft that make them worthy of this recognition,” states the publisher.“Stephen Kaufman is a leading authority on campaign finance and election law,” states the feature. “He has advised top officials, including Senator Alex Padilla and Mayor Karen Bass, and played key roles in statewide ballot measures.”Kaufman represents a diverse clientele, including elected officials, corporations, PACs and nonprofit organizations, focusing on campaign finance, election and government ethics. Kaufman’s recent work includes advising prominent political figures in major elections, defending clients in government investigations, and advocating for the qualification and adoption of state and local ballot measures.Kaufman has earned an array of accolades over his prominent career, most recently being named a Best Lawyer in America by Best Lawyers.“Gary Winuk specializes in campaign, election and governmental ethics, advising government agencies, officials, candidates and nonprofits,” according to Los Angeles Times. Prior to his time in private practice, Winuk is the former Chief of Enforcement for the California Fair Political Practices Commission. Widely regarded as an authority in the field, Winuk’s expertise is frequently sought at conferences and to provide expert analysis in the media.Winuk was previously named a Top Litigator by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

